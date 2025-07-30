Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
Setouchi DMO: Setouchi Triennale 2025: A Vital and Vibrant Festival of Art

SETOUCHI, Japan, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Setouchi Triennale is an essential celebration of contemporary art that unfolds across the islands of Japan's stunning Seto Inland Sea. Since its inception in 2010, the festival has embraced the unifying theme of "Restoration of the Sea," inviting artists, visitors, and locals to engage with the region's natural beauty, history, and unlimited potential. Spanning 100 days and divided into spring, summer, and fall sessions, the Setouchi Triennale encourages exploration across the changing seasons and landscapes of Setouchi. Now in its sixth iteration, the festival has expanded its reach and appeal to 17 distinctive locations.

Benesse Art Site Naoshima

Kagawa Prefecture, and specifically the island of Naoshima, are central to the Setouchi Triennale and below are some highlights of what this spectacular area of Japan has to offer.

Hiroshi Sugimoto Gallery: Time Corridors

This gallery is dedicated to the work of artist Hiroshi Sugimoto. It offers an exceptional and immersive opportunity to engage with a broad spectrum of Sugimoto's signature works including photographs, sculptures, and architectural projects all in one location, making it a singular destination on the world's artistic stage. Sugimoto's installation titled Time Corridors prompts reflection on memory, impermanence, and the meaning of life.

Benesse House Museum

Established in 1992 and designed by master architect Tadao Ando, Benesse House combines a museum and hotel in a striking coastal setting. In 2025, it unveiled a new exhibition featuring major Western artists including Frank Stella. With site-specific works and outdoor installations, it offers an immersive dialogue between art, architecture, and nature.

Liminal Air -core-

Rising eight meters at Takamatsu Port, Shinji Ohmaki's mirrored, colorful sculpture shifts with light and movement, guiding visitors into a dynamic, immersive space. Blending reflection and perception, the work blurs boundaries between self and environment making this an engaging landmark for travelers and a powerful example of Ohmaki's renowned, sensory-driven artistic practice.

The Kagawa Prefectural Arena

Opened in 2025, the Kagawa Prefectural Arena is a 10,000-capacity venue designed by globally acclaimed architectural firm SANAA. Its low, flowing form blends with the Seto Inland Sea landscape. On quieter days, public spaces invite casual visits, making it a gentle, architectural landmark that seamlessly connects daily life with art, nature, and large-scale events.

Setouchi Triennale 2025 Sessions
Spring: April 18 - May 25
Summer: August 1 - August 31
Autumn: October 3 - November 9

CONTACT: https://www.setouchi.travel/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740893/Benesse_Art_Site_Naoshima.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/setouchi-triennale-2025-a-vital-and-vibrant-festival-of-art-302517087.html

