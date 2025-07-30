Electric Vehicle Tires Market worth $27.63 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle tires market size is projected to grow from USD 11.21 billion in 2025 to USD 27.63 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.6%., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market's growth is driven by surging electric vehicle adoption across the passenger and commercial segments, necessitating tires with higher load capacity and optimized rolling resistance. OEMs are increasingly integrating EV-specific tires as standard fitments, enhancing demand. Advancements in tire technology, such as low-noise compounds and smart features, further support EV efficiency and safety. Government incentives and tightening emission norms also accelerate the shift toward electric mobility, indirectly fueling tire market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219022969

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Tires Market"

276 - Tables

75 - Figures

312 - Pages

The passenger cars segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. Increasing focus on reducing CO2 emissions from passenger cars is driving the demand for electric vehicle tires among several automotive manufacturers. Hence, tire manufacturers work closely with automakers to develop and provide electric vehicle tires. For example, in May 2025, Pirelli & C. SpA launched the P Zero Fifth Generation tire, engineered for electric vehicles with AI-driven tread patterns and low rolling resistance for extended range, and the Cinturato Summer Tire, targeting luxury EVs with top wet grip and noise reduction ratings. These launches support Pirelli's 12% volume growth target for 2025 and strengthen partnerships with leading global electric vehicle makers. In February 2025, Michelin launched the e. Primacy All-Season tire, designed for EVs, hybrids, and ICE vehicles. The tire is up to 25% more efficient than competitors, extends EV range by up to 32 km (20 miles), and lasts up to 21,000 km (13,000 miles) longer than competitors. Features include GreenPower Compound for low energy consumption, Cushion Guard for comfort, and Piano Acoustic Technology for noise reduction. In February 2025, Hyundai and Michelin extended their R&D partnership to develop next-generation tires optimized for premium EVs, focusing on eco-design, use of renewable and recycled materials, tire performance for heavier EVs, and real-time tire monitoring systems.

In February 2025, Bridgestone Corporation was selected by Porsche to supply custom-engineered Potenza Sport ultra-high-performance tires for the new Macan Electric and Panamera models. The latest Panamera model can also be equipped with tailor-made Blizzak LM005 winter tires, marking Bridgestone's first winter OE fitment for Porsche. This collaboration reinforces Bridgestone's role in premium, EV-compatible tyre development.

The off-road segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period

By application, the off-road segment is projected to achieve the highest electric vehicle tires market growth by 2032. The off-road application of electric vehicle tires includes heavy-duty trucks and construction. The construction industry has recently experienced rapid growth in developing economies, which has catalyzed the demand for off-road tires. Also, North America is the largest pick-up truck market for transporting goods and passengers. As a result, many vehicle manufacturers, such as Ford, Chevrolet, Rivian, and Tesla, are releasing electric pick-up trucks. The F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T pick-up truck, Silverado EV pick-up truck, and Tesla Cybertruck are among the few models offering off-road applications. This growing availability of electric trucks will boost the demand for off-road electric vehicle tires. Additionally, many fleet owners providing vehicles at construction and mining sites are being educated regarding the long-term benefits of using electric vehicles and their tires. Hindustan Zinc Limited, an Indian mining and resource production company, has added the Normet Agitator SmartDrive EV into its underground mining operations.

There is an increasing need for high-quality electric vehicle tires with excellent durability and better grip for all terrains. Therefore, many key tire manufacturers are investing heavily in this segment and launching off-road capable tires. For example, in April 2025, Pirelli & C. SpA launched the Scorpion XTM AT, an all-terrain tire designed for EVs and ICE trucks, with initial rollout focused on EV applications. Available in 37 sizes for wheels from 17" to 24", the tire expands Pirelli's Scorpion family, emphasizing performance and comfort for electric SUVs and trucks. In January 2025, Michelin and Beontag expanded their partnership to integrate RFID technology into millions of new commercial and passenger tires over the next two years. The RFID-enabled tires will provide full lifecycle traceability, support for predictive maintenance, and compliance with new sustainability regulations. Similarly, in September 2024, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 2025 showcased the new EQMAX and EQMAX ULTRA tire range, both Electric Drive Ready and made with up to 55% sustainable materials. These tires offer up to 20% better mileage and 6% improved rolling resistance versus previous models, targeting commercial fleets and EVs. The tour also highlights Goodyear's Tires-as-a-Service and TPMS Connect solutions for fleet efficiency and sustainability.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219022969

Germany is projected to dominate the European electric vehicle tires market during the forecast period

Germany is projected to account for the largest market in Europe during the forecast period. The country is considered the hub of the automotive industry and the largest producer of passenger cars. Increasing sales of electric passenger cars are the key driving factor for electric vehicle tires in Germany. Advancements in the automotive industry in the country are another key factor impacting the growth of the electric vehicle tires market in the region. Additionally, increasing government initiatives to control carbon emissions are boosting the sales of electric vehicles in Europe, which will boost the electric vehicle tires market in the region.

In February 2025, Continental AG launched the new Conti Eco HS 5 and Conti Efficient Pro HS 5 tire lines, specifically engineered for electric commercial vehicles. These tires feature higher load indices to support heavier EVs, reduced rolling resistance for increased range, and are developed in partnership with Designwerk Technologies. The new lines help optimize total cost of ownership (TCO) and support the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets in Europe.

In March 2025, Kumho Tire Co., Inc. announced an investment of USD 750 million to build its first European factory (targeted for 2027) to capitalize on the electric vehicle market. It introduced EnnoV, an EV-dedicated tire with enhanced quietness, aiming for 150,000 units sold in 2025 and targeting up to 35% of total sales from EV tires.

In June 2024, at the Tire Cologne, Kenda showcased its entire automotive product range and announced the development of an all-season electric vehicle tire for the European market. The new tire will focus on smaller SUVs and passenger cars, meeting all EV requirements, including higher weight carrying abilities, lower rolling resistance, and lower noise levels.

Key Market Electric Vehicle Tires Industry:

Prominent players in the Electric Vehicle Tires Companies include as Michelin (France), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation (US), Continental AG (Germany), and Pirelli & C. SpA (Italy), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan), among others.

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Market

Automotive Green Tires Market

OTR Tires Market

Get access to the latest updates on Electric Vehicle Tires Companies and Electric Vehicle Tires Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electric-vehicle-tires-market-worth-27-63-billion-by-2032--marketsandmarkets-302517065.html