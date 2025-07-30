Anzeige
Atos International: Atos recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for the 5th time

Press Release

Atos recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for the 5th time

Paris, France - July 30, 2025 - Atos has been recognized for the fifth time by the Carbon Disclosure Projectfor its leadership in corporate supply chain engagement on climate change and environmental issues. Only the top companies which disclosed information for the full CDP Climate questionnaire secured a place on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

Atos tackles its Scope 3 emissions, which represent the largest share (95.5%) of its GHG1 footprint, by working closely with its suppliers to assess and improve their sustainability performance. In 2024, 75%2 of Atos Group spend was made towards suppliers who had undergone a sustainability assessment. Atos suppliers can demonstrate their commitment to fight climate change by signing a dedicated contract clause with Atos whereby they are required to measure and report their emissions and commit to science-based climate targets. Atos also provides guidance and support to suppliers with lower sustainability maturity to help them initiate or improve their decarbonization journey.

Marie de Scorbiac, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, Atos Group, said: "Atos' inclusion on the 2024 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard is a reward for its long-standing commitment to sustainable procurement and its rigorous, transparent reporting practices for customers, investors, and regulators. This recognition acknowledges the importance of our approach to engaging our suppliers and stakeholders."

Atos aims to continue engaging more suppliers on sustainability issues across its value chain and support them in their decarbonization journey to meet its GHG emission reduction targets and contribute to the fight against climate change.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net| +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

1 GHG - GreenHouse Gas
2 Atos 2024 Universal Registration Document

Attachment

  • PR-Atos recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for the 5th time (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b7db6ae8-ce4c-4d26-84b2-c5526f1222a6)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
