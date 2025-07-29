Anzeige
AirNet Technology Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

BEIJING, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirNet Technology Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), announced today that it received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on July 24, 2025 that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.04 each (the "Ordinary Shares") to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days from July 10, 2025, to July 23, 2025. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this bid price deficiency matter is now closed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

Company Contact

Penny Pei
Investor Relations
AirNet Technology Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8460-8678
Email: penny@ihangmei.com


