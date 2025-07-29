Regency Centers Corporation: Regency Centers Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation ("Regency Centers," "Regency" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: REG) today reported financial and operating results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025, and provided updated 2025 earnings guidance. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $0.56 per diluted share, and $0.54 per diluted share, respectively.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Reported Nareit FFO of $1.16 per diluted share and Core Operating Earnings of $1.10 per diluted share

Increased Same Property NOI year-over-year, excluding lease termination fees, by 7.4% for the quarter and 5.8% year-to-date

Raised 2025 Nareit FFO guidance to a range of $4.59 to $4.63 per diluted share and 2025 Core Operating Earnings guidance to a range of $4.36 to $4.40 per diluted share

The midpoint of increased 2025 Nareit FFO guidance represents more than 7% year-over-year growth

Raised 2025 guidance for Same Property NOI, excluding lease termination fees, to a range of 4.5% to 5.0% year-over-year growth

Same Property percent leased ended the quarter at 96.5%, an increase of 100 basis points year-over-year, and Same Property percent commenced ended the quarter at 93.9%, up 190 basis points year-over-year

Same Property anchor percent leased ended the quarter at 98.0%, an increase of 90 basis points year-over-year, and Same Property shop percent leased ended the quarter at 93.9%, up 100 basis points year-over-year

Executed 1.9 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases during the quarter at blended rent spreads of +10.0% on a cash basis and +19.3% on a straight-lined basis

As of June 30, 2025, Regency's in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $518 million at a blended estimated yield of 9%

Issued $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032, with a coupon of 5.0%

Pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to TTM operating EBITDAre at June 30, 2025 was 5.3x

Issued our annual Corporate Responsibility report, highlighting achievements and progress within our corporate responsibility program and initiatives

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired a portfolio of five shopping centers located within the Rancho Mission Viejo master planned community in Orange County, CA, for $357 million





"We are proud to deliver another quarter of outstanding results, and we are raising our growth outlook for the balance of the year," said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "All operating metrics remain robust, highlighted by strong leasing activity, and we have strategically deployed more than $600 million of capital into accretive investments year-to-date, including our recent portfolio acquisition of five high quality shopping centers in Southern California."

Financial Results

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $102.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $99.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.





Nareit FFO

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Nareit FFO was $212.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $196.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.





Core Operating Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Core Operating Earnings was $202.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $189.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.





Portfolio Performance

Same Property NOI

Second quarter 2025 Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI"), excluding lease termination fees, increased by 7.4% compared to the same period in 2024. Same Property base rent growth contributed 4.5% to Same Property NOI growth in the second quarter.







Occupancy

As of June 30, 2025, Regency's Same Property portfolio was 96.5% leased, flat sequentially, and an increase of 100 basis points compared to June 30, 2024. Same Property anchor percent leased, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 98.0%, an increase of 90 basis points compared to June 30, 2024. Same Property shop percent leased, which includes spaces less than 10,000 square feet, was 93.9%, an increase of 100 basis points compared to June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Regency's Same Property portfolio was 93.9% commenced, an increase of 40 basis points sequentially and an increase of 190 basis points compared to June 30, 2024.





Leasing Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, Regency executed approximately 1.9 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +10.0% and a blended straight-lined rent spread of +19.3%.

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the Company executed approximately 7.4 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +9.7% and a blended straight-lined rent spread of +19.7%.





Corporate Responsibility

On May 21, 2025, Regency issued its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, demonstrating the Company's continued commitment to and leadership in corporate responsibility, to further our business strategy and performance. The report can be found on the Corporate Responsibility section of the Company's website.





Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet

Developments and Redevelopments

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company started redevelopment projects with estimated net project costs of approximately $42 million, at the Company's share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company completed development and redevelopment projects with estimated net project costs of approximately $21 million, at the Company's share.

As of June 30, 2025, Regency's in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $518 million at the Company's share, 58% of which has been incurred to date.





Property Transactions

On May 12, 2025, the Company acquired Armonk Square in Armonk, NY, a 48,000 square feet neighborhood center anchored by regional grocer DeCicco & Sons. The property was acquired through the Company's Oregon joint venture, for approximately $5 million, at Regency's share.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 23, 2025, the Company acquired a portfolio of five shopping centers in the Rancho Mission Viejo master planned community in Orange County, CA, for $357 million. The portfolio consists of Bridgepark Plaza, Mercantile West, Mercantile East, Terrace Shops, and Sendero Marketplace, comprising close to 630,000 square feet in the aggregate and anchored by leading grocers Trader Joe's, Gelson's Market, Albertsons, and Stater Bros. Regency funded the purchase price with a combination of 2,773,087 operating partnership units issued at $72 per unit, the assumption of $150 million of secured mortgage debt at a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%, and $7 million in cash used to pay off a single secured loan.

On June 27, 2025, the Company disposed of Van Houten Plaza in Passaic, NJ for approximately $6 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 1, 2025, the Company disposed of 101 7th Avenue in New York, NY for $11 million.





Balance Sheet

On May 8, 2025, the Company's operating partnership, Regency Centers, L.P. issued a public offering of $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the "Notes") under its existing shelf registration filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notes will mature on July 15, 2032, and were issued at 99.279% of par value with a coupon of 5.0%. Regency's use of the net proceeds of the offering include reducing the outstanding balance on its line of credit, the repayment of Regency Centers L.P.'s $250 million of notes due November 1, 2025 upon their maturity, and for general corporate purposes.

As of June 30, 2025, Regency had approximately $1.5 billion of capacity under its revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2025, Regency's pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to TTM operating EBITDAre was 5.3x





2025 Guidance

Regency Centers is hereby providing updated 2025 guidance, as summarized in the table below. Please refer to the Company's second quarter 2025 "Earnings Presentation" and "Quarterly Supplemental Disclosure" for additional detail. All materials are posted on the Company's website at investors.regencycenters.com .

Full Year 2025 Guidance (in thousands, except per share data) YTD Actual Current 2025 Guidance Prior 2025 Guidance Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders per diluted share $1.15 $2.28 - $2.32 $2.25 - $2.31 Nareit Funds From Operations ("Nareit FFO") per diluted share $2.31 $4.59 - $4.63 $4.52 - $4.58 Core Operating Earnings per diluted share(1) $2.20 $4.36 - $4.40 $4.30 - $4.36 Same property NOI growth without termination fees 5.8% +4.5% to +5.0% +3.2% to +4.0% Non-cash revenues(2) $24,019 +/-$49,000 +/- $46,000 G&A expense, net(3) $47,484 $93,000-$96,000 $93,000-$96,000 Interest expense, net and Preferred stock dividends(4) $115,533 $235,000-$237,000 $232,000-$235,000 Management, transaction and other fees $13,529 +/-$27,000 +/-$27,000 Development and Redevelopment spend $140,321 +/-$300,000 +/-$250,000 Acquisitions $138,282 +/-$500,000 +/-$140,000 Cap rate (weighted average) 5.5% +/- 6.0% +/- 5.5% Dispositions $5,550 +/-$75,000 +/-$75,000 Cap rate (weighted average)(5) 6.2% +/- 5.5% +/- 6.0% Share/unit issuances(6) $0 $300,000 $100,000

Note: Figures above represent 100% of Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated real estate partnerships, with the exception of items that are net of noncontrolling interests including per share data, "Development and Redevelopment spend," "Acquisitions," and "Dispositions".

(1) Core Operating Earnings excludes from Nareit FFO: (i) transaction related income or expenses; (ii) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt; (iii) certain non-cash components of earnings derived from straight-line rents, above and below market rent amortization, and debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization; and (iv) other amounts as they occur. (2) Includes above and below market rent amortization and straight-line rents, and excludes debt and derivative mark to market amortization. (3) Represents 'General & administrative, net' before gains or losses on deferred compensation plan, as reported on supplemental pages 6 and 7 and calculated on a pro rata basis. (4) Includes debt and derivative mark to market amortization, and is net of interest income. (5) Disposition guidance cap rate of +/- 5.5% excludes the $11M sale of 101 7th Avenue on 7/1/2025, which was vacant at the time of closing. (6) Share/unit issuances guidance of $300M reflects (i) $100M of unsettled common equity raised on a forward basis through the Company's ATM in 4Q24, and (ii) $200M from the Company's issuance of operating partnership units for the funding of the 5-asset portfolio acquisition in Orange County, CA in 3Q25.

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com .

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO, Core Operating Earnings, and Adjusted Funds from Operations - Actual (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Periods Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 Three Months Ended Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO: Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 102,608 99,255 $ 208,782 205,616 Adjustments to reconcile to Nareit Funds From Operations (1): Depreciation and amortization (excluding FF&E) 107,329 107,592 211,363 211,964 Loss (Gain) on sale of real estate, net of tax 346 (11,080 ) 245 (22,488 ) Provision for impairment of real estate 1,262 - 1,262 - Exchangeable operating partnership units 586 601 1,228 1,243 Nareit FFO $ 212,131 196,368 $ 422,880 396,335 Nareit FFO per share (diluted) $ 1.16 1.06 $ 2.31 2.14 Weighted average shares (diluted) 183,023 184,968 182,966 185,433 Reconciliation of Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings: Nareit FFO $ 212,131 196,368 $ 422,880 396,335 Adjustments to reconcile to Core Operating Earnings (1): Not Comparable Items Merger transition costs - 2,133 - 4,694 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 180 Certain Non-Cash Items Straight-line rent (6,784 ) (5,283 ) (13,297 ) (11,021 ) Uncollectible straight-line rent 744 1,377 1,120 2,033 Above/below market rent amortization, net (5,376 ) (7,073 ) (11,837 ) (12,540 ) Debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization 1,510 1,731 2,802 2,640 Core Operating Earnings $ 202,225 189,253 $ 401,668 382,321 Core Operating Earnings per share (diluted) $ 1.10 1.02 $ 2.20 2.06 Weighted average shares (diluted) 183,023 184,968 182,966 185,433 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted Earnings per Share 181,955 183,868 181,877 184,332 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted FFO and Core Operating Earnings per Share 183,023 184,968 182,966 185,433 Reconciliation of Core Operating Earnings to Adjusted Funds from Operations: Core Operating Earnings $ 202,225 189,253 $ 401,668 382,321 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted Funds from Operations (1): Operating capital expenditures (32,524 ) (33,886 ) (56,277 ) (54,738 ) Debt cost and derivative adjustments 2,297 2,022 4,426 4,162 Stock-based compensation 5,455 4,662 10,898 9,302 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 177,453 162,051 $ 360,715 341,047

(1) Includes Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated real estate partnerships, net of pro-rata share attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Pro-Rata Same Property NOI - Actual (in thousands) For the Periods Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 Three Months Ended

Year to Date

2025

2024 2025

2024 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 102,608 99,255 $ 208,782 205,616 Less: Management, transaction, and other fees (7,244 ) (6,735 ) (14,056 ) (13,131 ) Other (1) (12,850 ) (12,726 ) (26,539 ) (25,313 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 99,535 100,968 196,309 198,553 General and administrative 25,480 24,238 47,080 50,370 Other operating expense 1,944 3,066 3,632 5,709 Other expense, net 51,040 31,394 99,713 60,608 Equity in income of investments in real estate partnerships excluded from NOI (2) 14,679 13,258 28,130 26,947 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,328 2,261 4,594 5,145 Preferred stock dividends 3,413 3,413 6,826 6,826 NOI 280,933 258,392 554,471 521,330 Less non-same property NOI (3) (4,045 ) (796 ) (3,890 ) (1,773 ) Same Property NOI $ 276,888 257,596 $ 550,581 519,557 % change 7.5 % 6.0 % Same Property NOI without Termination Fees $ 274,844 255,963 $ 546,213 516,152 % change 7.4 % 5.8 % Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Redevelopments $ 234,981 221,304 $ 467,862 446,123 % change 6.2 % 4.9 %

(1) Includes straight-line rental income and expense, net of reserves, above and below market rent amortization, other fees, and noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes non-NOI expenses incurred at our unconsolidated real estate partnerships, such as, but not limited to, straight-line rental income, above and below market rent amortization, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and real estate gains and impairments. (3) Includes revenues and expenses attributable to Non-Same Property, Projects in Development, corporate activities, and noncontrolling interests.

Same Property NOI is a key non-GAAP pro-rata measure used by management in evaluating the operating performance of Regency's properties. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to pro-rata Same Property NOI.

Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the Company's Form 10-Q with the SEC and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.

The Company has published additional financial information in its second quarter 2025 supplemental package that may help investors estimate earnings. A copy of the Company's second quarter 2025 supplemental package will be available on the Company's website at investors.regencycenters.com or by written request to: Investor Relations, Regency Centers Corporation, One Independent Drive, Suite 114, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202. The supplemental package contains more detailed financial and property results including financial statements, an outstanding debt summary, acquisition and development activity, investments in partnerships, information pertaining to securities issued other than common stock, property details, a significant tenant rent report and a lease expiration table in addition to earnings and valuation guidance assumptions. The information provided in the supplemental package is unaudited and includes non-GAAP measures, and there can be no assurance that the information will not vary from the final information in the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025. Regency may, but assumes no obligation to, update information in the supplemental package from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes.

We do not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, rather they supplement GAAP measures by providing additional information we believe to be useful to our shareholders. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management's judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures we use to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of the Company.

Nareit FFO is a commonly used measure of REIT performance, which the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") defines as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains on sale and impairments of real estate, net of tax, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated real estate partnerships. Regency computes Nareit FFO for all periods presented in accordance with Nareit's definition. Since Nareit FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and gains on sales and impairments of real estate, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact on operations from trends in percent leased, rental rates, operating costs, acquisition and development activities, and financing costs. This provides a perspective of the Company's financial performance not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Thus, Nareit FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's operating performance, which does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP; and, therefore, should not be considered a substitute measure of cash flows from operations. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO.

Core Operating Earnings is an additional performance measure that excludes from Nareit FFO: (i) transaction related income or expenses; (ii) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt; (iii) certain non-cash components of earnings derived from above and below market rent amortization, straight-line rents, and amortization of mark-to-market of debt and derivative adjustments; and (iv) other amounts as they occur. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings.

Adjusted Funds From Operations is an additional performance measure used by Regency that reflects cash available to fund the Company's business needs and distribution to shareholders. AFFO is calculated by adjusting Core Operating Earnings ("COE") for (i) capital expenditures necessary to maintain and lease the Company's portfolio of properties, (ii) debt cost and derivative adjustments and (iii) stock-based compensation. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO, to Core Operating Earnings, and to Adjusted Funds from Operations.

Pro-rata information: includes 100% of the Company's consolidated properties plus its economic share (based on the ownership interest) in the unconsolidated real estate investment partnerships. The Company provides Pro-rata financial information because Regency believes it assists investors and analysts in estimating the economic interest in the consolidated and unconsolidated real estate investment partnerships, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results under GAAP. The Company believes presenting its Pro-rata share of assets, liabilities, operating results, and other metrics, along with certain other non-GAAP financial measures, makes comparisons of its operating results to those of other REITs more meaningful. The Pro-rata information provided is not, nor is it intended to be, presented in accordance with GAAP. The Pro-rata supplemental details of assets and liabilities and supplemental details of operations reflect the Company's proportionate economic ownership of the assets, liabilities, and operating results of the properties in our portfolio.

The Pro-rata information is prepared on a basis consistent with the comparable consolidated amounts and is intended to more accurately reflect the Company's proportionate economic interest in the assets, liabilities, and operating results of properties in its portfolio. The Company does not control the unconsolidated real estate partnerships, and the Pro-rata presentations of the assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses do not represent our legal claim to such items. The partners are entitled to profit or loss allocations and distributions of cash flows according to the operating agreements, which generally provide for such allocations according to their invested capital. The Company's share of invested capital establishes the ownership interests Regency uses to prepare its Pro-rata share.

The presentation of Pro-rata information has limitations which include, but are not limited to, the following:

The amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage determined when applying the equity method of accounting and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate their Pro-rata interest differently, limiting the comparability of Pro-rata information.





Because of these limitations, the Pro-rata financial information should not be considered independently or as a substitute for the financial statements as reported under GAAP. The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP financial statements, using the Pro-rata information as a supplement.

