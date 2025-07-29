Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 663242 | ISIN: US9132591077 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.25 | 21:55
50,76 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 22:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unitil Corporation: Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend

HAMPTON, N.H., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (unitil.com) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share, payable August 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2025. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.80 per share.

About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Christopher Goulding - Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6466
Email: gouldingc@unitil.com

Amanda Vicinanzo - External Affairs
Phone: 603-691-7784
Email: vicinanzoa@unitil.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.