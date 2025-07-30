reAlpha Tech Corp.: reAlpha Mortgage launches as reAlpha's AI-Enhanced Brokerage Arm, Supports Next Phase of Vertical Integration

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) ("reAlpha" or the "Company"), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the launch of reAlpha Mortgage, the next chapter in the evolution of its mortgage division. Unifying both realty and mortgage services under the reAlpha brand reflects the company's ongoing strategy to deliver a seamless, technology-enabled homebuying experience by aligning its operations under a single, more powerful platform.

"We believe this evolution will enable us to operate nationally while maintaining a strong local impact," said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. "By bringing our mortgage expertise and technology infrastructure together under one brand, we plan to accelerate our ability to deliver efficiency, access, and value for our customers."

To lead this next phase of growth, reAlpha has appointed an experienced leadership team to helm reAlpha Mortgage, with Jamie Cavanaugh serving as Chief Executive Officer and Rocky Billore as Chief Sales Officer. Together, they bring deep industry expertise and a shared commitment to scaling reAlpha's mortgage operations and delivering customer-centric innovation.

Additionally, Christopher Griffith, former CEO of Be My Neighbor Mortgage, has been named SVP, Mortgage at reAlpha Tech Corp., where he will focus on long-term strategy and innovation across the broader mortgage ecosystem.

reAlpha Mortgage serves a wide range of homebuyers with a full suite of products, including Conventional, VA, FHA, and USDA loans. Backed by an expansive lender network and AI-enhanced operations, the company aims to transform the mortgage experience, making it faster, simpler, and more affordable.

The transition to reAlpha Mortgage reflects the Company's strategy to create a seamless, end-to-end experience that brings together real estate, mortgage, and title under one technology-driven platform. It strengthens customer trust through brand consistency and positions reAlpha to scale with greater efficiency and impact.

reAlpha plans to expand reAlpha Mortgage into additional U.S. states over the coming months as part of its platform rollout. The Company is also advancing AI integration across its mortgage operations to enhance internal efficiency and operational consistency at scale.

Visit reAlphaMortgage.com to explore home loan options and take the next step toward homeownership.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

