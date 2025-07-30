Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
30.07.2025 10:15 Uhr
Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) 
Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Jul-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.8845 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 886976 
 
CODE: LEMB LN 
 
ISIN: LU1686830909 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:     LU1686830909 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LEMB LN 
LEI Code:   549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 
Sequence No.: 397417 
EQS News ID:  2176748 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2176748&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2025 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
