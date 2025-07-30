FAT Brands Inc.: U.S. Department of Justice Drops All Charges Against Andrew Wiederhorn, FAT Brands, William Amon, and Rebecca Hershinger

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Attorney for the Central District of California has filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Andrew "Andy" Wiederhorn, FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), Rebecca Hershinger, and William Amon.

Mr. Wiederhorn and his legal team have consistently maintained his innocence, and that the events described involved no criminal conduct, no victims, and no financial losses.

"From day one, we have maintained Andy's innocence," said Nick Hanna, of Gibson Dunn, counsel for Mr. Wiederhorn and the former U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. "We are extremely grateful that the U.S. Attorney's Office listened to our arguments and determined, in the interests of justice, that all charges should be dropped."

"We have said from the beginning that this is a case with no victims, no losses, and no crimes," added Douglas Fuchs of Gibson Dunn and counsel to Mr. Wiederhorn. "Today, the U.S. Attorney took the appropriate step of dismissing the indictment."

"I am grateful to the U.S. Attorney's Office for taking a fresh look at this case and to the attorneys who worked tirelessly on my behalf and on behalf of the other defendants," said Andy Wiederhorn. "With this indictment behind us, I look forward to focusing on the continued growth and success of FAT Brands."

FAT Brands Inc. is a global restaurant franchising company with a portfolio of 18 restaurant concepts and over 2,300 locations worldwide. With the DOJ matter closed, FAT Brands is poised to continue to build on recent growth, with over 1,000 units in its development pipeline, approximately 120 signed development agreements year-to-date, and more than 100 new store openings anticipated this year. The company's franchising model, co-branding options, and well-established restaurant concepts - including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza, and Twin Peaks, a subsidiary of Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP) - position it as a leader in the global dining landscape.

