Nokia Oyj: Nokia powers Surge's subsea network, boosting affordable broadband for millions in Indonesia

Nokia powers Surge's subsea network, boosting affordable broadband for millions in Indonesia

Surge's new subsea network will enhance regional data center interconnectivity while expanding affordable broadband access to over 40 million people across Indonesia.

Leveraging Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform, Surge can now deliver high-speed optical transmission between Indonesia and Singapore.

30 July 2025

Jakarta, Indonesia and Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk (Surge), a leading digital infrastructure provider in Indonesia, has deployed Nokia's subsea optical solution to connect Jakarta and Singapore. This new subsea network will boost regional data center interconnectivity and support Surge's mission to expand affordable broadband access to underserved communities across Indonesia.

The new high-capacity subsea connection is part of Surge's broader infrastructure expansion to extend fiber-based broadband to 40 million households. It will enable Surge's affordable internet initiatives, bringing reliable connectivity to the communities that need it most.

Powered by Nokia's 1830 PSS, the network will deliver an initial capacity of 20.8 terabits, allowing Surge to offer ultra-high-speed services of up to 800GE for Tier-1 and Tier-2 enterprise customers. Nokia's subsea solution also enables Surge to deliver scalable, space and power efficient transmission, supporting Surge's growth plans while maintaining operational efficiency.

"This strategic deployment underscores our commitment to digital equity and building a more connected, inclusive future. With Nokia's advanced optical transmission technology, we can efficiently scale our network to deliver reliable, high-speed, and affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities across Indonesia," said Shannedy Ong, Director, PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk.

"Connecting up to 40 million people with affordable broadband access is a huge honor and responsibility. With Surge, we are building a high-performance network and providing solutions that will unlock new opportunities for growth across Indonesia," said James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks, Nokia.

About Surge

PT Solusi Sinergi Digital, Tbk (SURGE) is a leading Indonesian technology company, strategically positioned as a pioneer in digital transformation and infrastructure development across the nation. SURGE operates across multiple verticals, creating a robust ecosystem that serves the country's growing demand for advanced connectivity and digital solutions. Its comprehensive infrastructure portfolio includes:

Fiber Optic Backbone: Operating over 6,900 km of fiber optic infrastructure along railway corridors, boasting 144-core capacity and up to 64 Tbps bandwidth capacity.

Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) access network covering 300,000+ fixed broadband Home Connects with 90%+ take-up rate and unique offerings, including the affordable IDR100,000 for up to 200Mbps and 250,000 for up to 500Mbps Download speeds.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

