Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
WKN: A0LCUN | ISIN: BE0003851681
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 11:22
63,95 Euro
+0,55 % +0,35
30.07.2025
Aedifica NV/SA: 2025 half year financial report

Please find below Aedifica's 2025 half year financial report.

Robust operational performance driving strong results

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €123.3 million (+4% compared to 30 June 2024), or €2.59/share
  • Rental income increased to €180.8 million (+9% compared to 30 June 2024)
  • 3.0% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in the first half of the year
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 18 years and occupancy rate of 100%

Real estate portfolio* of nearly €6.2 billion as at 30 June 2025

  • 613 healthcare properties for 48,600 end users across 7 countries
  • Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.46% on a like-for-like basis in H1
  • 31 properties, including the entire portfolio in Sweden, divested for approx. €105 million as part of strategic asset rotation programme
  • Acquisition of a portfolio of 6 Finnish care properties totalling €38 million
  • Replenishing the investment programme: 8 new projects totalling approx. €46 million in the first half. After 30 June, 3 new projects in Ireland and Finland amounting to €38 million were added to the pipeline
  • Investment programme (YTD) of €178 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, offering an average initial yield on cost of 6.5%. To date, 7 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €65 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 42.4% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 June 2025; after deducting excess cash, the debt-to-assets ratio decreases to 42%
  • Average cost of debt* including commitment fees of 2.2%
  • S&P Global reconfirmed BBB credit rating and placed Aedifica's rating on CreditWatch with positive implications following the announcement of the agreement between Aedifica and Cofinimmo to unite
  • EPRA NTA* stands at €75.10/share (compared to €76.63/share as at 31 December 2024, before distribution of the dividend)

Outlook for 2025 on track

  • EPRA Earnings* for 2025 are estimated at €238 million, or €5.01/share
  • Proposed dividend for the 2025 financial year: €4.00/share (gross), representing a pay-out ratio of 80% of consolidated EPRA Earnings

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2d9d83f-8cdc-4523-b868-5914900d931b


