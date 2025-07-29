Anzeige
WKN: A2P3LV | ISIN: BMG6359F1370
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 19:01
28,600 Euro
-2,05 % -0,600
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,40029,60011:59
29,40029,60011:47
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nabors Industries Ltd.: Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2025 operating revenues of $833 million, compared to operating revenues of $736 million in the first quarter. Net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $31 million, compared to net income of $33 million in the first quarter. This equates to a loss per diluted share of $2.71, compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.18 in the first quarter. The first quarter included a one-time, non-cash net gain on the Parker transaction of $113.0 million, or $9.68 per diluted share. Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $248 million, compared to $206 million in the previous quarter.

2Q 2025 Highlights

  • The SANAD drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco deployed two newbuild rigs in the Kingdom. These bring the total number of deployments to twelve. Two more units are scheduled to start operations over the balance of this year.
  • Saudi Aramco awarded the fourth tranche of newbuilds to SANAD. This award of five rigs marks the next step in SANAD's 50-rig newbuild program. The first rigs of this tranche are scheduled to commence operating in 2026, with the final one in 2027.
  • Several impactful international rig reactivations were completed in Kuwait. All three previously announced awards have commenced operations, one of which began in early July. These high-specification rigs are working under multiyear contracts and are expected to contribute materially to the International Drilling segment earnings during the second half of 2025 and beyond.
  • Nabors' high-specification PACE® series SmartRigs® set several milestones extending lateral wellbore lengths.
    • In the Bakken, a PACE®-X rig followed up drilling an operator's first four-mile lateral in the formation with two more four-mile lateral wells.
    • Also in the Bakken, another operator utilizing a PACE®-B rig drilled back-to-back four-mile lateral wells.
    • In the Haynesville a PACE®-X rig drilled the basin's longest lateral at 20,000 feet; the well reached a total depth of 32,000 feet.
    • In the Eagle Ford, a PACE®-M rig drilled a record well in the basin, at 32,525 feet, including a 22,500-foot lateral section.
  • Significant progress was made on the integration of the Parker Wellbore businesses acquired in March. These contributed materially to Nabors financial results in the second quarter. Cost synergies realized during the quarter support the $40 million previously targeted for 2025.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the strength of the Nabors portfolio while reflecting a full quarter contribution from the acquisition of Parker Wellbore. In total, EBITDA from the legacy Nabors businesses increased sequentially. I am pleased with the performance of the Parker operations, and our progress to realize expected cost synergies.

"Recent deployments of high-spec rigs in the Middle East along with those scheduled over the balance of 2025 should drive growth in our International Drilling segment. The SANAD newbuild program is a key element of our future value creation. The award of the fourth five-rig tranche cements SANAD's growth prospects into 2027.

"Before the impact from Parker, adjusted EBITDA grew sequentially in all three of the business lines in our U.S. Drilling segment. The Lower-48 rig market in oil focused basins remains flat to down, and we are working to mitigate the impact of the current industry rig count and dayrates. At the same time, natural gas drilling has moved upwards. We see our rig count and leading-edge pricing stabilizing in the third quarter and through the end of the year.

"Our U.S. Offshore and Alaska operations are performing well. Including the contributions of Parker, these two businesses comprise a growing portion of our overall U.S. Drilling segment. In particular, our Alaska fleet is poised to capitalize on growth in that market.

"With the addition of Parker's operations, Nabors Drilling Solutions now comprises over 25% of adjusted EBITDA from our operating segments. The Parker product lines in NDS - the largest being Quail Tools - outperformed our expectations in the second quarter. These results highlight the potential that led us to the acquisition."

Segment Results

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $117.7 million, compared to $115.5 million in the first quarter. Average rig count increased by one, primarily reflecting the startup of newbuild rigs in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, offset by the conclusion of contracts for a rig each in Papua New Guinea and Mexico. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter improved to $17,534, driven primarily by the high-margin additions.

The U.S. Drilling segment reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $101.8 million, compared to $92.7 million in the previous quarter. All three of the U.S. Drilling segment's operations drove this improvement. In the Lower 48, the higher rig count more than offset a decline in daily margins. Improvements in Nabors legacy Alaska and Offshore were augmented by the contribution of a full quarter of the corresponding Parker operations.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $76.5 million, compared to $40.9 million in the first quarter. The legacy Nabors business was down slightly, while the addition of Parker accounted for the sequential increase. This segment's gross margin, at 53%, improved moderately.

Rig Technologies adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior quarter. A decline in capital equipment deliveries, primarily in the Middle East, contributed to the sequential decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

In the second quarter, consolidated adjusted free cash flow was $41 million. This compares to free cash consumption of $61 million in the prior quarter. These figures exclude transaction costs related to the acquisition of Parker Wellbore. Lower quarterly cash interest payments and improved collections from customers contributed to the improved adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter, even as capital expenditures increased. Although receivable collections during the second quarter from Nabors' main customer in Mexico were significantly lower than expected, the company benefited from higher payments from other clients. The recently announced a $7 - $10 billion capital raise sponsored by the Mexico government is intended to address the issue of overdue vendor liabilities.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "The current economic backdrop appears to be stabilizing, as markets digest recent developments on foreign trade, Federal Reserve policy, and geopolitical conflicts. Favorable trends in employment and inflation indicate a relatively constructive environment, for both our potential capital markets activities and our global operations. These factors have already had a positive impact on credit spreads. Interest rate actions by the Fed and a further narrowing of spreads later this year should benefit us, as we look to refinance our senior notes.

"Our results for the second quarter were solid. In addition to the higher adjusted EBITDA contribution from Parker Wellbore, our legacy drilling rig business improved. Legacy Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies declined slightly.

"We are encouraged by our relatively stable Lower 48 rig count as we enter the second half and expect our rig count to continue at approximately its current level through year end. This outlook assumes some continued weakness in oil-focused activity, offset by anticipated strength in natural gas drilling. At the same time, our leading-edge daily revenue has remained resilient in the low $30,000 range, providing support to our daily gross margin. This environment gives us confidence about our expected pace of cash flow generation and debt reduction during the balance of 2025.

"Adjusted free cash flow generated by our operations of $41 million in the second quarter improved by more than $100 million as compared to the first quarter. In the third quarter, we expect progress on our collections in Mexico. Assuming these materialize, we forecast similar adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter and anticipate reaching our $80 million target for the full year.

"Parker Wellbore has exceeded our expectations as it grew sequentially on a comparable basis. Margins were high and cash flow generation was better than anticipated. In addition, our synergy capture post-closing has exceeded our targets."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter of 2025:

U.S. Drilling

  • Lower 48 average rig count of 57 - 59 rigs
  • Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $13,300
  • Alaska and Gulf of America combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $26 million

International

  • Average rig count of 87 - 88 rigs
  • Daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $17,900

Drilling Solutions

  • Adjusted EBITDA approximately in line with the second quarter

Rig Technologies

  • Adjusted EBITDA up approximately $2 - $3 million from the second quarter

Capital Expenditures

  • Capital expenditures of $200 - $210 million, including $110 - $115 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia
  • Full-year capital expenditures of $700 - $710 million, with $300 million for the SANAD newbuilds and $60 million for Parker Wellbore

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

  • Adjusted free cash flow should be in line with the second quarter

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Challenge and change are constants in the oilfield services business. The current environment is no exception. Our strategy to diversify by service line and by geography continues to position Nabors for success throughout the cycle. The Parker business adds key complementary elements to our portfolio.

"With the award of another tranche of newbuild rigs, the outlook for significant free cash flow at SANAD is solidified. We are confident this growth in SANAD will drive significant value creation."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com .

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), gain on bargain purchase, and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition-related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability, performance and liquidity. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via e-mail [email protected], or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email [email protected] . To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail [email protected]

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


2025


2024


2025


2025


2024












Revenues and other income:











Operating revenues


$ 832,788


$ 734,798


$ 736,186


$ 1,568,974


$ 1,468,502

Investment income (loss)


6,129


8,181


6,596


12,725


18,382

Total revenues and other income


838,917


742,979


742,782


1,581,699


1,486,884












Costs and other deductions:











Direct costs


488,881


440,225


447,300


936,181


877,302

General and administrative expenses


82,726


62,154


68,506


151,232


123,905

Research and engineering


12,722


14,362


14,035


26,757


28,225

Depreciation and amortization


175,061


160,141


154,638


329,699


317,826

Interest expense


56,081


51,493


54,326


110,407


101,872

Gain on bargain purchase


(3,500)


-


(112,999)


(116,499)


-

Other, net


6,074


12,079


44,790


50,864


28,187

Total costs and other deductions


818,045


740,454


670,596


1,488,641


1,477,317












Income (loss) before income taxes


20,872


2,525


72,186


93,058


9,567

Income tax expense (benefit)


23,077


15,554


15,007


38,084


31,598












Net income (loss)


(2,205)


(13,029)


57,179


54,974


(22,031)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(28,705)


(19,226)


(24,191)


(52,896)


(44,557)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors


$ (30,910)


$ (32,255)


$ 32,988


$ 2,078


$ (66,588)












Earnings (losses) per share:











Basic


$ (2.71)


$ (4.29)


$ 2.35


$ (1.01)


$ (8.83)

Diluted


$ (2.71)


$ (4.29)


$ 2.18


$ (1.01)


$ (8.83)












Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic


14,083


9,207


10,460


12,271


9,191

Diluted


14,083


9,207


11,671


12,271


9,191























Adjusted EBITDA


$ 248,459


$ 218,057


$ 206,345


$ 454,804


$ 439,070












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 73,398


$ 57,916


$ 51,707


$ 125,105


$ 121,244

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)










June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2025


2025


2024








ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments


$ 387,355


$ 404,109


$ 397,299

Accounts receivable, net


537,071


549,626


387,970

Other current assets


272,465


245,083


214,268

Total current assets


1,196,891


1,198,818


999,537

Property, plant and equipment, net


3,063,033


3,074,789


2,830,957

Other long-term assets


778,739


776,077


673,807

Total assets


$ 5,038,663


$ 5,049,684


$ 4,504,301








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable


$ 364,846


$ 375,440


321,030

Other current liabilities


304,599


292,205


250,887

Total current liabilities


669,445


667,645


571,917

Long-term debt


2,672,820


2,685,169


2,505,217

Other long-term liabilities


249,728


251,493


220,829

Total liabilities


3,591,993


3,604,307


3,297,963








Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


806,342


795,643


785,091








Equity:







Shareholders' equity


307,984


342,660


134,996

Noncontrolling interest


332,344


307,074


286,251

Total equity


640,328


649,734


421,247

Total liabilities and equity


$ 5,038,663


$ 5,049,684


$ 4,504,301

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT REPORTING

(Unaudited)













The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands, except rig activity)


2025


2024


2025


2025


2024













Operating revenues:












U.S. Drilling


$ 255,438


$ 259,723


$ 230,746


$ 486,184


$ 531,712


International Drilling


384,970


356,733


381,718


766,688


706,092


Drilling Solutions


170,283


82,961


93,179


263,462


158,535


Rig Technologies (1)


36,527


49,546


44,165


80,692


99,702


Other reconciling items (2)


(14,430)


(14,165)


(13,622)


(28,052)


(27,539)


Total operating revenues


$ 832,788


$ 734,798


$ 736,186


$ 1,568,974


$ 1,468,502













Adjusted EBITDA: (3)












U.S. Drilling


$ 101,821


$ 114,020


$ 92,711


$ 194,532


$ 234,423


International Drilling


117,658


106,371


115,486


233,144


208,869


Drilling Solutions


76,501


32,468


40,853


117,354


64,255


Rig Technologies (1)


5,174


7,330


5,563


10,737


14,131


Other reconciling items (4)


(52,695)


(42,132)


(48,268)


(100,963)


(82,608)


Total adjusted EBITDA


$ 248,459


$ 218,057


$ 206,345


$ 454,804


$ 439,070













Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)












U.S. Drilling


$ 39,788


$ 45,085


$ 31,599


$ 71,387


$ 95,614


International Drilling


36,051


23,672


32,958


69,009


46,148


Drilling Solutions


50,365


27,319


32,913


83,278


54,212


Rig Technologies (1)


1,721


4,860


4,335


6,056


9,069


Other reconciling items (4)


(54,527)


(43,020)


(50,098)


(104,625)


(83,799)


Total adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 73,398


$ 57,916


$ 51,707


$ 125,105


$ 121,244













Rig activity:











Average Rigs Working: (7)












Lower 48


62.4


68.7


60.6


61.5


70.3


Other US


10.0


6.3


7.6


8.8


6.5


U.S. Drilling


72.4


75.0


68.2


70.3


76.8


International Drilling


85.9


84.4


85.0


85.4


82.7


Total average rigs working


158.3


159.4


153.2


155.7


159.5













Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)












Lower 48


$ 33,466


$ 35,334


$ 34,546


$ 33,995


$ 35,402


Other US


71,814


68,008


61,361


67,306


66,135


U.S. Drilling (10)


38,761


38,076


37,557


38,180


38,020


International Drilling


49,263


46,469


49,895


49,575


46,917













Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)












Lower 48


$ 13,902


$ 15,598


$ 14,276


$ 14,085


$ 15,809


Other US


32,073


38,781


30,374


31,340


36,912


U.S. Drilling (10)


16,411


17,544


16,084


16,253


17,607


International Drilling


17,534


16,050


17,421


17,478


16,056



(1)

Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.



(2)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.



(3)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



(4)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.



(5)

Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



(6)

Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.



(7)

Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.



(8)

Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.



(9)

Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.



(10)

The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2025


2024


2025


2025


2024



BASIC EPS:















Net income (loss) (numerator):















Income (loss), net of tax

$

(2,205)


$

(13,029)


$

57,179


$

54,974


$

(22,031)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(28,705)



(19,226)



(24,191)



(52,896)



(44,557)

Less: distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shareholders


-



-



(1,177)



-



-

Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


(7,264)



(7,283)



(7,184)



(14,448)



(14,566)

Numerator for basic earnings per share:















Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic

$

(38,174)


$

(39,538)


$

24,627


$

(12,370)


$

(81,154)
















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic


14,083



9,207



10,460



12,271



9,191

Earnings (losses) per share:















Total Basic

$

(2.71)


$

(4.29)


$

2.35


$

(1.01)


$

(8.83)
















DILUTED EPS:















Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic

$

(38,174)


$

(39,538)


$

24,627


$

(12,370)


$

(81,154)

Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes


-



-



848



-



-

Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of unvested shareholders


-



-



4



-



-

Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted

$

(38,174)


$

(39,538)


$

25,479


$

(12,370)


$

(81,154)
















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic


14,083



9,207



10,460



12,271



9,191

Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes


-



-



1,176



-



-

Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares


-



-



35



-



-

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted


14,083



9,207



11,671



12,271



9,191

Earnings (losses) per share:















Total Diluted

$

(2.71)


$

(4.29)


$

2.18


$

(1.01)


$

(8.83)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)



























(In thousands)















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 39,788


$ 36,051


$ 50,365


$ 1,721


$ (54,527)


$ 73,398

Depreciation and amortization


62,033


81,607


26,136


3,453


1,832


175,061

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 101,821


$ 117,658


$ 76,501


$ 5,174


$ (52,695)


$ 248,459





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 45,085


$ 23,672


$ 27,319


$ 4,860


$ (43,020)


$ 57,916

Depreciation and amortization


68,935


82,699


5,149


2,470


888


160,141

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 114,020


$ 106,371


$ 32,468


$ 7,330


$ (42,132)


$ 218,057





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 31,599


$ 32,958


$ 32,913


$ 4,335


$ (50,098)


$ 51,707

Depreciation and amortization


61,112


82,528


7,940


1,228


1,830


154,638

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 92,711


$ 115,486


$ 40,853


$ 5,563


$ (48,268)


$ 206,345





























Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 71,387


$ 69,009


$ 83,278


$ 6,056


$ (104,625)


$ 125,105

Depreciation and amortization


123,145


164,135


34,076


4,681


3,662


329,699

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 194,532


$ 233,144


$ 117,354


$ 10,737


$ (100,963)


$ 454,804





























Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 95,614


$ 46,148


$ 54,212


$ 9,069


$ (83,799)


$ 121,244

Depreciation and amortization


138,809


162,721


10,043


5,062


1,191


317,826

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 234,423


$ 208,869


$ 64,255


$ 14,131


$ (82,608)


$ 439,070

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)




















































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2025


2024













Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 21,515


$ 32,841


$ 18,995


$ 40,510


$ 72,105


Plus: General and administrative costs


4,481


4,390


4,817


9,298


9,213


Plus: Research and engineering


888


909


823


1,711


1,873


GAAP Gross Margin


26,884


38,140


24,635


51,519


83,191


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


52,080


59,332


53,225


105,305


119,065


Adjusted gross margin


$ 78,964


$ 97,472


$ 77,860


$ 156,824


$ 202,256













Other - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 18,273


$ 12,244


$ 12,604


$ 30,877


$ 23,509


Plus: General and administrative costs


896


305


405


1,301


631


Plus: Research and engineering


64


45


62


126


92


GAAP Gross Margin


19,233


12,594


13,071


32,304


24,232


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


9,953


9,603


7,887


17,840


19,744


Adjusted gross margin


$ 29,186


$ 22,197


$ 20,958


$ 50,144


$ 43,976













U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 39,788


$ 45,085


$ 31,599


$ 71,387


$ 95,614


Plus: General and administrative costs


5,377


4,695


5,222


10,599


9,844


Plus: Research and engineering


952


954


885


1,837


1,965


GAAP Gross Margin


46,117


50,734


37,706


83,823


107,423


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


62,033


68,935


61,112


123,145


138,809


Adjusted gross margin


$ 108,150


$ 119,669


$ 98,818


$ 206,968


$ 246,232













International Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 36,051


$ 23,672


$ 32,958


$ 69,009


$ 46,148


Plus: General and administrative costs


17,867


15,435


16,378


34,245


29,850


Plus: Research and engineering


1,499


1,404


1,414


2,913


2,912


GAAP Gross Margin


55,417


40,511


50,750


106,167


78,910


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


81,607


82,699


82,528


164,135


162,721


Adjusted gross margin


$ 137,024


$ 123,210


$ 133,278


$ 270,302


$ 241,631


Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2025


2024












Net income (loss)


$ (2,205)


$ (13,029)


$ 57,179


$ 54,974


$ (22,031)

Income tax expense (benefit)


23,077


15,554


15,007


38,084


31,598

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


20,872


2,525


72,186


93,058


9,567

Investment (income) loss


(6,129)


(8,181)


(6,596)


(12,725)


(18,382)

Interest expense


56,081


51,493


54,326


110,407


101,872

Gain on bargain purchase


(3,500)


-


(112,999)


(116,499)


-

Other, net


6,074


12,079


44,790


50,864


28,187

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)


73,398


57,916


51,707


125,105


121,244

Depreciation and amortization


175,061


160,141


154,638


329,699


317,826

Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$ 248,459


$ 218,057


$ 206,345


$ 454,804


$ 439,070


(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.


(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT

(Unaudited)










June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2025


2025


2024








Long-term debt


$ 2,672,820


$ 2,685,169


$ 2,505,217

Less: Cash and short-term investments


387,355


404,109


397,299

Net Debt


$ 2,285,465


$ 2,281,060


$ 2,107,918

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2025


2025


2025








Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 151,810


$ 87,735


$ 239,545

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets


(141,849)


(159,161)


(301,010)








Free cash flow


$ 9,961


$ (71,426)


$ (61,465)








Cash paid for acquisition related costs (1)


30,635


10,181


40,816








Adjusted free cash flow


$ 40,596


$ (61,245)


$ (20,649)






(1) Cash paid related to the Parker Drilling acquisition












Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
