Nabors Industries Ltd.: Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2025 operating revenues of $833 million, compared to operating revenues of $736 million in the first quarter. Net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $31 million, compared to net income of $33 million in the first quarter. This equates to a loss per diluted share of $2.71, compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.18 in the first quarter. The first quarter included a one-time, non-cash net gain on the Parker transaction of $113.0 million, or $9.68 per diluted share. Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $248 million, compared to $206 million in the previous quarter.

2Q 2025 Highlights

The SANAD drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco deployed two newbuild rigs in the Kingdom. These bring the total number of deployments to twelve. Two more units are scheduled to start operations over the balance of this year.

Saudi Aramco awarded the fourth tranche of newbuilds to SANAD. This award of five rigs marks the next step in SANAD's 50-rig newbuild program. The first rigs of this tranche are scheduled to commence operating in 2026, with the final one in 2027.

Several impactful international rig reactivations were completed in Kuwait. All three previously announced awards have commenced operations, one of which began in early July. These high-specification rigs are working under multiyear contracts and are expected to contribute materially to the International Drilling segment earnings during the second half of 2025 and beyond.

Nabors' high-specification PACE® series SmartRigs® set several milestones extending lateral wellbore lengths. In the Bakken, a PACE®-X rig followed up drilling an operator's first four-mile lateral in the formation with two more four-mile lateral wells. Also in the Bakken, another operator utilizing a PACE®-B rig drilled back-to-back four-mile lateral wells. In the Haynesville a PACE®-X rig drilled the basin's longest lateral at 20,000 feet; the well reached a total depth of 32,000 feet. In the Eagle Ford, a PACE®-M rig drilled a record well in the basin, at 32,525 feet, including a 22,500-foot lateral section.

Significant progress was made on the integration of the Parker Wellbore businesses acquired in March. These contributed materially to Nabors financial results in the second quarter. Cost synergies realized during the quarter support the $40 million previously targeted for 2025.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the strength of the Nabors portfolio while reflecting a full quarter contribution from the acquisition of Parker Wellbore. In total, EBITDA from the legacy Nabors businesses increased sequentially. I am pleased with the performance of the Parker operations, and our progress to realize expected cost synergies.

"Recent deployments of high-spec rigs in the Middle East along with those scheduled over the balance of 2025 should drive growth in our International Drilling segment. The SANAD newbuild program is a key element of our future value creation. The award of the fourth five-rig tranche cements SANAD's growth prospects into 2027.

"Before the impact from Parker, adjusted EBITDA grew sequentially in all three of the business lines in our U.S. Drilling segment. The Lower-48 rig market in oil focused basins remains flat to down, and we are working to mitigate the impact of the current industry rig count and dayrates. At the same time, natural gas drilling has moved upwards. We see our rig count and leading-edge pricing stabilizing in the third quarter and through the end of the year.

"Our U.S. Offshore and Alaska operations are performing well. Including the contributions of Parker, these two businesses comprise a growing portion of our overall U.S. Drilling segment. In particular, our Alaska fleet is poised to capitalize on growth in that market.

"With the addition of Parker's operations, Nabors Drilling Solutions now comprises over 25% of adjusted EBITDA from our operating segments. The Parker product lines in NDS - the largest being Quail Tools - outperformed our expectations in the second quarter. These results highlight the potential that led us to the acquisition."

Segment Results

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $117.7 million, compared to $115.5 million in the first quarter. Average rig count increased by one, primarily reflecting the startup of newbuild rigs in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, offset by the conclusion of contracts for a rig each in Papua New Guinea and Mexico. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter improved to $17,534, driven primarily by the high-margin additions.

The U.S. Drilling segment reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $101.8 million, compared to $92.7 million in the previous quarter. All three of the U.S. Drilling segment's operations drove this improvement. In the Lower 48, the higher rig count more than offset a decline in daily margins. Improvements in Nabors legacy Alaska and Offshore were augmented by the contribution of a full quarter of the corresponding Parker operations.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $76.5 million, compared to $40.9 million in the first quarter. The legacy Nabors business was down slightly, while the addition of Parker accounted for the sequential increase. This segment's gross margin, at 53%, improved moderately.

Rig Technologies adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior quarter. A decline in capital equipment deliveries, primarily in the Middle East, contributed to the sequential decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

In the second quarter, consolidated adjusted free cash flow was $41 million. This compares to free cash consumption of $61 million in the prior quarter. These figures exclude transaction costs related to the acquisition of Parker Wellbore. Lower quarterly cash interest payments and improved collections from customers contributed to the improved adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter, even as capital expenditures increased. Although receivable collections during the second quarter from Nabors' main customer in Mexico were significantly lower than expected, the company benefited from higher payments from other clients. The recently announced a $7 - $10 billion capital raise sponsored by the Mexico government is intended to address the issue of overdue vendor liabilities.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "The current economic backdrop appears to be stabilizing, as markets digest recent developments on foreign trade, Federal Reserve policy, and geopolitical conflicts. Favorable trends in employment and inflation indicate a relatively constructive environment, for both our potential capital markets activities and our global operations. These factors have already had a positive impact on credit spreads. Interest rate actions by the Fed and a further narrowing of spreads later this year should benefit us, as we look to refinance our senior notes.

"Our results for the second quarter were solid. In addition to the higher adjusted EBITDA contribution from Parker Wellbore, our legacy drilling rig business improved. Legacy Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies declined slightly.

"We are encouraged by our relatively stable Lower 48 rig count as we enter the second half and expect our rig count to continue at approximately its current level through year end. This outlook assumes some continued weakness in oil-focused activity, offset by anticipated strength in natural gas drilling. At the same time, our leading-edge daily revenue has remained resilient in the low $30,000 range, providing support to our daily gross margin. This environment gives us confidence about our expected pace of cash flow generation and debt reduction during the balance of 2025.

"Adjusted free cash flow generated by our operations of $41 million in the second quarter improved by more than $100 million as compared to the first quarter. In the third quarter, we expect progress on our collections in Mexico. Assuming these materialize, we forecast similar adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter and anticipate reaching our $80 million target for the full year.

"Parker Wellbore has exceeded our expectations as it grew sequentially on a comparable basis. Margins were high and cash flow generation was better than anticipated. In addition, our synergy capture post-closing has exceeded our targets."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter of 2025:

U.S. Drilling

Lower 48 average rig count of 57 - 59 rigs

Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $13,300

Alaska and Gulf of America combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $26 million

International

Average rig count of 87 - 88 rigs

Daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $17,900

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA approximately in line with the second quarter

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA up approximately $2 - $3 million from the second quarter

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $200 - $210 million, including $110 - $115 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

Full-year capital expenditures of $700 - $710 million, with $300 million for the SANAD newbuilds and $60 million for Parker Wellbore

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow should be in line with the second quarter

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Challenge and change are constants in the oilfield services business. The current environment is no exception. Our strategy to diversify by service line and by geography continues to position Nabors for success throughout the cycle. The Parker business adds key complementary elements to our portfolio.

"With the award of another tranche of newbuild rigs, the outlook for significant free cash flow at SANAD is solidified. We are confident this growth in SANAD will drive significant value creation."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com .

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), gain on bargain purchase, and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition-related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability, performance and liquidity. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2025

2024





















Revenues and other income:



















Operating revenues

$ 832,788

$ 734,798

$ 736,186

$ 1,568,974

$ 1,468,502 Investment income (loss)

6,129

8,181

6,596

12,725

18,382 Total revenues and other income

838,917

742,979

742,782

1,581,699

1,486,884





















Costs and other deductions:



















Direct costs

488,881

440,225

447,300

936,181

877,302 General and administrative expenses

82,726

62,154

68,506

151,232

123,905 Research and engineering

12,722

14,362

14,035

26,757

28,225 Depreciation and amortization

175,061

160,141

154,638

329,699

317,826 Interest expense

56,081

51,493

54,326

110,407

101,872 Gain on bargain purchase

(3,500)

-

(112,999)

(116,499)

- Other, net

6,074

12,079

44,790

50,864

28,187 Total costs and other deductions

818,045

740,454

670,596

1,488,641

1,477,317





















Income (loss) before income taxes

20,872

2,525

72,186

93,058

9,567 Income tax expense (benefit)

23,077

15,554

15,007

38,084

31,598





















Net income (loss)

(2,205)

(13,029)

57,179

54,974

(22,031) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(28,705)

(19,226)

(24,191)

(52,896)

(44,557) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

$ (30,910)

$ (32,255)

$ 32,988

$ 2,078

$ (66,588)





















Earnings (losses) per share:



















Basic

$ (2.71)

$ (4.29)

$ 2.35

$ (1.01)

$ (8.83) Diluted

$ (2.71)

$ (4.29)

$ 2.18

$ (1.01)

$ (8.83)





















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

14,083

9,207

10,460

12,271

9,191 Diluted

14,083

9,207

11,671

12,271

9,191











































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 248,459

$ 218,057

$ 206,345

$ 454,804

$ 439,070





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 73,398

$ 57,916

$ 51,707

$ 125,105

$ 121,244

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2025

2024













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and short-term investments

$ 387,355

$ 404,109

$ 397,299 Accounts receivable, net

537,071

549,626

387,970 Other current assets

272,465

245,083

214,268 Total current assets

1,196,891

1,198,818

999,537 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,063,033

3,074,789

2,830,957 Other long-term assets

778,739

776,077

673,807 Total assets

$ 5,038,663

$ 5,049,684

$ 4,504,301













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 364,846

$ 375,440

321,030 Other current liabilities

304,599

292,205

250,887 Total current liabilities

669,445

667,645

571,917 Long-term debt

2,672,820

2,685,169

2,505,217 Other long-term liabilities

249,728

251,493

220,829 Total liabilities

3,591,993

3,604,307

3,297,963













Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

806,342

795,643

785,091













Equity:











Shareholders' equity

307,984

342,660

134,996 Noncontrolling interest

332,344

307,074

286,251 Total equity

640,328

649,734

421,247 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,038,663

$ 5,049,684

$ 4,504,301

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands, except rig activity)

2025

2024

2025

2025

2024























Operating revenues:





















U.S. Drilling

$ 255,438

$ 259,723

$ 230,746

$ 486,184

$ 531,712

International Drilling

384,970

356,733

381,718

766,688

706,092

Drilling Solutions

170,283

82,961

93,179

263,462

158,535

Rig Technologies (1)

36,527

49,546

44,165

80,692

99,702

Other reconciling items (2)

(14,430)

(14,165)

(13,622)

(28,052)

(27,539)

Total operating revenues

$ 832,788

$ 734,798

$ 736,186

$ 1,568,974

$ 1,468,502























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 101,821

$ 114,020

$ 92,711

$ 194,532

$ 234,423

International Drilling

117,658

106,371

115,486

233,144

208,869

Drilling Solutions

76,501

32,468

40,853

117,354

64,255

Rig Technologies (1)

5,174

7,330

5,563

10,737

14,131

Other reconciling items (4)

(52,695)

(42,132)

(48,268)

(100,963)

(82,608)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 248,459

$ 218,057

$ 206,345

$ 454,804

$ 439,070























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 39,788

$ 45,085

$ 31,599

$ 71,387

$ 95,614

International Drilling

36,051

23,672

32,958

69,009

46,148

Drilling Solutions

50,365

27,319

32,913

83,278

54,212

Rig Technologies (1)

1,721

4,860

4,335

6,056

9,069

Other reconciling items (4)

(54,527)

(43,020)

(50,098)

(104,625)

(83,799)

Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 73,398

$ 57,916

$ 51,707

$ 125,105

$ 121,244























Rig activity:



















Average Rigs Working: (7)





















Lower 48

62.4

68.7

60.6

61.5

70.3

Other US

10.0

6.3

7.6

8.8

6.5

U.S. Drilling

72.4

75.0

68.2

70.3

76.8

International Drilling

85.9

84.4

85.0

85.4

82.7

Total average rigs working

158.3

159.4

153.2

155.7

159.5























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)





















Lower 48

$ 33,466

$ 35,334

$ 34,546

$ 33,995

$ 35,402

Other US

71,814

68,008

61,361

67,306

66,135

U.S. Drilling (10)

38,761

38,076

37,557

38,180

38,020

International Drilling

49,263

46,469

49,895

49,575

46,917























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)





















Lower 48

$ 13,902

$ 15,598

$ 14,276

$ 14,085

$ 15,809

Other US

32,073

38,781

30,374

31,340

36,912

U.S. Drilling (10)

16,411

17,544

16,084

16,253

17,607

International Drilling

17,534

16,050

17,421

17,478

16,056





(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.



(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.



(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.



(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.



(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.



(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.



(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Earnings per Share (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2025

2024



BASIC EPS:



























Net income (loss) (numerator):



























Income (loss), net of tax $ (2,205)

$ (13,029)

$ 57,179

$ 54,974

$ (22,031) Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(28,705)



(19,226)



(24,191)



(52,896)



(44,557) Less: distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shareholders

-



-



(1,177)



-



- Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

(7,264)



(7,283)



(7,184)



(14,448)



(14,566) Numerator for basic earnings per share:



























Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic $ (38,174)

$ (39,538)

$ 24,627

$ (12,370)

$ (81,154)





























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

14,083



9,207



10,460



12,271



9,191 Earnings (losses) per share:



























Total Basic $ (2.71)

$ (4.29)

$ 2.35

$ (1.01)

$ (8.83)





























DILUTED EPS:



























Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic $ (38,174)

$ (39,538)

$ 24,627

$ (12,370)

$ (81,154) Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes

-



-



848



-



- Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of unvested shareholders

-



-



4



-



- Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted $ (38,174)

$ (39,538)

$ 25,479

$ (12,370)

$ (81,154)





























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

14,083



9,207



10,460



12,271



9,191 Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes

-



-



1,176



-



- Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares

-



-



35



-



- Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

14,083



9,207



11,671



12,271



9,191 Earnings (losses) per share:



























Total Diluted $ (2.71)

$ (4.29)

$ 2.18

$ (1.01)

$ (8.83)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



















































(In thousands)



























Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 39,788

$ 36,051

$ 50,365

$ 1,721

$ (54,527)

$ 73,398 Depreciation and amortization

62,033

81,607

26,136

3,453

1,832

175,061 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 101,821

$ 117,658

$ 76,501

$ 5,174

$ (52,695)

$ 248,459























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 45,085

$ 23,672

$ 27,319

$ 4,860

$ (43,020)

$ 57,916 Depreciation and amortization

68,935

82,699

5,149

2,470

888

160,141 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,020

$ 106,371

$ 32,468

$ 7,330

$ (42,132)

$ 218,057























































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 31,599

$ 32,958

$ 32,913

$ 4,335

$ (50,098)

$ 51,707 Depreciation and amortization

61,112

82,528

7,940

1,228

1,830

154,638 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 92,711

$ 115,486

$ 40,853

$ 5,563

$ (48,268)

$ 206,345























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 71,387

$ 69,009

$ 83,278

$ 6,056

$ (104,625)

$ 125,105 Depreciation and amortization

123,145

164,135

34,076

4,681

3,662

329,699 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 194,532

$ 233,144

$ 117,354

$ 10,737

$ (100,963)

$ 454,804























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 95,614

$ 46,148

$ 54,212

$ 9,069

$ (83,799)

$ 121,244 Depreciation and amortization

138,809

162,721

10,043

5,062

1,191

317,826 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 234,423

$ 208,869

$ 64,255

$ 14,131

$ (82,608)

$ 439,070

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2025

2024























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 21,515

$ 32,841

$ 18,995

$ 40,510

$ 72,105

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,481

4,390

4,817

9,298

9,213

Plus: Research and engineering

888

909

823

1,711

1,873

GAAP Gross Margin

26,884

38,140

24,635

51,519

83,191

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

52,080

59,332

53,225

105,305

119,065

Adjusted gross margin

$ 78,964

$ 97,472

$ 77,860

$ 156,824

$ 202,256























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 18,273

$ 12,244

$ 12,604

$ 30,877

$ 23,509

Plus: General and administrative costs

896

305

405

1,301

631

Plus: Research and engineering

64

45

62

126

92

GAAP Gross Margin

19,233

12,594

13,071

32,304

24,232

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

9,953

9,603

7,887

17,840

19,744

Adjusted gross margin

$ 29,186

$ 22,197

$ 20,958

$ 50,144

$ 43,976























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 39,788

$ 45,085

$ 31,599

$ 71,387

$ 95,614

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,377

4,695

5,222

10,599

9,844

Plus: Research and engineering

952

954

885

1,837

1,965

GAAP Gross Margin

46,117

50,734

37,706

83,823

107,423

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

62,033

68,935

61,112

123,145

138,809

Adjusted gross margin

$ 108,150

$ 119,669

$ 98,818

$ 206,968

$ 246,232























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 36,051

$ 23,672

$ 32,958

$ 69,009

$ 46,148

Plus: General and administrative costs

17,867

15,435

16,378

34,245

29,850

Plus: Research and engineering

1,499

1,404

1,414

2,913

2,912

GAAP Gross Margin

55,417

40,511

50,750

106,167

78,910

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

81,607

82,699

82,528

164,135

162,721

Adjusted gross margin

$ 137,024

$ 123,210

$ 133,278

$ 270,302

$ 241,631



Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2025

2024





















Net income (loss)

$ (2,205)

$ (13,029)

$ 57,179

$ 54,974

$ (22,031) Income tax expense (benefit)

23,077

15,554

15,007

38,084

31,598 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

20,872

2,525

72,186

93,058

9,567 Investment (income) loss

(6,129)

(8,181)

(6,596)

(12,725)

(18,382) Interest expense

56,081

51,493

54,326

110,407

101,872 Gain on bargain purchase

(3,500)

-

(112,999)

(116,499)

- Other, net

6,074

12,079

44,790

50,864

28,187 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

73,398

57,916

51,707

125,105

121,244 Depreciation and amortization

175,061

160,141

154,638

329,699

317,826 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 248,459

$ 218,057

$ 206,345

$ 454,804

$ 439,070



(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT (Unaudited)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2025

2024













Long-term debt

$ 2,672,820

$ 2,685,169

$ 2,505,217 Less: Cash and short-term investments

387,355

404,109

397,299 Net Debt

$ 2,285,465

$ 2,281,060

$ 2,107,918

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2025

2025













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 151,810

$ 87,735

$ 239,545 Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(141,849)

(159,161)

(301,010)













Free cash flow

$ 9,961

$ (71,426)

$ (61,465)













Cash paid for acquisition related costs (1)

30,635

10,181

40,816













Adjusted free cash flow

$ 40,596

$ (61,245)

$ (20,649)











(1) Cash paid related to the Parker Drilling acquisition





















Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

