WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Highlighted by a net interest margin of 3.59% and successful customer data systems conversion of Premier Financial
WHEELING, W.Va., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $54.9 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.57, compared to $26.4 million and $0.44 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $43.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28 th, compared to $59.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the 2024 period.
As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.91 of earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter, as compared to $0.49 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $1.60 per diluted share, for the six month period, as compared to $1.05 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 54,884
$ 0.57
$ 26,385
$ 0.44
$ 43,360
$ 0.50
$ 59,546
$ 1.00
Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans
-
-
-
-
46,926
0.54
-
-
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
32,434
0.34
2,984
0.05
48,242
0.56
2,984
0.05
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)
$ 87,318
$ 0.91
$ 29,369
$ 0.49
$ 138,528
$ 1.60
$ 62,530
$ 1.05
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2025:
- Successfully converted the customer data systems for the bank and trust department of PFC
- Total loan growth was 3.3% annualized over the sequential quarter reflecting the strength of WesBanco's new and legacy markets
- Reflecting $5.9 billion of loans from PFC and organic growth of 5.5%, total loans increased 53.6% year-over-year to $18.8 billion
- Reflecting $6.9 billion of deposits from PFC and organic growth of 6.3%, total deposits increased 57.5% year-over-year to $21.2 billion
- Average loans to average deposits were 89.5%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth
- Net interest margin of 3.59% increased 24 basis points sequentially, as PFC benefited the margin by approximately 37 basis points through interest mark accretion, the first quarter's securities restructuring, and lower funding costs
- Reflecting the PFC acquisition, market appreciation, and organic growth, WesBanco Trust and Investment Services assets under management increased to a record $7.2 billion and broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) increased to a record $2.6 billion
- Efficiency ratio of 55.5% improved more than 10 percentage points year-over-year and 3 percentage points sequentially due to the benefits of the PFC acquisition, as well as a continued focus on expense management and driving positive operating leverage
- Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $20 billion and $50 billion)
"Our second quarter results demonstrate the success of our acquisition of Premier and strong operational performance. Our larger organization delivered solid sequential quarter loan growth while driving positive operating leverage. We also meaningfully improved both our net interest margin and efficiency ratio, further demonstrating our focus on operational excellence for our shareholders," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We marked another significant milestone this quarter as we successfully transitioned approximately 400,000 consumer and 50,000 business relationships, along with the branding and operations of approximately 70 financial centers from Premier to WesBanco. We are excited by the customer reception and retention and are focused on building even stronger relationships with our new customers, businesses, and communities."
Balance Sheet
WesBanco's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2025, reflects both the PFC acquisition and organic growth. Total assets increased 52.1% year-over-year to $27.6 billion, including total portfolio loans of $18.8 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 53.6% year-over-year due to acquired PFC loans of $5.9 billion and organic growth of $0.7 billion, with $0.6 billion from the commercial teams. Commercial real estate payoffs totaled approximately $170 million during the second quarter of 2025 and $255 million year-to-date.
Deposits of $21.2 billion increased 57.5% year-over-year due to acquired PFC deposits of $6.9 billion and organic growth of $0.8 billion, which fully funded year-over-year organic loan growth. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits declined $138 million due to normal seasonality and the intentional runoff of higher cost certificates of deposit and less reliance on public funds from PFC. Reflecting the addition of PFC deposits, which included $1.3 billion of certificates of deposit, total demand deposits represented 48% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 25%.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2025, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last five years. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans increased 31 points quarter-over-quarter to 3.63% but remain below long-term historical levels.
The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025 was 1.19% of total loans, or $223.9 million. The decrease of $9.8 million from March 31, 2025 was driven by a reduction in PCD loan reserves from a couple of large payoffs and portfolio mix changes, which more than offset increases associated with slightly higher unemployment assumptions, loan growth, and other loan portfolio adjustments. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 1.74% of total portfolio loans.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The second quarter margin of 3.59% improved 24 basis points compared to the first quarter and 64 basis points on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields, lower funding costs, and purchase accounting accretion. Deposit funding costs of 246 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 decreased 9 basis points from the first quarter and 28 basis points from the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the second quarter were 184 basis points. Further, FHLB borrowing costs of 4.22% decreased 30 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 128 basis points year-over-year, as these short-term borrowings repriced downward upon maturity. Purchase accounting accretion benefited the second quarter net interest margin by approximately 37 basis points.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $216.8 million, an increase of $100.2 million, or 85.9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of a larger balance sheet from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, lower FHLB borrowing costs, and $22.5 million of purchase accounting accretion from acquisitions. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income of $375.3 million increased $144.7 million, or 62.8%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the second quarter of 2025, non-interest income of $44.0 million increased $12.6 million, or 40.2%, from the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC. Service charges on deposits increased $3.4 million year-over-year, reflecting the addition of PFC, fee income from new products and services and treasury management, and increased general consumer spending. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $2.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Digital banking fees increased $2.3 million from higher volumes primarily associated with our larger customer base. Mortgage Banking income increased $1.3 million due to an approximate 30% year-over-year increase in residential mortgage originations related to seasonality and our larger customer base. Net securities gains increased $1.3 million primarily due to market fluctuations of equity securities in the deferred compensation plan. Gross swap fees were $1.4 million in the second quarter, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were a loss of $0.7 million compared to a negligible gain, respectively.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $16.6 million, or 26.8%, year-over-year to $78.6 million. BOLI increased $2.0 million year-over-year due to the addition of PFC and a $0.9 million death benefit received during the first quarter.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $145.5 million, a $46.9 million, or 47.5%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base associated with approximately 900 employees and 70 financial centers. Employee benefits expense of $18.9 million increased $5.9 million linked quarter due to higher staffing levels, as well as higher deferred compensation expense of $1.5 million, with the offsetting gain located in net securities gains, and higher health insurance costs due to higher staffing levels from PFC, of which approximately $1.0 million is due to the timing of healthcare services and employee behaviors relative to deductibles. Equipment and software expense of $17.1 million, includes the additional cost of operating two core systems until the conversion to one platform in mid-May. Amortization of intangible assets of $9.2 million increased $7.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC. FDIC insurance expense increased $2.0 million due to our larger asset size. Restructuring and merger-related expenses of $41.1 million are primarily related to costs associated with the systems conversion, severance, and other costs associated with the PFC merger.
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2025 of $259.4 million increased $63.6 million, or 32.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. In conjunction with the February 28 th closing of the PFC acquisition, WesBanco issued 28.7 million shares of common stock to acquire the outstanding shares of PFC, which increased total capital by $1.0 billion and, as anticipated, modestly impacted capital ratios. Reflecting the full quarter average of PFC's balance sheet, at June 30, 2025, Tier I leverage was 8.66%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 10.59%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 9.91%, and total risk-based capital was 13.40%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.60%.
Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 5130124. The replay will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 13, 2025. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).
About WesBanco, Inc.
With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.6 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.2 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2025. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
?
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 290,104
$ 175,361
65.4
$ 508,512
$ 342,335
48.5
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
31,066
16,929
83.5
53,314
34,334
55.3
Tax-exempt
4,616
4,556
1.3
9,145
9,142
0.0
Total interest and dividends on securities
35,682
21,485
66.1
62,459
43,476
43.7
Other interest income
10,596
6,147
72.4
18,643
12,516
49.0
Total interest and dividend income
336,382
202,993
65.7
589,614
398,327
48.0
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
30,405
26,925
12.9
59,782
52,516
13.8
Money market deposits
36,287
18,443
96.8
57,422
34,557
66.2
Savings deposits
8,670
7,883
10.0
16,029
15,549
3.1
Certificates of deposit
21,442
11,982
79.0
39,999
22,229
79.9
Total interest expense on deposits
96,804
65,233
48.4
173,232
124,851
38.8
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
16,683
16,227
2.8
29,718
33,227
(10.6)
Other short-term borrowings
816
896
(8.9)
1,938
1,570
23.4
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
5,310
4,044
31.3
9,438
8,119
16.2
Total interest expense
119,613
86,400
38.4
214,326
167,767
27.8
Net interest income
216,769
116,593
85.9
375,288
230,560
62.8
Provision for credit losses
3,218
10,541
(69.5)
72,101
14,555
395.4
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
213,551
106,052
101.4
303,187
216,005
40.4
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,657
7,303
32.2
18,355
15,385
19.3
Service charges on deposits
10,484
7,111
47.4
19,070
13,895
37.2
Digital banking income
7,325
5,040
45.3
12,730
9,745
30.6
Net swap fee and valuation income
746
1,776
(58.0)
1,706
3,339
(48.9)
Net securities brokerage revenue
3,348
2,601
28.7
6,049
5,149
17.5
Bank-owned life insurance
3,450
2,791
23.6
6,878
4,859
41.6
Mortgage banking income
2,364
1,069
121.1
3,504
1,762
98.9
Net securities gains
1,410
135
944.4
1,092
672
62.5
Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets
111
34
226.5
71
188
(62.2)
Other income
5,062
3,495
44.8
9,167
6,990
31.1
Total non-interest income
43,957
31,355
40.2
78,622
61,984
26.8
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
60,153
43,991
36.7
108,730
86,988
25.0
Employee benefits
18,857
10,579
78.2
31,827
22,763
39.8
Net occupancy
8,119
6,309
28.7
15,897
12,932
22.9
Equipment and software
17,140
10,457
63.9
30,190
20,465
47.5
Marketing
1,864
2,371
(21.4)
4,246
4,256
(0.2)
FDIC insurance
5,479
3,523
55.5
9,666
6,971
38.7
Amortization of intangible assets
9,204
2,072
344.2
13,427
4,164
222.5
Restructuring and merger-related expense
41,056
3,777
987.0
61,066
3,777
NM
Other operating expenses
24,663
19,313
27.7
45,451
37,269
22.0
Total non-interest expense
186,535
102,392
82.2
320,500
199,585
60.6
Income before provision for income taxes
70,973
35,015
102.7
61,309
78,404
(21.8)
Provision for income taxes
13,558
6,099
122.3
12,886
13,795
(6.6)
Net Income
57,415
28,916
98.6
48,423
64,609
(25.1)
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
5,063
5,063
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 54,884
$ 26,385
108.0
$ 43,360
$ 59,546
(27.2)
?
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 217,996
$ 117,804
85.0
$ 377,719
$ 232,990
62.1
?
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.57
$ 0.44
29.5
$ 0.50
$ 1.00
(50.0)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.57
0.44
29.5
0.50
1.00
(50.0)
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.91
0.49
85.7
1.60
1.05
52.4
Dividends declared
0.37
0.36
2.8
0.74
0.72
2.8
Book value (period end)
38.28
40.28
(5.0)
38.28
40.28
(5.0)
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.48
21.45
(4.5)
20.48
21.45
(4.5)
Average common shares outstanding - basic
95,744,980
59,521,872
60.9
86,339,970
59,452,315
45.2
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
95,808,310
59,656,429
60.6
86,466,701
59,592,960
45.1
Period end common shares outstanding
95,986,023
59,579,310
61.1
95,986,023
59,579,310
61.1
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
?
Selected ratios
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
?
Return on average assets
0.36
%
0.67
%
(46.27)
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)
1.14
0.71
60.56
Return on average equity
2.51
4.71
(46.71)
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)
8.01
4.94
62.15
Return on average tangible equity (1)
5.38
8.89
(39.48)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)
14.85
9.31
59.51
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
5.79
9.90
(41.52)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)
15.99
10.37
54.19
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.46
5.04
8.33
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.73
3.05
(10.49)
Net interest spread (2)
2.73
1.99
37.19
Net interest margin (2)
3.48
2.93
18.77
Efficiency (1) (2)
56.85
66.38
(14.36)
Average loans to average deposits
89.42
89.04
0.43
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.09
0.14
(35.71)
Effective income tax rate
21.02
17.59
19.50
?
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Return on average assets
0.81
%
(0.22)
%
1.01
%
0.76
%
0.59
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)
1.28
0.96
1.02
0.79
0.66
Return on average equity
5.76
(1.45)
6.68
5.09
4.17
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)
9.17
6.45
6.75
5.32
4.65
Return on average tangible equity (1)
11.27
(1.74)
11.49
9.07
7.93
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)
17.16
11.61
11.61
9.46
8.78
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.06
(1.89)
12.56
9.97
8.83
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)
18.36
12.56
12.69
10.40
9.77
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.56
5.33
5.10
5.19
5.11
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.69
2.78
2.96
3.21
3.12
Net interest spread (2)
2.87
2.55
2.14
1.98
1.99
Net interest margin (2)
3.59
3.35
3.03
2.95
2.95
Efficiency (1) (2)
55.54
58.62
61.23
65.29
66.11
Average loans to average deposits
89.47
89.32
89.24
90.58
89.40
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.09
0.08
0.13
0.05
0.07
Effective income tax rate
19.10
(6.96)
19.87
16.75
17.42
Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)
$ 7,205
$ 6,951
$ 5,968
$ 6,061
$ 5,633
Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)
$ 2,554
$ 2,359
$ 1,852
$ 1,853
$ 1,780
?
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired
loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
June 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2024
Assets
2025
2024
% Change
2024
to June 30, 2025
Cash and due from banks
$ 402,755
$ 173,816
131.7
$ 142,271
183.1
Due from banks - interest bearing
754,275
312,973
141.0
425,866
77.1
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
29,538
13,091
125.6
13,427
120.0
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
3,222,819
2,102,123
53.3
2,246,072
43.5
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,110, $1,028,432
and $1,006,817, respectively)
1,137,782
1,179,684
(3.6)
1,152,906
(1.3)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(178)
(163)
(9.2)
(146)
(21.9)
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,137,604
1,179,521
(3.6)
1,152,760
(1.3)
Total securities
4,389,961
3,294,735
33.2
3,412,259
28.7
Loans held for sale
123,019
25,433
383.7
18,695
558.0
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
10,600,210
6,998,888
51.5
7,326,681
44.7
Commercial and industrial
2,819,096
1,760,479
60.1
1,787,277
57.7
Residential real estate
3,939,796
2,506,957
57.2
2,520,086
56.3
Home equity
1,052,334
770,599
36.6
821,110
28.2
Consumer
417,190
220,588
89.1
201,275
107.3
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
18,828,626
12,257,511
53.6
12,656,429
48.8
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(223,866)
(136,509)
(64.0)
(138,766)
(61.3)
Net portfolio loans
18,604,760
12,121,002
53.5
12,517,663
48.6
Premises and equipment, net
274,137
222,266
23.3
219,076
25.1
Accrued interest receivable
106,410
79,759
33.4
78,324
35.9
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,745,170
1,128,103
54.7
1,124,016
55.3
Bank-owned life insurance
552,051
358,682
53.9
360,738
53.0
Other assets
619,038
411,606
50.4
385,390
60.6
Total Assets
$ 27,571,576
$ 18,128,375
52.1
$ 18,684,298
47.6
?
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 5,328,181
$ 3,826,249
39.3
$ 3,842,758
38.7
Interest bearing demand
4,865,091
3,505,651
38.8
3,771,314
29.0
Money market
4,825,154
2,283,294
111.3
2,429,977
98.6
Savings deposits
3,192,943
2,429,241
31.4
2,362,736
35.1
Certificates of deposit
2,943,187
1,387,938
112.1
1,726,932
70.4
Total deposits
21,154,556
13,432,373
57.5
14,133,717
49.7
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,750,000
1,475,000
18.6
1,000,000
75.0
Other short-term borrowings
103,666
105,757
(2.0)
192,073
(46.0)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
357,762
279,193
28.1
279,308
28.1
Total borrowings
2,211,428
1,859,950
18.9
1,471,381
50.3
Accrued interest payable
25,967
15,393
68.7
14,228
82.5
Other liabilities
360,405
276,380
30.4
274,691
31.2
Total Liabilities
23,752,356
15,584,096
52.4
15,894,017
49.4
?
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 200,000,000
shares authorized; 95,986,023, 68,081,306 and 75,354,034 shares issued;
95,986,023, 59,579,310 and 66,919,805 shares outstanding, respectively
199,967
141,834
41.0
156,985
27.4
Capital surplus
2,485,458
1,630,830
52.4
1,809,679
37.3
Retained earnings
1,165,058
1,159,217
0.5
1,192,091
(2.3)
Treasury stock (0, 8,501,996 and 8,434,229 shares - at cost, respectively)
-
(294,818)
(100.0)
(292,244)
(100.0)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(173,644)
(235,208)
26.2
(218,632)
20.6
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,103)
(2,060)
(2.1)
(2,082)
(1.0)
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,819,220
2,544,279
50.1
2,790,281
36.9
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,571,576
$ 18,128,375
52.1
$ 18,684,298
47.6
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2025
2025
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 402,755
$ 245,897
63.8
Due from banks - interest bearing
754,275
845,818
(10.8)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
29,538
28,217
4.7
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
3,222,819
3,149,043
2.3
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,110;
and $1,002,796, respectively)
1,137,782
1,143,376
(0.5)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(178)
(137)
(29.9)
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,137,604
1,143,239
(0.5)
Total securities
4,389,961
4,320,499
1.6
Loans held for sale
123,019
243,281
(49.4)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
10,600,210
10,501,846
0.9
Commercial and industrial
2,819,096
2,781,728
1.3
Residential real estate
3,939,796
3,930,667
0.2
Home equity
1,052,334
1,020,929
3.1
Consumer
417,190
438,578
(4.9)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
18,828,626
18,673,748
0.8
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(223,866)
(233,617)
4.2
Net portfolio loans
18,604,760
18,440,131
0.9
Premises and equipment, net
274,137
281,493
(2.6)
Accrued interest receivable
106,410
108,778
(2.2)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,745,170
1,754,703
(0.5)
Bank-owned life insurance
552,051
548,601
0.6
Other assets
619,038
623,182
(0.7)
Total Assets
$ 27,571,576
$ 27,412,383
0.6
?
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 5,328,181
$ 5,318,619
0.2
Interest bearing demand
4,865,091
5,000,881
(2.7)
Money market
4,825,154
4,875,384
(1.0)
Savings deposits
3,192,943
3,068,618
4.1
Certificates of deposit
2,943,187
3,028,893
(2.8)
Total deposits
21,154,556
21,292,395
(0.6)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,750,000
1,476,511
18.5
Other short-term borrowings
103,666
147,804
(29.9)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
357,762
360,156
(0.7)
Total borrowings
2,211,428
1,984,471
11.4
Accrued interest payable
25,967
26,570
(2.3)
Other liabilities
360,405
327,368
10.1
Total Liabilities
23,752,356
23,630,804
0.5
?
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
95,986,023 and 95,672,204 shares issued; 95,986,023 and 95,672,204
shares outstanding, respectively
199,967
199,313
0.3
Capital surplus
2,485,458
2,485,223
0.0
Retained earnings
1,165,058
1,145,396
1.7
Treasury stock (0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)
-
-
-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(173,644)
(190,710)
8.9
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,103)
(2,127)
1.1
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,819,220
3,781,579
1.0
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,571,576
$ 27,412,383
0.6
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 746,583
4.79
%
$ 352,986
5.62
%
$ 675,962
4.76
%
$ 364,127
5.66
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
18,903,459
6.16
12,057,831
5.85
16,823,658
6.10
11,907,353
5.78
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,881,680
3.21
2,863,213
2.38
3,567,118
3.01
2,896,040
2.38
Tax-exempt (3)
731,866
3.20
753,151
3.08
732,482
3.19
756,474
3.08
Total securities
4,613,546
3.21
3,616,364
2.52
4,299,600
3.04
3,652,514
2.53
Other earning assets
87,138
7.75
56,077
8.71
74,336
7.31
58,499
7.78
Total earning assets (3)
24,350,726
5.56
%
16,083,258
5.11
%
21,873,556
5.46
%
15,982,493
5.04
%
Other assets
2,953,974
1,807,056
2,586,357
1,814,796
Total Assets
$ 27,304,700
$ 17,890,314
$ 24,459,913
$ 17,797,289
?
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 4,885,687
2.50
%
3.07
%
$ 4,531,324
2.66
%
$ 3,514,182
3.01
%
$ 3,527,316
Money market accounts
4,830,592
3.01
2,228,070
3.33
4,025,925
2.88
2,157,553
3.22
Savings deposits
3,122,815
1.11
2,441,949
1.30
2,865,410
1.13
2,461,330
1.27
Certificates of deposit
2,960,970
2.90
1,371,179
3.51
2,575,458
3.13
1,331,145
3.36
Total interest bearing deposits
15,800,064
2.46
9,568,514
2.74
13,998,117
2.50
9,464,210
2.65
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,585,821
4.22
1,186,538
5.50
1,378,552
4.35
1,214,973
5.50
Repurchase agreements
118,988
2.75
107,811
3.34
140,829
2.78
100,188
3.15
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
357,379
5.96
279,159
5.83
331,488
5.74
279,131
5.85
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
17,862,252
2.69
%
11,142,022
3.12
%
15,848,986
2.73
%
11,058,502
3.05
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
5,328,576
3,918,685
4,816,070
3,908,837
Other liabilities
294,359
286,659
308,189
285,556
Shareholders' equity
3,819,513
2,542,948
3,486,668
2,544,394
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,304,700
$ 17,890,314
$ 24,459,913
$ 17,797,289
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.87
%
1.99
%
2.73
%
1.99
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.59
%
2.95
%
3.48
%
2.93
%
?
(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.5 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and were $4.1 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $16.5 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $23.3 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $5.6 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $7.8 million and $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Loans, including fees
$ 290,104
$ 218,409
$ 183,251
$ 184,215
$ 175,361
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
31,066
22,247
18,575
17,651
16,929
Tax-exempt
4,616
4,529
4,449
4,498
4,556
Total interest and dividends on securities
35,682
26,776
23,024
22,149
21,485
Other interest income
10,596
8,047
7,310
7,365
6,147
Total interest and dividend income
336,382
253,232
213,585
213,729
202,993
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
30,405
29,377
27,044
28,139
26,925
Money market deposits
36,287
21,134
18,734
19,609
18,443
Savings deposits
8,670
7,359
7,271
8,246
7,883
Certificates of deposit
21,442
18,558
16,723
14,284
11,982
Total interest expense on deposits
96,804
76,428
69,772
70,278
65,233
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
16,683
13,034
12,114
17,147
16,227
Other short-term borrowings
816
1,122
1,291
1,092
896
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
5,310
4,129
3,902
4,070
4,044
Total interest expense
119,613
94,713
87,079
92,587
86,400
Net interest income
216,769
158,519
126,506
121,142
116,593
Provision for credit losses
3,218
68,883
(147)
4,798
10,541
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
213,551
89,636
126,653
116,344
106,052
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,657
8,697
7,775
7,517
7,303
Service charges on deposits
10,484
8,587
8,138
7,945
7,111
Digital banking income
7,325
5,404
5,125
5,084
5,040
Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss)
746
961
3,230
(627)
1,776
Net securities brokerage revenue
3,348
2,701
2,430
2,659
2,601
Bank-owned life insurance
3,450
3,428
2,512
2,173
2,791
Mortgage banking income
2,364
1,140
1,229
1,280
1,069
Net securities gains / (losses)
1,410
(318)
61
675
135
Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets
111
(40)
193
(239)
34
Other income
5,062
4,105
5,695
3,145
3,495
Total non-interest income
43,957
34,665
36,388
29,612
31,355
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
60,153
48,577
45,638
44,890
43,991
Employee benefits
18,857
12,970
11,856
11,522
10,579
Net occupancy
8,119
7,778
5,999
6,226
6,309
Equipment and software
17,140
13,050
10,681
10,157
10,457
Marketing
1,864
2,382
2,531
2,977
2,371
FDIC insurance
5,479
4,187
3,640
3,604
3,523
Amortization of intangible assets
9,204
4,223
2,034
2,053
2,072
Restructuring and merger-related expense
41,056
20,010
646
1,977
3,777
Other operating expenses
24,663
20,789
18,079
17,777
19,313
Total non-interest expense
186,535
133,966
101,104
101,183
102,392
Income / (Loss) before provision for income taxes
70,973
(9,665)
61,937
44,773
35,015
Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes
13,558
(673)
12,308
7,501
6,099
Net Income /(loss)
57,415
(8,992)
49,629
37,272
28,916
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 34,741
$ 26,385
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 217,996
$ 159,723
$ 127,689
$ 122,338
$ 117,804
Per common share data
Net income / (loss) per common share - basic
$ 0.57
$ (0.15)
$ 0.70
$ 0.54
$ 0.44
Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted
0.57
(0.15)
0.70
0.54
0.44
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.91
0.66
0.71
0.56
0.49
Dividends declared
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.36
0.36
Book value (period end)
38.28
38.02
39.54
39.73
40.28
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.48
20.06
22.83
22.99
21.45
Average common shares outstanding - basic
95,744,980
76,830,460
66,895,834
64,488,962
59,521,872
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
95,808,310
77,020,592
66,992,009
64,634,208
59,656,429
Period end common shares outstanding
95,986,023
95,672,204
66,919,805
66,871,479
59,579,310
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
3,253
3,205
2,262
2,277
2,370
?
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Non-performing assets:
Total non-performing loans
$ 84,319
$ 81,489
$ 39,752
$ 30,421
$ 35,468
Other real estate and repossessed assets
958
1,854
852
906
1,328
Total non-performing assets
$ 85,277
$ 83,343
$ 40,604
$ 31,327
$ 36,796
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 65,401
$ 69,755
$ 45,926
$ 33,762
$ 20,237
Loans past due 90 days or more
20,890
10,734
13,553
20,427
9,171
Total past due loans
$ 86,291
$ 80,489
$ 59,479
$ 54,189
$ 29,408
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 531,415
$ 470,619
$ 242,000
$ 200,540
$ 179,621
Classified loans
151,849
149,452
112,669
93,185
83,744
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 683,264
$ 620,071
$ 354,669
$ 293,725
$ 263,365
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
0.27
%
0.17
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.11
0.06
0.11
0.16
0.07
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.45
0.44
0.31
0.24
0.29
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.45
0.45
0.32
0.25
0.30
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.31
0.30
0.22
0.17
0.20
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
3.63
3.32
2.80
2.36
2.15
?
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 223,866
$ 233,617
$ 138,766
$ 140,872
$ 136,509
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
6,168
6,459
6,120
8,225
9,194
Provision for credit losses
3,218
68,883
(147)
4,798
10,541
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
4,329
2,771
4,066
1,420
2,221
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.13
%
0.05
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.19
%
1.25
%
1.10
%
1.13
%
1.11
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
2.65
x
2.87
x
3.49
x
4.63
x
3.85
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
1.31
x
1.44
x
1.40
x
1.66
x
2.10
x
?
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
8.66
%
11.01
%
10.68
%
10.69
%
9.72
%
Tier I risk-based capital
10.59
10.69
13.06
12.89
11.58
Total risk-based capital
13.40
13.59
15.88
15.74
14.45
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
9.91
9.99
12.07
11.89
10.58
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.99
14.86
15.09
14.84
14.21
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
8.16
8.03
9.52
9.67
8.37
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
7.60
7.47
8.70
8.84
7.52
?
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
Return on average assets, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 34,741
$ 26,385
$ 43,360
$ 59,546
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
32,434
15,808
510
1,562
2,984
48,242
2,984
Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
46,926
-
-
-
46,926
-
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items
87,318
51,211
47,608
36,303
29,369
138,528
62,530
Average total assets
$ 27,304,700
$ 21,658,352
$ 18,593,265
$ 18,295,583
$ 17,890,314
$ 24,459,913
$ 17,797,289
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
1.28 %
0.96 %
1.02 %
0.79 %
0.66 %
1.14 %
0.71 %
?
Return on average equity, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 34,741
$ 26,385
$ 43,360
$ 59,546
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
32,434
15,808
510
1,562
2,984
48,242
2,984
Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
46,926
-
-
-
46,926
-
Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items
87,318
51,211
47,608
36,303
29,369
138,528
62,530
?
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 3,819,513
$ 3,218,639
$ 2,806,079
$ 2,715,461
$ 2,542,948
$ 3,486,668
$ 2,544,394
?
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
9.17 %
6.45 %
6.75 %
5.32 %
4.65 %
8.01 %
4.94 %
?
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 34,741
$ 26,385
$ 43,360
$ 59,546
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
7,271
3,336
1,607
1,622
1,637
10,607
3,290
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
62,155
(8,187)
48,705
36,363
28,022
53,967
62,836
?
Average total shareholders' equity
3,819,513
3,218,639
2,806,079
2,715,461
2,542,948
3,486,668
2,544,394
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,608,358)
(1,312,855)
(1,119,060)
(1,120,662)
(1,122,264)
(1,461,946)
(1,123,101)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,211,155
$ 1,905,784
$ 1,687,019
$ 1,594,799
$ 1,420,684
$ 2,024,722
$ 1,421,293
?
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
11.27 %
-1.74 %
11.49 %
9.07 %
7.93 %
5.37 %
8.89 %
?
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,066,671
$ 1,761,300
$ 1,542,535
$ 1,450,315
$ 1,276,200
$ 1,880,238
$ 1,276,809
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
12.06 %
-1.89 %
12.56 %
9.97 %
8.83 %
5.79 %
9.90 %
?
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 34,741
$ 26,385
$ 43,360
$ 59,546
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
32,434
15,808
510
1,562
2,984
48,242
2,984
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
7,271
3,336
1,607
1,622
1,637
10,607
3,290
Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
46,926
-
-
-
46,926
-
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding certain items
94,589
54,547
49,215
37,925
31,006
149,135
65,820
?
Average total shareholders' equity
3,819,513
3,218,639
2,806,079
2,715,461
2,542,948
3,486,668
2,544,394
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,608,358)
(1,312,855)
(1,119,060)
(1,120,662)
(1,122,264)
(1,461,946)
(1,123,101)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,211,155
$ 1,905,784
$ 1,687,019
$ 1,594,799
$ 1,420,684
$ 2,024,722
$ 1,421,293
?
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
17.16 %
11.61 %
11.61 %
9.46 %
8.78 %
14.85 %
9.31 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,066,671
$ 1,761,300
$ 1,542,535
$ 1,450,315
$ 1,276,200
$ 1,880,238
$ 1,276,809
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
18.36 %
12.56 %
12.69 %
10.40 %
9.77 %
15.99 %
10.37 %
?
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 186,535
$ 133,966
$ 101,104
$ 101,183
$ 102,392
$ 320,500
$ 199,585
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(41,056)
(20,010)
(646)
(1,977)
(3,777)
(61,066)
(3,777)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
145,479
113,956
100,458
99,206
98,615
259,434
195,808
?
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
217,996
159,723
127,689
122,338
117,804
377,719
232,990
Non-interest income
43,957
34,665
36,388
29,612
31,355
78,622
61,984
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 261,953
$ 194,388
$ 164,077
$ 151,950
$ 149,159
$ 456,341
$ 294,974
Efficiency ratio
55.54 %
58.62 %
61.23 %
65.29 %
66.11 %
56.85 %
66.38 %
?
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 54,884
$ (11,523)
$ 47,098
$ 34,741
$ 26,385
$ 43,360
$ 59,546
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
32,434
15,808
510
1,562
2,984
48,242
2,984
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
46,926
-
-
-
46,926
-
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
$ 87,318
$ 51,211
$ 47,608
$ 36,303
$ 29,369
$ 138,528
$ 62,530
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:
Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted
$ 0.57
$ (0.15)
$ 0.70
$ 0.54
$ 0.44
$ 0.50
$ 1.00
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.34
0.21
0.01
0.02
0.05
0.56
0.05
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
0.60
-
-
-
0.54
-
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:
$ 0.91
$ 0.66
$ 0.71
$ 0.56
$ 0.49
$ 1.60
$ 1.05
?
Period End
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,819,220
$ 3,781,579
$ 2,790,281
$ 2,801,585
$ 2,544,279
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,709,001)
(1,718,048)
(1,118,293)
(1,119,899)
(1,121,521)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,965,735
1,919,047
1,527,504
1,537,202
1,278,274
Common shares outstanding
95,986,023
95,672,204
66,919,805
66,871,479
59,579,310
Tangible book value per share
$ 20.48
$ 20.06
$ 22.83
$ 22.99
$ 21.45
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,819,220
$ 3,781,579
$ 2,790,281
$ 2,801,585
$ 2,544,279
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,709,001)
(1,718,048)
(1,118,293)
(1,119,899)
(1,121,521)
Tangible equity
2,110,219
2,063,531
1,671,988
1,681,686
1,422,758
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,965,735
1,919,047
1,527,504
1,537,202
1,278,274
?
Total assets
27,571,576
27,412,383
18,684,298
18,514,169
18,128,375
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,709,001)
(1,718,048)
(1,118,293)
(1,119,899)
(1,121,521)
Tangible assets
$ 25,862,575
$ 25,694,335
$ 17,566,005
$ 17,394,270
$ 17,006,854
?
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.16 %
8.03 %
9.52 %
9.67 %
8.37 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.60 %
7.47 %
8.70 %
8.84 %
7.52 %
?
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 13
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
?
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 44,773
$ 35,015
$ 61,309
$ 78,404
Add: provision for credit losses
3,218
68,883
(147)
4,798
10,541
72,101
14,555
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 74,191
$ 59,218
$ 61,790
$ 49,571
$ 45,556
$ 133,410
$ 92,959
?
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 44,773
$ 35,015
$ 61,309
$ 78,404
Add: provision for credit losses
3,218
68,883
(147)
4,798
10,541
72,101
14,555
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
41,056
20,010
646
1,977
3,777
61,066
3,777
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 115,247
$ 79,228
$ 62,436
$ 51,548
$ 49,333
$ 194,476
$ 96,736
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 44,773
$ 35,015
$ 61,309
$ 78,404
Add: provision for credit losses
3,218
68,883
(147)
4,798
10,541
72,101
14,555
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
41,056
20,010
646
1,977
3,777
61,066
3,777
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
115,247
79,228
62,436
51,548
49,333
194,476
96,736
?
Average total assets
$ 27,304,700
$ 21,658,352
$ 18,593,265
$ 18,295,583
$ 17,890,314
$ 24,459,913
$ 17,797,289
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.69 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.12 %
1.11 %
1.60 %
1.09 %
?
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 44,773
$ 35,015
$ 61,309
$ 78,404
Add: provision for credit losses
3,218
68,883
(147)
4,798
10,541
72,101
14,555
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
41,056
20,010
646
1,977
3,777
61,066
3,777
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
115,247
79,228
62,436
51,548
49,333
194,476
96,736
?
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 3,819,513
$ 3,218,639
$ 2,806,079
$ 2,715,461
$ 2,542,948
$ 3,486,668
$ 2,544,394
?
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
12.10 %
9.98 %
8.85 %
7.55 %
7.80 %
11.25 %
7.65 %
?
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes
$ 70,973
$ (9,665)
$ 61,937
$ 44,773
$ 35,015
$ 61,309
$ 78,404
Add: provision for credit losses
3,218
68,883
(147)
4,798
10,541
72,101
14,555
Add: amortization of intangibles
9,204
4,223
2,034
2,053
2,072
13,427
4,164
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
41,056
20,010
646
1,977
3,777
61,066
3,777
Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
124,451
83,451
64,470
53,601
51,405
207,903
100,900
Average total shareholders' equity
3,819,513
3,218,639
2,806,079
2,715,461
2,542,948
3,486,668
2,544,394
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,608,358)
(1,312,855)
(1,119,060)
(1,120,662)
(1,122,264)
(1,461,946)
(1,123,101)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,211,155
$ 1,905,784
$ 1,687,019
$ 1,594,799
$ 1,420,684
$ 2,024,722
$ 1,421,293
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
22.58 %
17.76 %
15.20 %
13.37 %
14.55 %
20.71 %
14.28 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,066,671
$ 1,761,300
$ 1,542,535
$ 1,450,315
$ 1,276,200
$ 1,880,238
$ 1,276,809
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
24.15 %
19.22 %
16.63 %
14.70 %
16.20 %
22.30 %
15.89 %
?
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
