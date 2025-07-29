WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Highlighted by a net interest margin of 3.59% and successful customer data systems conversion of Premier Financial

WHEELING, W.Va., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $54.9 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.57, compared to $26.4 million and $0.44 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $43.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28 th, compared to $59.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the 2024 period.

As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.91 of earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter, as compared to $0.49 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $1.60 per diluted share, for the six month period, as compared to $1.05 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025

2024



2025

2024 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 54,884

$ 0.57

$ 26,385

$ 0.44



$ 43,360

$ 0.50

$ 59,546

$ 1.00 Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans

-

-

-

-



46,926

0.54

-

- Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

32,434

0.34

2,984

0.05



48,242

0.56

2,984

0.05 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 87,318

$ 0.91

$ 29,369

$ 0.49



$ 138,528

$ 1.60

$ 62,530

$ 1.05 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2025:

Successfully converted the customer data systems for the bank and trust department of PFC

Total loan growth was 3.3% annualized over the sequential quarter reflecting the strength of WesBanco's new and legacy markets Reflecting $5.9 billion of loans from PFC and organic growth of 5.5%, total loans increased 53.6% year-over-year to $18.8 billion

Reflecting $6.9 billion of deposits from PFC and organic growth of 6.3%, total deposits increased 57.5% year-over-year to $21.2 billion Average loans to average deposits were 89.5%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth

Net interest margin of 3.59% increased 24 basis points sequentially, as PFC benefited the margin by approximately 37 basis points through interest mark accretion, the first quarter's securities restructuring, and lower funding costs

Reflecting the PFC acquisition, market appreciation, and organic growth, WesBanco Trust and Investment Services assets under management increased to a record $7.2 billion and broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) increased to a record $2.6 billion

Efficiency ratio of 55.5% improved more than 10 percentage points year-over-year and 3 percentage points sequentially due to the benefits of the PFC acquisition, as well as a continued focus on expense management and driving positive operating leverage

Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $20 billion and $50 billion)

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the success of our acquisition of Premier and strong operational performance. Our larger organization delivered solid sequential quarter loan growth while driving positive operating leverage. We also meaningfully improved both our net interest margin and efficiency ratio, further demonstrating our focus on operational excellence for our shareholders," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We marked another significant milestone this quarter as we successfully transitioned approximately 400,000 consumer and 50,000 business relationships, along with the branding and operations of approximately 70 financial centers from Premier to WesBanco. We are excited by the customer reception and retention and are focused on building even stronger relationships with our new customers, businesses, and communities."

Balance Sheet

WesBanco's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2025, reflects both the PFC acquisition and organic growth. Total assets increased 52.1% year-over-year to $27.6 billion, including total portfolio loans of $18.8 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 53.6% year-over-year due to acquired PFC loans of $5.9 billion and organic growth of $0.7 billion, with $0.6 billion from the commercial teams. Commercial real estate payoffs totaled approximately $170 million during the second quarter of 2025 and $255 million year-to-date.

Deposits of $21.2 billion increased 57.5% year-over-year due to acquired PFC deposits of $6.9 billion and organic growth of $0.8 billion, which fully funded year-over-year organic loan growth. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits declined $138 million due to normal seasonality and the intentional runoff of higher cost certificates of deposit and less reliance on public funds from PFC. Reflecting the addition of PFC deposits, which included $1.3 billion of certificates of deposit, total demand deposits represented 48% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 25%.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2025, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last five years. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans increased 31 points quarter-over-quarter to 3.63% but remain below long-term historical levels.

The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025 was 1.19% of total loans, or $223.9 million. The decrease of $9.8 million from March 31, 2025 was driven by a reduction in PCD loan reserves from a couple of large payoffs and portfolio mix changes, which more than offset increases associated with slightly higher unemployment assumptions, loan growth, and other loan portfolio adjustments. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 1.74% of total portfolio loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The second quarter margin of 3.59% improved 24 basis points compared to the first quarter and 64 basis points on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields, lower funding costs, and purchase accounting accretion. Deposit funding costs of 246 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 decreased 9 basis points from the first quarter and 28 basis points from the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the second quarter were 184 basis points. Further, FHLB borrowing costs of 4.22% decreased 30 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 128 basis points year-over-year, as these short-term borrowings repriced downward upon maturity. Purchase accounting accretion benefited the second quarter net interest margin by approximately 37 basis points.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $216.8 million, an increase of $100.2 million, or 85.9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of a larger balance sheet from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, lower FHLB borrowing costs, and $22.5 million of purchase accounting accretion from acquisitions. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income of $375.3 million increased $144.7 million, or 62.8%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2025, non-interest income of $44.0 million increased $12.6 million, or 40.2%, from the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC. Service charges on deposits increased $3.4 million year-over-year, reflecting the addition of PFC, fee income from new products and services and treasury management, and increased general consumer spending. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $2.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Digital banking fees increased $2.3 million from higher volumes primarily associated with our larger customer base. Mortgage Banking income increased $1.3 million due to an approximate 30% year-over-year increase in residential mortgage originations related to seasonality and our larger customer base. Net securities gains increased $1.3 million primarily due to market fluctuations of equity securities in the deferred compensation plan. Gross swap fees were $1.4 million in the second quarter, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were a loss of $0.7 million compared to a negligible gain, respectively.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $16.6 million, or 26.8%, year-over-year to $78.6 million. BOLI increased $2.0 million year-over-year due to the addition of PFC and a $0.9 million death benefit received during the first quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $145.5 million, a $46.9 million, or 47.5%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base associated with approximately 900 employees and 70 financial centers. Employee benefits expense of $18.9 million increased $5.9 million linked quarter due to higher staffing levels, as well as higher deferred compensation expense of $1.5 million, with the offsetting gain located in net securities gains, and higher health insurance costs due to higher staffing levels from PFC, of which approximately $1.0 million is due to the timing of healthcare services and employee behaviors relative to deductibles. Equipment and software expense of $17.1 million, includes the additional cost of operating two core systems until the conversion to one platform in mid-May. Amortization of intangible assets of $9.2 million increased $7.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC. FDIC insurance expense increased $2.0 million due to our larger asset size. Restructuring and merger-related expenses of $41.1 million are primarily related to costs associated with the systems conversion, severance, and other costs associated with the PFC merger.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2025 of $259.4 million increased $63.6 million, or 32.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. In conjunction with the February 28 th closing of the PFC acquisition, WesBanco issued 28.7 million shares of common stock to acquire the outstanding shares of PFC, which increased total capital by $1.0 billion and, as anticipated, modestly impacted capital ratios. Reflecting the full quarter average of PFC's balance sheet, at June 30, 2025, Tier I leverage was 8.66%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 10.59%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 9.91%, and total risk-based capital was 13.40%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.60%.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.6 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.2 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2025. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























?





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended Statement of Income June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 290,104

$ 175,361

65.4

$ 508,512

$ 342,335

48.5

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 31,066

16,929

83.5

53,314

34,334

55.3



Tax-exempt 4,616

4,556

1.3

9,145

9,142

0.0





Total interest and dividends on securities 35,682

21,485

66.1

62,459

43,476

43.7

Other interest income 10,596

6,147

72.4

18,643

12,516

49.0 Total interest and dividend income 336,382

202,993

65.7

589,614

398,327

48.0 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 30,405

26,925

12.9

59,782

52,516

13.8

Money market deposits 36,287

18,443

96.8

57,422

34,557

66.2

Savings deposits 8,670

7,883

10.0

16,029

15,549

3.1

Certificates of deposit 21,442

11,982

79.0

39,999

22,229

79.9





Total interest expense on deposits 96,804

65,233

48.4

173,232

124,851

38.8

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,683

16,227

2.8

29,718

33,227

(10.6)

Other short-term borrowings 816

896

(8.9)

1,938

1,570

23.4

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 5,310

4,044

31.3

9,438

8,119

16.2





Total interest expense 119,613

86,400

38.4

214,326

167,767

27.8 Net interest income 216,769

116,593

85.9

375,288

230,560

62.8

Provision for credit losses 3,218

10,541

(69.5)

72,101

14,555

395.4 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 213,551

106,052

101.4

303,187

216,005

40.4 Non-interest income























Trust fees 9,657

7,303

32.2

18,355

15,385

19.3

Service charges on deposits 10,484

7,111

47.4

19,070

13,895

37.2

Digital banking income 7,325

5,040

45.3

12,730

9,745

30.6

Net swap fee and valuation income 746

1,776

(58.0)

1,706

3,339

(48.9)

Net securities brokerage revenue 3,348

2,601

28.7

6,049

5,149

17.5

Bank-owned life insurance 3,450

2,791

23.6

6,878

4,859

41.6

Mortgage banking income 2,364

1,069

121.1

3,504

1,762

98.9

Net securities gains 1,410

135

944.4

1,092

672

62.5

Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets 111

34

226.5

71

188

(62.2)

Other income 5,062

3,495

44.8

9,167

6,990

31.1





Total non-interest income 43,957

31,355

40.2

78,622

61,984

26.8 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 60,153

43,991

36.7

108,730

86,988

25.0

Employee benefits 18,857

10,579

78.2

31,827

22,763

39.8

Net occupancy 8,119

6,309

28.7

15,897

12,932

22.9

Equipment and software 17,140

10,457

63.9

30,190

20,465

47.5

Marketing 1,864

2,371

(21.4)

4,246

4,256

(0.2)

FDIC insurance 5,479

3,523

55.5

9,666

6,971

38.7

Amortization of intangible assets 9,204

2,072

344.2

13,427

4,164

222.5

Restructuring and merger-related expense 41,056

3,777

987.0

61,066

3,777

NM

Other operating expenses 24,663

19,313

27.7

45,451

37,269

22.0





Total non-interest expense 186,535

102,392

82.2

320,500

199,585

60.6 Income before provision for income taxes 70,973

35,015

102.7

61,309

78,404

(21.8)

Provision for income taxes 13,558

6,099

122.3

12,886

13,795

(6.6) Net Income

57,415

28,916

98.6

48,423

64,609

(25.1) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

5,063

5,063

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 54,884

$ 26,385

108.0

$ 43,360

$ 59,546

(27.2)





?



















































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 217,996

$ 117,804

85.0

$ 377,719

$ 232,990

62.1





?





















Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.57

$ 0.44

29.5

$ 0.50

$ 1.00

(50.0) Net income per common share - diluted 0.57

0.44

29.5

0.50

1.00

(50.0) Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.91

0.49

85.7

1.60

1.05

52.4 Dividends declared 0.37

0.36

2.8

0.74

0.72

2.8 Book value (period end) 38.28

40.28

(5.0)

38.28

40.28

(5.0) Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.48

21.45

(4.5)

20.48

21.45

(4.5) Average common shares outstanding - basic 95,744,980

59,521,872

60.9

86,339,970

59,452,315

45.2 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 95,808,310

59,656,429

60.6

86,466,701

59,592,960

45.1 Period end common shares outstanding 95,986,023

59,579,310

61.1

95,986,023

59,579,310

61.1 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans. NM = Not Meaningful





















































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)





























?

































Selected ratios













































For the Six Months Ended

















June 30,

















2025

2024

% Change













?

































Return on average assets









0.36 % 0.67 % (46.27) %











Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





1.14

0.71

60.56













Return on average equity









2.51

4.71

(46.71)













Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





8.01

4.94

62.15













Return on average tangible equity (1)







5.38

8.89

(39.48)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



14.85

9.31

59.51













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





5.79

9.90

(41.52)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



15.99

10.37

54.19













Yield on earning assets (2)







5.46

5.04

8.33













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.73

3.05

(10.49)













Net interest spread (2)









2.73

1.99

37.19













Net interest margin (2)









3.48

2.93

18.77













Efficiency (1) (2)









56.85

66.38

(14.36)













Average loans to average deposits







89.42

89.04

0.43













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.09

0.14

(35.71)













Effective income tax rate







21.02

17.59

19.50





























































?









































































































For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

















2025

2025

2024

2024

2024









































Return on average assets









0.81 % (0.22) % 1.01 % 0.76 % 0.59 %



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





1.28

0.96

1.02

0.79

0.66





Return on average equity









5.76

(1.45)

6.68

5.09

4.17





Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





9.17

6.45

6.75

5.32

4.65





Return on average tangible equity (1)







11.27

(1.74)

11.49

9.07

7.93





Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.16

11.61

11.61

9.46

8.78





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





12.06

(1.89)

12.56

9.97

8.83





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



18.36

12.56

12.69

10.40

9.77





Yield on earning assets (2)







5.56

5.33

5.10

5.19

5.11





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.69

2.78

2.96

3.21

3.12





Net interest spread (2)









2.87

2.55

2.14

1.98

1.99





Net interest margin (2)









3.59

3.35

3.03

2.95

2.95





Efficiency (1) (2)









55.54

58.62

61.23

65.29

66.11





Average loans to average deposits







89.47

89.32

89.24

90.58

89.40





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.09

0.08

0.13

0.05

0.07





Effective income tax rate







19.10

(6.96)

19.87

16.75

17.42





Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)





$ 7,205

$ 6,951

$ 5,968

$ 6,061

$ 5,633





Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)



$ 2,554

$ 2,359

$ 1,852

$ 1,853

$ 1,780





?

































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired





loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

June 30,



December 31, December 31, 2024 Assets





2025

2024

% Change 2024 to June 30, 2025 Cash and due from banks

$ 402,755

$ 173,816

131.7 $ 142,271 183.1 Due from banks - interest bearing

754,275

312,973

141.0 425,866 77.1 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

29,538

13,091

125.6 13,427 120.0

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,222,819

2,102,123

53.3 2,246,072 43.5

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,110, $1,028,432

















and $1,006,817, respectively)

1,137,782

1,179,684

(3.6) 1,152,906 (1.3)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(178)

(163)

(9.2) (146) (21.9)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,137,604

1,179,521

(3.6) 1,152,760 (1.3)



Total securities

4,389,961

3,294,735

33.2 3,412,259 28.7 Loans held for sale

123,019

25,433

383.7 18,695 558.0 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

10,600,210

6,998,888

51.5 7,326,681 44.7

Commercial and industrial

2,819,096

1,760,479

60.1 1,787,277 57.7

Residential real estate

3,939,796

2,506,957

57.2 2,520,086 56.3

Home equity

1,052,334

770,599

36.6 821,110 28.2

Consumer

417,190

220,588

89.1 201,275 107.3 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,828,626

12,257,511

53.6 12,656,429 48.8 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(223,866)

(136,509)

(64.0) (138,766) (61.3)



Net portfolio loans

18,604,760

12,121,002

53.5 12,517,663 48.6 Premises and equipment, net

274,137

222,266

23.3 219,076 25.1 Accrued interest receivable

106,410

79,759

33.4 78,324 35.9 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,745,170

1,128,103

54.7 1,124,016 55.3 Bank-owned life insurance

552,051

358,682

53.9 360,738 53.0 Other assets



619,038

411,606

50.4 385,390 60.6 Total Assets

$ 27,571,576

$ 18,128,375

52.1 $ 18,684,298 47.6





?















Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,328,181

$ 3,826,249

39.3 $ 3,842,758 38.7

Interest bearing demand

4,865,091

3,505,651

38.8 3,771,314 29.0

Money market

4,825,154

2,283,294

111.3 2,429,977 98.6

Savings deposits

3,192,943

2,429,241

31.4 2,362,736 35.1

Certificates of deposit

2,943,187

1,387,938

112.1 1,726,932 70.4



Total deposits

21,154,556

13,432,373

57.5 14,133,717 49.7 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,750,000

1,475,000

18.6 1,000,000 75.0 Other short-term borrowings

103,666

105,757

(2.0) 192,073 (46.0) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

357,762

279,193

28.1 279,308 28.1



Total borrowings

2,211,428

1,859,950

18.9 1,471,381 50.3 Accrued interest payable

25,967

15,393

68.7 14,228 82.5 Other liabilities

360,405

276,380

30.4 274,691 31.2 Total Liabilities

23,752,356

15,584,096

52.4 15,894,017 49.4





?















Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 200,000,000

















shares authorized; 95,986,023, 68,081,306 and 75,354,034 shares issued;

















95,986,023, 59,579,310 and 66,919,805 shares outstanding, respectively

199,967

141,834

41.0 156,985 27.4 Capital surplus

2,485,458

1,630,830

52.4 1,809,679 37.3 Retained earnings

1,165,058

1,159,217

0.5 1,192,091 (2.3) Treasury stock (0, 8,501,996 and 8,434,229 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

(294,818)

(100.0) (292,244) (100.0) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(173,644)

(235,208)

26.2 (218,632) 20.6 Deferred benefits for directors

(2,103)

(2,060)

(2.1) (2,082) (1.0) Total Shareholders' Equity

3,819,220

2,544,279

50.1 2,790,281 36.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,571,576

$ 18,128,375

52.1 $ 18,684,298 47.6













































WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)











Balance sheet

June 30,

March 31,



Assets





2025

2025

% Change Cash and due from banks

$ 402,755

$ 245,897

63.8 Due from banks - interest bearing

754,275

845,818

(10.8) Securities:















Equity securities, at fair value

29,538

28,217

4.7

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,222,819

3,149,043

2.3

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,110;













and $1,002,796, respectively)

1,137,782

1,143,376

(0.5)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(178)

(137)

(29.9)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,137,604

1,143,239

(0.5)



Total securities

4,389,961

4,320,499

1.6 Loans held for sale

123,019

243,281

(49.4) Portfolio loans:













Commercial real estate

10,600,210

10,501,846

0.9

Commercial and industrial

2,819,096

2,781,728

1.3

Residential real estate

3,939,796

3,930,667

0.2

Home equity

1,052,334

1,020,929

3.1

Consumer

417,190

438,578

(4.9) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,828,626

18,673,748

0.8 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(223,866)

(233,617)

4.2



Net portfolio loans

18,604,760

18,440,131

0.9 Premises and equipment, net

274,137

281,493

(2.6) Accrued interest receivable

106,410

108,778

(2.2) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,745,170

1,754,703

(0.5) Bank-owned life insurance

552,051

548,601

0.6 Other assets



619,038

623,182

(0.7) Total Assets

$ 27,571,576

$ 27,412,383

0.6





?











Liabilities













Deposits:















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,328,181

$ 5,318,619

0.2

Interest bearing demand

4,865,091

5,000,881

(2.7)

Money market

4,825,154

4,875,384

(1.0)

Savings deposits

3,192,943

3,068,618

4.1

Certificates of deposit

2,943,187

3,028,893

(2.8)



Total deposits

21,154,556

21,292,395

(0.6) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,750,000

1,476,511

18.5 Other short-term borrowings

103,666

147,804

(29.9) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

357,762

360,156

(0.7)



Total borrowings

2,211,428

1,984,471

11.4 Accrued interest payable

25,967

26,570

(2.3) Other liabilities

360,405

327,368

10.1 Total Liabilities

23,752,356

23,630,804

0.5





?











Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares













6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation













preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;













95,986,023 and 95,672,204 shares issued; 95,986,023 and 95,672,204













shares outstanding, respectively

199,967

199,313

0.3 Capital surplus

2,485,458

2,485,223

0.0 Retained earnings

1,165,058

1,145,396

1.7 Treasury stock (0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

-

- Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(173,644)

(190,710)

8.9 Deferred benefits for directors

(2,103)

(2,127)

1.1 Total Shareholders' Equity

3,819,220

3,781,579

1.0 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,571,576

$ 27,412,383

0.6

WESBANCO, INC.







































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

































Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





































Average balance sheet and





































net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,















2025

2024

2025



2024















Average Average



Average Average

Average Average



Average Average

Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing









$ 746,583 4.79 %

$ 352,986 5.62 % $ 675,962 4.76 %

$ 364,127 5.66 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)









18,903,459 6.16



12,057,831 5.85

16,823,658 6.10



11,907,353 5.78

Securities: (2)







































Taxable











3,881,680 3.21



2,863,213 2.38

3,567,118 3.01



2,896,040 2.38

Tax-exempt (3)











731,866 3.20



753,151 3.08

732,482 3.19



756,474 3.08

Total securities











4,613,546 3.21



3,616,364 2.52

4,299,600 3.04



3,652,514 2.53

Other earning assets











87,138 7.75



56,077 8.71

74,336 7.31



58,499 7.78

Total earning assets (3)









24,350,726 5.56 %

16,083,258 5.11 % 21,873,556 5.46 %

15,982,493 5.04 % Other assets











2,953,974





1,807,056



2,586,357





1,814,796



Total Assets











$ 27,304,700





$ 17,890,314



$ 24,459,913





$ 17,797,289



?







































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest bearing demand deposits









$ 4,885,687 2.50 %



3.07 % $ 4,531,324 2.66 %

$ 3,514,182 3.01 % $ 3,527,316 Money market accounts











4,830,592 3.01



2,228,070 3.33

4,025,925 2.88



2,157,553 3.22

Savings deposits











3,122,815 1.11



2,441,949 1.30

2,865,410 1.13



2,461,330 1.27

Certificates of deposit











2,960,970 2.90



1,371,179 3.51

2,575,458 3.13



1,331,145 3.36

Total interest bearing deposits









15,800,064 2.46



9,568,514 2.74

13,998,117 2.50



9,464,210 2.65

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









1,585,821 4.22



1,186,538 5.50

1,378,552 4.35



1,214,973 5.50

Repurchase agreements











118,988 2.75



107,811 3.34

140,829 2.78



100,188 3.15

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt





357,379 5.96



279,159 5.83

331,488 5.74



279,131 5.85

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







17,862,252 2.69 %

11,142,022 3.12 % 15,848,986 2.73 %

11,058,502 3.05 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits







5,328,576





3,918,685



4,816,070





3,908,837



Other liabilities











294,359





286,659



308,189





285,556



Shareholders' equity











3,819,513





2,542,948



3,486,668





2,544,394



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$ 27,304,700





$ 17,890,314



$ 24,459,913





$ 17,797,289



Taxable equivalent net interest spread









2.87 %



1.99 %

2.73 %



1.99 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin









3.59 %



2.95 %

3.48 %



2.93 % ?

















































































(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.5 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and were $4.1 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $16.5 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $23.3 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $5.6 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $7.8 million and $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























Quarter Ended Statement of Income June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Loans, including fees $ 290,104

$ 218,409

$ 183,251

$ 184,215

$ 175,361

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 31,066

22,247

18,575

17,651

16,929



Tax-exempt 4,616

4,529

4,449

4,498

4,556





Total interest and dividends on securities 35,682

26,776

23,024

22,149

21,485

Other interest income 10,596

8,047

7,310

7,365

6,147 Total interest and dividend income 336,382

253,232

213,585

213,729

202,993 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 30,405

29,377

27,044

28,139

26,925

Money market deposits 36,287

21,134

18,734

19,609

18,443

Savings deposits 8,670

7,359

7,271

8,246

7,883

Certificates of deposit 21,442

18,558

16,723

14,284

11,982





Total interest expense on deposits 96,804

76,428

69,772

70,278

65,233

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,683

13,034

12,114

17,147

16,227

Other short-term borrowings 816

1,122

1,291

1,092

896

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 5,310

4,129

3,902

4,070

4,044





Total interest expense 119,613

94,713

87,079

92,587

86,400 Net interest income 216,769

158,519

126,506

121,142

116,593

Provision for credit losses 3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 213,551

89,636

126,653

116,344

106,052 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 9,657

8,697

7,775

7,517

7,303

Service charges on deposits 10,484

8,587

8,138

7,945

7,111

Digital banking income 7,325

5,404

5,125

5,084

5,040

Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss) 746

961

3,230

(627)

1,776

Net securities brokerage revenue 3,348

2,701

2,430

2,659

2,601

Bank-owned life insurance 3,450

3,428

2,512

2,173

2,791

Mortgage banking income 2,364

1,140

1,229

1,280

1,069

Net securities gains / (losses) 1,410

(318)

61

675

135

Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 111

(40)

193

(239)

34

Other income 5,062

4,105

5,695

3,145

3,495





Total non-interest income 43,957

34,665

36,388

29,612

31,355 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 60,153

48,577

45,638

44,890

43,991

Employee benefits 18,857

12,970

11,856

11,522

10,579

Net occupancy 8,119

7,778

5,999

6,226

6,309

Equipment and software 17,140

13,050

10,681

10,157

10,457

Marketing 1,864

2,382

2,531

2,977

2,371

FDIC insurance 5,479

4,187

3,640

3,604

3,523

Amortization of intangible assets 9,204

4,223

2,034

2,053

2,072

Restructuring and merger-related expense 41,056

20,010

646

1,977

3,777

Other operating expenses 24,663

20,789

18,079

17,777

19,313





Total non-interest expense 186,535

133,966

101,104

101,183

102,392 Income / (Loss) before provision for income taxes 70,973

(9,665)

61,937

44,773

35,015

Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes 13,558

(673)

12,308

7,501

6,099 Net Income /(loss) 57,415

(8,992)

49,629

37,272

28,916 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,884

$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 217,996

$ 159,723

$ 127,689

$ 122,338

$ 117,804

























Per common share data

















Net income / (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.57

$ (0.15)

$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44 Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted 0.57

(0.15)

0.70

0.54

0.44 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.91

0.66

0.71

0.56

0.49 Dividends declared 0.37

0.37

0.37

0.36

0.36 Book value (period end) 38.28

38.02

39.54

39.73

40.28 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.48

20.06

22.83

22.99

21.45 Average common shares outstanding - basic 95,744,980

76,830,460

66,895,834

64,488,962

59,521,872 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 95,808,310

77,020,592

66,992,009

64,634,208

59,656,429 Period end common shares outstanding 95,986,023

95,672,204

66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 3,253

3,205

2,262

2,277

2,370





?

















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Asset quality data

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans



$ 84,319

$ 81,489

$ 39,752

$ 30,421

$ 35,468



Other real estate and repossessed assets 958

1,854

852

906

1,328



Total non-performing assets

$ 85,277

$ 83,343

$ 40,604

$ 31,327

$ 36,796





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 65,401

$ 69,755

$ 45,926

$ 33,762

$ 20,237



Loans past due 90 days or more

20,890

10,734

13,553

20,427

9,171



Total past due loans

$ 86,291

$ 80,489

$ 59,479

$ 54,189

$ 29,408





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 531,415

$ 470,619

$ 242,000

$ 200,540

$ 179,621



Classified loans

151,849

149,452

112,669

93,185

83,744



Total criticized and classified loans

$ 683,264

$ 620,071

$ 354,669

$ 293,725

$ 263,365





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.27 % 0.17 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.11

0.06

0.11

0.16

0.07

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.45

0.44

0.31

0.24

0.29

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.45

0.45

0.32

0.25

0.30

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.31

0.30

0.22

0.17

0.20

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 3.63

3.32

2.80

2.36

2.15



?























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 223,866

$ 233,617

$ 138,766

$ 140,872

$ 136,509

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 6,168

6,459

6,120

8,225

9,194

Provision for credit losses

3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 4,329

2,771

4,066

1,420

2,221





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.19 % 1.25 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 2.65 x 2.87 x 3.49 x 4.63 x 3.85 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.31 x 1.44 x 1.40 x 1.66 x 2.10 x





























?



























































June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

8.66 % 11.01 % 10.68 % 10.69 % 9.72 % Tier I risk-based capital

10.59

10.69

13.06

12.89

11.58

Total risk-based capital

13.40

13.59

15.88

15.74

14.45

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 9.91

9.99

12.07

11.89

10.58

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.99

14.86

15.09

14.84

14.21

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.16

8.03

9.52

9.67

8.37

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.60

7.47

8.70

8.84

7.52



?



















































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025 2024 Return on average assets, excluding certain items:

























Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,884

$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360 $ 59,546

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 32,434

15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242 2,984

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

46,926

-

-

-

46,926 -

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items 87,318

51,211

47,608

36,303

29,369

138,528 62,530

































Average total assets

$ 27,304,700

$ 21,658,352

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 24,459,913 $ 17,797,289































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 1.28 %

0.96 %

1.02 %

0.79 %

0.66 %

1.14 % 0.71 %

?



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items:

























Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,884

$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360 $ 59,546

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 32,434

15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242 2,984

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

46,926

-

-

-

46,926 -

Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items 87,318

51,211

47,608

36,303

29,369

138,528 62,530

?





























Average total shareholders' equity $ 3,819,513

$ 3,218,639

$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 3,486,668 $ 2,544,394

?



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 9.17 %

6.45 %

6.75 %

5.32 %

4.65 %

8.01 % 4.94 %

?



























Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,884

$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360 $ 59,546

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 7,271

3,336

1,607

1,622

1,637

10,607 3,290

Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 62,155

(8,187)

48,705

36,363

28,022

53,967 62,836

?





























Average total shareholders' equity 3,819,513

3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

3,486,668 2,544,394

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,608,358)

(1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,461,946) (1,123,101)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,211,155

$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 2,024,722 $ 1,421,293

?



























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 11.27 %

-1.74 %

11.49 %

9.07 %

7.93 %

5.37 % 8.89 %

?





























Average tangible common equity $ 2,066,671

$ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,880,238 $ 1,276,809 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 12.06 %

-1.89 %

12.56 %

9.97 %

8.83 %

5.79 % 9.90 %

?



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:

























Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,884

$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360 $ 59,546

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 32,434

15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242 2,984

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 7,271

3,336

1,607

1,622

1,637

10,607 3,290

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

46,926

-

-

-

46,926 -

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding certain items 94,589

54,547

49,215

37,925

31,006

149,135 65,820

?





























Average total shareholders' equity 3,819,513

3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

3,486,668 2,544,394

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,608,358)

(1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,461,946) (1,123,101)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,211,155

$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 2,024,722 $ 1,421,293

?



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 17.16 %

11.61 %

11.61 %

9.46 %

8.78 %

14.85 % 9.31 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 2,066,671

$ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,880,238 $ 1,276,809 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 18.36 %

12.56 %

12.69 %

10.40 %

9.77 %

15.99 % 10.37 %

?



























Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 186,535

$ 133,966

$ 101,104

$ 101,183

$ 102,392

$ 320,500 $ 199,585

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (41,056)

(20,010)

(646)

(1,977)

(3,777)

(61,066) (3,777)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 145,479

113,956

100,458

99,206

98,615

259,434 195,808



?



























Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 217,996

159,723

127,689

122,338

117,804

377,719 232,990

Non-interest income

43,957

34,665

36,388

29,612

31,355

78,622 61,984

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 261,953

$ 194,388

$ 164,077

$ 151,950

$ 149,159

$ 456,341 $ 294,974

Efficiency ratio

55.54 %

58.62 %

61.23 %

65.29 %

66.11 %

56.85 % 66.38 %



?

























































Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

























Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,884

$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 43,360 $ 59,546

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 32,434

15,808

510

1,562

2,984

48,242 2,984

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

46,926

-

-

-

46,926 - Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items: $ 87,318

$ 51,211

$ 47,608

$ 36,303

$ 29,369

$ 138,528 $ 62,530































Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:

























Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.57

$ (0.15)

$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.50 $ 1.00

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.34

0.21

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.56 0.05

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

0.60

-

-

-

0.54 - Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items: $ 0.91

$ 0.66

$ 0.71

$ 0.56

$ 0.49

$ 1.60 $ 1.05



































?

































Period End













June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,













2025

2025

2024

2024

2024





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 3,819,220

$ 3,781,579

$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,709,001)

(1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity

1,965,735

1,919,047

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274







































Common shares outstanding 95,986,023

95,672,204

66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310





































Tangible book value per share

$ 20.48

$ 20.06

$ 22.83

$ 22.99

$ 21.45





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 3,819,220

$ 3,781,579

$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,709,001)

(1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)







Tangible equity

2,110,219

2,063,531

1,671,988

1,681,686

1,422,758







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity

1,965,735

1,919,047

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274









?



























Total assets



27,571,576

27,412,383

18,684,298

18,514,169

18,128,375







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,709,001)

(1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)







Tangible assets

$ 25,862,575

$ 25,694,335

$ 17,566,005

$ 17,394,270

$ 17,006,854









?

























Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.16 %

8.03 %

9.52 %

9.67 %

8.37 %





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.60 %

7.47 %

8.70 %

8.84 %

7.52 %









?

























































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























WESBANCO, INC.

























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 13 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.



?

































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025 2024 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 70,973

$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309 $ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses 3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101 14,555 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 74,191

$ 59,218

$ 61,790

$ 49,571

$ 45,556

$ 133,410 $ 92,959



?

























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 70,973

$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309 $ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses 3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101 14,555

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 41,056

20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066 3,777 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 115,247

$ 79,228

$ 62,436

$ 51,548

$ 49,333

$ 194,476 $ 96,736































Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 70,973

$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309 $ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses 3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101 14,555

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 41,056

20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066 3,777 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 115,247

79,228

62,436

51,548

49,333

194,476 96,736



?



























Average total assets

$ 27,304,700

$ 21,658,352

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 24,459,913 $ 17,797,289































Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.69 %

1.48 %

1.34 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.60 % 1.09 %



?

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 70,973

$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309 $ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses 3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101 14,555

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 41,056

20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066 3,777 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 115,247

79,228

62,436

51,548

49,333

194,476 96,736



?



























Average total shareholders' equity $ 3,819,513

$ 3,218,639

$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 3,486,668 $ 2,544,394



?

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 12.10 %

9.98 %

8.85 %

7.55 %

7.80 %

11.25 % 7.65 %



?

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income / (Loss) before Provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 70,973

$ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 61,309 $ 78,404

Add: provision for credit losses 3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

72,101 14,555

Add: amortization of intangibles 9,204

4,223

2,034

2,053

2,072

13,427 4,164

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 41,056

20,010

646

1,977

3,777

61,066 3,777 Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 124,451

83,451

64,470

53,601

51,405

207,903 100,900

































Average total shareholders' equity 3,819,513

3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

3,486,668 2,544,394

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,608,358)

(1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,461,946) (1,123,101)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,211,155

$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 2,024,722 $ 1,421,293































Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 22.58 %

17.76 %

15.20 %

13.37 %

14.55 %

20.71 % 14.28 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 2,066,671

$ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,880,238 $ 1,276,809 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 24.15 %

19.22 %

16.63 %

14.70 %

16.20 %

22.30 % 15.89 %



?

























































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.

















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.