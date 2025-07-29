Ferrovial delivers strong H1 2025 results, net profit jumps 30% to €540 million

Highways in North America saw robust revenue and EBITDA growth

Construction order book reached all-time high of €17.3 billion

AMSTERDAM, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, closed the first half of 2025 with solid growth, supported by strong performance in all business divisions. Both revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased, mainly driven by U.S. highways and Construction.

"We saw substantial growth in the first half of the year with strong performance across our North American assets. Our highways provide much needed capacity in growing areas and through targeted offers we aim to address customer preferences. Additionally, our Construction order book reached an all-time high, and the division reported improved profitability, in line with our long-term target. Looking ahead, we see an attractive pipeline of North American assets that continue to deliver value to all stakeholders," said Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial CEO.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €655 million in the first half of 2025, a 9.2% increase year over year in like-for-like terms, while revenue totaled €4.5 billion, a 5% growth in like-for-like terms, boosted by substantial growth across the board. Net profit amounted to €540 million, compared to €414 million one year earlier, thanks to capital gains from assets rotation.

Ferrovial closed the first half of the year with a solid financial position, with liquidity of €3.7 billion and consolidated net debt of -€223 million, excluding infrastructure projects in both cases. During this period, the company completed the sale of a 50% stake in AGS Airports for €533 million and received €323 million in dividends from projects. Ferrovial closed the acquisition of a 5.06% stake in the 407 ETR for €1.3 billion, and allocated €334 million to shareholder distributions and €244 million to equity injections in the New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK International Airport.

Operating results

The Highways division's revenue grew 14.9% in like-for-like terms to €676 million, driven by solid growth in North America, where the company received €240 million in dividends.

U.S. Express Lanes reported robust revenue per transaction growth, significantly outpacing inflation. In Canada, 407 ETR showed outstanding performance during the first half, with double-digit EBITDA growth, despite adverse weather conditions and the Schedule 22 payments for 2025.

The Construction division achieved a 3.5% adjusted EBIT margin, showing an improvement compared to the same period last year and in line with the company's long-term objectives. Order book reached a new all-time high of €17.3 billion. North America accounted for 45%, Poland 23% and Spain 13%.

In the Airports division, the NTO progressed within expectations, with construction progress reaching 72%. As of July 29, NTO has reached 21 airline agreements, with 13 executed contracts and eight letters of intent. In addition, NTO concluded the refinancing process in July by issuing green bonds close to USD 1.4 billion.

Conference call information

KEY FIGURES (Million euro)



H1 2025 H1 2024 Change 1/2 Revenue 4,469 4,267 5.0 % Adjusted EBITDA2 655 603 9.2 % Adjusted EBIT2 431 385 12.2 %









H1 2025 Dec 2024

Consolidated net debt2 6,951 6,061

Net debt, excluding infrastructure

projects2 -223 -1,794



H1 2025 Dec 2024 Change 1/2 Construction order book1/2 17,265 16,755 9.4 %



(1) In like-for-like terms (2) Non-IFRS financial measure. For the definition and reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, refer to the Alternative Performance Measures appendix of the H1 2025 results report.

HIGHWAYS: PERFORMANCE H12025 VS H12024



Change

Traffic Rev/Transaction NTE -4.8 % 13.5 % LBJ 1.3 % 8.8 % NTE 35W 3.9 % 9.2 % I-77 1.4 % 23.8 % I-66 5.5 % 22.5 %



Change

VKT* Rev/Trip 407 ETR 4.1 % 15.5 %



*Vehicle kilometers travelled

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 25,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is also included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index (former Dow Jones Sustainability Index) and strives to conduct all of its operations in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

