DJ Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist (C024 LN) Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 158.3212 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2472481 CODE: C024 LN ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LN LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 397426 EQS News ID: 2176784 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 30, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)