Nyce International Plc - PDMR Shareholding

Nyce International Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Farzad Peyman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Amendment to prior notifications

In case of amendment, please enter the previous notification reference number and explain the error that this notification is amending.

Error in Transaction Dates - PDMR Notification Ref 00443842

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

NYCE International Plc

b)

LEI

984500A15FX570FFD891

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.001

5,000

£0.0015

3,333,333

£0.0017

882,350

£0.002

1,250,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price

Aggregated volume

Price

5,470,683

£9,005

e)

Date of the transaction

24/07/2025

25/07/2025

28/07/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

AQSE Growth Market


© 2025 PR Newswire
