Nyce International Plc - PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
PDMR notification
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Farzad Peyman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Amendment to prior notifications
In case of amendment, please enter the previous notification reference number and explain the error that this notification is amending.
Error in Transaction Dates - PDMR Notification Ref 00443842
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
NYCE International Plc
b)
LEI
984500A15FX570FFD891
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.001
5,000
£0.0015
3,333,333
£0.0017
882,350
£0.002
1,250,000
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
24/07/2025
25/07/2025
28/07/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
AQSE Growth Market