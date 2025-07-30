Seed Treatment Market worth $11.39 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The seed treatment market is estimated at USD 7.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030.

The seed treatment market is driven by the rising adoption of high-value hybrid and genetically modified seeds, increasing the need for early-stage crop protection. Regulatory restrictions on foliar pesticide use and a global shift toward sustainable agriculture are further promoting seed-applied solutions. Technological advancements in formulations and growing integration with precision farming systems enhance treatment efficiency. Additionally, expanding awareness among farmers and supportive government initiatives, particularly in emerging markets, are contributing to the steady growth of the seed treatment industry.

By application technique, the seed pelleting segment holds a significant share in the global seed treatment market

Seed pelleting holds a significant share in the application technique segment of the seed treatment market due to its ability to enhance seed size, shape, and uniformity, thereby improving planting efficiency and crop stand establishment. This technique is particularly beneficial for small and irregularly shaped seeds such as vegetables, herbs, and flowers, allowing for precision planting and better singulation in mechanical seeders. Pelleting also enables the incorporation of plant protection products, micronutrients, and growth stimulants within the pellet matrix, ensuring targeted delivery during germination. The growing demand for high-performance seeds in horticulture and precision farming, coupled with advancements in pelleting materials and equipment, continues to drive the adoption of seed pelleting globally.

By crop type, the oilseeds segment holds a significant share in the seed treatment market

Oilseeds hold a significant share in the crop type segment of the seed treatment market due to their high economic value and sensitivity to early-stage pest and disease pressures. Crops such as soybean, canola, and sunflower are widely cultivated and often require protection from soil-borne pathogens and insect pests to ensure optimal yield. The rising adoption of high-quality hybrid and genetically modified oilseed varieties has further increased the need for effective seed treatment solutions. Additionally, advancements in treatment technologies and increased focus on sustainable agriculture have strengthened the use of both chemical and biological seed treatments in oilseed crops.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share in the seed treatment market

North America holds the largest share in the global seed treatment market, driven by the extensive adoption of genetically modified and high-value hybrid seeds, particularly in crops such as corn, soybean, and canola. Farmers in the region are increasingly focused on protecting their seed investments through early-stage protection against pests and diseases, making seed treatments an essential component of crop production. The region also benefits from well-established agricultural infrastructure and high levels of awareness about advanced crop protection practices.

Regulatory restrictions on foliar pesticide use in the US and Canada have further supported the shift toward more targeted and environmentally friendly solutions like seed treatments. The growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices has led to the increased use of biological seed treatments, particularly in response to soil health concerns and consumer preference for residue-free crops. Research institutions and industry players investing in next-generation seed-applied technologies support these trends.

Moreover, the strong presence of global seed treatment companies and continuous advancements in formulation and application technologies have reinforced North America's leadership in the market. Integration of seed treatments into precision farming systems and widespread adoption of conservation tillage practices have further expanded their use. As a result, North America continues to drive innovation and set the pace for seed treatment adoption worldwide.

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Corteva (US), Croda (UK), FMC (US), Nufarm (Australia), Syngenta (US), Germains Seed (UK), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Koppert (Netherlands), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Syensqo (Belgium), and Centor Group (Netherlands).

