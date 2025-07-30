India could cut electricity costs to about $50/MWh by 2050 by transitioning to a fully wind- and solar-powered system with primarily day-night balancing, according to new modeling that includes generation, grid, and balancing costs - well below current fossil-based wholesale prices. From pv magazine India New modeling by the Energy Transitions Commission finds that "Sunbelt" countries - including India, Mexico, and much of Africa - are best positioned to reduce power system costs by shifting to low-cost, solar-led energy systems. "In the global sunbelt, the collapsing cost of solar PV and batteries ...

