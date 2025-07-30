Wood Mackenzie has ranked AESOLAR among the top global PV module manufacturers for 2025, following the company's recognition as the most improved brand in BloombergNEF's 2024 Bankability Survey. AESOLAR is the only company with headquarters in Europe to appear in the top 20 businesses listed in Wood Mackenzie's 2025 Global PV Module Manufacturer Rankings. The company was ranked 18th globally, based on a comprehensive evaluation of leading photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers. The annual ranking, published by energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, assesses companies across nine ...

