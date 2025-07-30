Yanfeng Unveils 2024 ESG Report: Driving Sustainability Forward

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, officially released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing significant progress across its sustainability initiatives. The report highlights the company's unwavering commitment to responsible operations through measurable achievements in renewable energy adoption, circular economy practices, and social responsibility programs.

Key achievements in 2024 include:

Renewable Energy: 42% of global energy was sourced from renewables, with solar contributing 4.2%.

42% of global energy was sourced from renewables, with solar contributing 4.2%. Circular Economy: A 31% increase in recycled plastic resin purchases.

A 31% increase in recycled plastic resin purchases. Industry Recognition: Maintained an A- CDP rating for climate disclosure and earned an EcoVadis Silver Medal.

"Our 2024 ESG accomplishments reflect our team's dedication to integrating responsible practices throughout our operations," said Zang Chungao, CEO, Yanfeng. "From renewable energy to sustainable materials, we're creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Yanfeng is on track for its net-zero emissions target (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030, embedding sustainability into product development with recyclable materials and modular designs.

The company also strengthened its commitment to the UN Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals through ethical operations and record employee volunteer hours.

The full 2024 ESG Report is available [here]. Yanfeng continues to innovate and collaborate, advancing sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

About Yanfeng

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety, and is exploring new business actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 14 R&D centers and other regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering and software development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on Smart Cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit www.yanfeng.com.

