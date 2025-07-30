Anzeige
30.07.2025 11:42 Uhr
Bybit Smart Money Report: Smart Money Flows Into ETH, SOL, and RWA-Concept Altcoins as Stablecoin Balances Decline

DUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released a new Smart Money Report. The analysis focuses on institutions' and influential traders' digital asset allocation and trading strategies, often ahead of the curve, to unlock insights on wider narratives that move markets.

Equipped with professional analysts and solutions, institutional and leading crypto investors decisions come to be known as smart money moves. Based on their holding and trading data, ETH had become an institutional crowd favorite while SOL might be reversing its course of underperformance in the current rally. The emerging theme of real-world asset (RWA) has come to dominate the DeFi narratives, prompting assets like ONDO onto a bullish track.

Key Insights

  • Smart money holds onto ETH, BTC and select altcoins: the report highlights portfolios balances of ETH, BTC, ONDO, UNI, and WLD, citing the main drivers behind each asset. The diverse holdings reflect a wide array of considerations for professional and institutional investors from DeFi trends to regulatory tailwinds.
  • Top movements by the pros - trading highlights: Whales are piling up on ETH as SOL-related derivatives are on the rise. Key movements indicated institutional interest in a range of altcoins while AVAX suffered downward pressure.
  • Stablecoin balances across exchanges trending down: Major cryptocurrency exchanges are recording decreasing levels of stablecoin reserves, collectively at a 3-month low. This is interpreted as risk-on sentiment as investors were deploying funds and entering active trading mode.
Source: Nansen

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / BybitReport

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Bybit Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-smart-money-report-smart-money-flows-into-eth-sol-and-rwa-concept-altcoins-as-stablecoin-balances-decline-302517212.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
