30.07.2025 11:48 Uhr
DeepRoute.ai Earns Top Marks in IDC 2025 Assisted Driving Capability Assessment

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai, a pioneer in autonomous driving technology, has earned top recognition in IDC's latest Assisted Driving Capability Assessment 2025.[1] The report underscores how autonomous driving has become a leading purchase decision factor for car buyers and marks DeepRoute.ai as a technology leader in this rapidly evolving field.

IDC evaluated mass-production autonomous driving systems across six dimensions: highway and urban Navigation on Autopilot (NOA), highway and urban lane centering control (LCC), valet parking assist, and automatic parking assist.

DeepRoute.ai earned top scores in urban NOA, urban LCC, and highway LCC, showcasing exceptional capabilities in complex real-world scenarios. The report highlights DeepRoute.ai's strength in handling challenging multi-traffic participant city environments and mixed traffic flows.

IDC 2025 Assisted Driving Capability Assessment

As the industry approaches the performance limits of Level 2 (L2) systems, IDC predicts rapid acceleration toward Level 3 autonomy. DeepRoute.ai is accelerating the pace of innovation across the industry with the upcoming launch of its VLA (Vision-Language-Action) model-a next-generation technology designed to enhance safety and human-like control.

The VLA model delivers key breakthroughs from three perspectives:

  • Scenario understanding: Improved long-tail scenario coverage, with stronger capabilities in blind-spot prediction, dynamic traffic interpretation, and recognition of complex text-based guidance signs, which are the key challenges in real-world driving environments.
  • Reasoning capabilities: The 'chain-of-thought' enables human-like reasoning and long context understanding, allowing the system to perform deeper and more forward-looking inference compared to previous end-to-end models. The system also provides decision-making explanations, offering transparency that enhances user trust and confidence in automated driving.
  • User interactions: Human drivers can interact with the system through natural language, enabling real-time adjustments to vehicle decisions and offering greater control over the driving process.

These innovations position DeepRoute.ai as a frontrunner in advancing explainable, interactive, and human-like autonomous driving, driving mainstream adoption of higher-level autonomous driving.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to the research, development, and application of smart driving solutions. Being the first to develop production-ready smart driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end and VLA models on mass-produced passenger vehicles, DeepRoute.ai aims to create artificial general intelligence in physical world.

For more information, visit deeproute.ai, follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, and X, and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube.

[1] IDC China, Assisted Driving Capability Assessment 2025 Report.

Contact: press@deeproute.ai


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740779/IDC_2025_Assisted_Driving_Capability_Assessment.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643560/DeepRoute_ai_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deeprouteai-earns-top-marks-in-idc-2025-assisted-driving-capability-assessment-302517215.html

