Summary from the extraordinary general meeting 2025 of Raketech Group Holding Plc.

The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc approved new board leadership and strategic authorizations.

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE) today gathered in Malta on 30 July 2025 to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where shareholders formally approved all proposals from the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

Official Appointment of New Board Members

It was resolved to elect:

Kathryn Moore Baker as new member and chair of the Board of Directors; and Magnus Alebo as new member of the Board of the Directors.

Both appointments are effective immediately and for a term extending until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The appointments follow the decision by Ulrik Bengtsson not to seek re-election. Raketech extends its gratitude to Mr. Bengtsson for his valuable contributions during his tenure. Following these changes, the Board of Directors will consist of six members.

Key Corporate Resolutions Approved

In addition to the board changes, the EGM passed two extraordinary resolutions:

Amendment to Articles of Association: An amendment was approved to introduce provisions for squeeze-out rights, a standard corporate governance mechanism applicable when a shareholder acquires 90% or more of the company's shares. Share Buyback Authorisation: The Board of Directors has been authorised to repurchase the Company's own shares. This authorisation provides the Board with the flexibility to optimize the Company's capital structure and create value for its shareholders. The program allows for the repurchase of up to 25% of the total number of shares in the company before the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Share acquisitions will be conducted on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, at a price no higher than the lowest available ask price at the time of purchase and no lower than €0.002 per share.

Complete information regarding the meeting's resolutions has been made available at the company's website, www.raketech.com .

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com .

