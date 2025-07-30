New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has acquired a 2.75-acre land and building package in Oak Brook, Illinois to serve as a regional demonstration and office facility to support the development of NANO Nuclear's lead development project - the KRONOS MMR Microreactor Energy System - in collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) on its campus grounds.

The $3.5 million purchase includes a 23,537-square-foot stand-alone building facility, including a 7,400-square-foot non-nuclear demonstration area. The facility will also initially house up to 60 nuclear engineers, researchers and support staff to engage in component construction and testing for the KRONOS MMR, a high technology readiness level (TRL), cutting edge, stationary, advanced micro modular reactor. It will also serve as a base of operations to collaborate with UIUC on the construction and regulatory licensing of the KRONOS MMR.

This announcement comes on the heels of NANO Nuclear announcing the engagement of AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, under a master services agreement to support site-specific engineering, environmental analysis and regulatory planning at UIUC. The agreement lays the groundwork for site-specific engineering in preparation for deploying the first MMR at UIUC, a globally recognized hub for nuclear research and innovation. Planned activities include detailed environmental reviews, regulatory pathway planning, and site drilling to obtain the geological data required for submitting a construction permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Acquires 23,537 sq. ft. Facility on 2.75 acres of land in Oak Brook, Illinois to support the buildout of the KRONOS MMR Microreactor Energy System.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/260618_2d81024474c66bd8_002full.jpg

The Oak Brook Facility is NANO Nuclear's third U.S facility and second U.S. site dedicated to physical test work, joining the Company's facility in Westchester County, New York.

"This new facility will be the hub for NANO Nuclear's work on our lead microreactor project, the KRONOS MMR energy system. It will strengthen our collaboration with the University of Illinois and help us advance the KRONOS MMR towards construction, demonstration, regulatory licensing and ultimate deployment," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. "Establishing a local facility was essential to supporting the KRONOS MMR program. This expansion, alongside our active recruitment drive for nuclear engineers and researchers to join our efforts at this facility, reflects our growing presence in the advanced nuclear energy sector and broadens our reach across the northern United States and into Canada."

In 2023, Illinois generated 54.89% of its electricity from nuclear power and accounted for 13% of the nation's total nuclear output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state's established infrastructure and supportive political and social environments make Illinois an ideal location for advancing next-generation reactor technologies like NANO Nuclear's KRONOS MMR.

Figure 2 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Newly Acquired 23,536 sq. ft. Demonstration and Office Facility in Oak Brook, Illinois.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/260618_2d81024474c66bd8_003full.jpg

NANO Nuclear has already begun site-specific engineering work and contracting with key vendors to support the KRONOS MMR project. The new facility's location near the U.S.-Canada border also positions NANO Nuclear to advance its existing plans to bring the KRONOS MMR to Canada and prepare for construction, testing, regulatory licensing and ultimately commercialization efforts across North America.

"We are very pleased to finalize the acquisition of this property in Oak Brook," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "This facility will serve as our central hub for building the KRONOS MMR Energy System on the UIUC campus, an effort that would mark the first commercial microreactor developed at a U.S. university and position us as a leader in this sector. Illinois has a proud nuclear history, and UIUC is a major driver of innovation and testing in nuclear energy. We're excited to establish our presence in Illinois as we continue to advance our goals and drive value for our shareholders."

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include the patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), "ZEUS", a solid core battery reactor, and "ODIN", a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "seek," "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those related to the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of its new Oak Brook Facility, the Company's ability to recruit personnel for such facility, and the Company's plans and goals for the KRONOS MMR generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") or related state or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260618

SOURCE: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.