Solidcore Resources plc
Shareholder approval of Final Exchange Offer and Mandatory Buyback of blocked shares
Further to the disclosure made on 14 July 2025, Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces that at the General Meeting of the Company ("GM") held yesterday, all Resolutions were duly passed with the results as stated further in the announcement. With this, the Company is now launching the Final Exchange Offer, to be followed, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), by a procedure which will allow the Company to implement the Mandatory Buyback of all shares which continue to be held in Euroclear.
With respect to those shares which are not successfully tendered into the Final Exchange Offer, and which continue to be held through Euroclear (referred to in the Circular as, "Targeted Shares"), the Company will be empowered to mandatorily buyback such shares at US$ 2.57 per share (the "Mandatory Buyback") as further described in the Circular.
The Company does not intend to implement the Mandatory Buyback prior to completion of the Final Exchange Offer. Implementation of the Mandatory Buyback is in the Board's absolute discretion.
Further details of the Final Exchange Offer and the Mandatory Buyback can be found in the Circular and press release published on 14 July 2025. The documents are available at the link: https://www.solidcore-resources.com/en/corporate-action/.
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan.
