Linde Commissions World-Scale Helium Storage Cavern Woking, UK, July 30, 2025 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced it has commissioned one of the world's largest helium storage caverns, further strengthening long-term reliability in this critical global market. The storage facility, located in Beaumont, Texas, has a capacity of more than three billion cubic feet. As one of only three helium salt caverns in the world, it has the capability to store and extract helium helping to balance natural supply and demand cycles. The cavern is the latest of Linde's investments to further enhance its existing global helium infrastructure, as demand for the gas continues to grow. Beyond the storage cavern, Linde maintains proprietary technology related to the storage and production of helium. The company also has a diverse, global network of sources, production facilities and assets to supply customers across the world. Helium plays a vital role in numerous applications, including the production of advanced semiconductor devices and serving as a critical material for nearly all space vehicle launches, as well as life-saving medical imaging equipment. "Helium's unique properties make it indispensable for our customers in vital industries, including aerospace, electronics, healthcare and manufacturing," said Anshul Sarda, Managing Director Global Helium and Rare Gases, Linde. "With this investment, Linde is strengthening its global supply network to ensure our customers have reliable access to helium around the world." About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com







