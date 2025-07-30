Optimize brand growth, experiment raising capital, and access enterprise-grade insights with advanced AI audience simulations

Artificial Societies, an AI company that simulates human societies, today announced the launch of AS, the company's flagship product designed to understand social dynamics and accurately predict trends, enabling individual creators, business owners, and marketing teams to test how target audiences will react to messaging, content and social media posts before launching campaigns.

Market research is currently a $100B+ a year market and with AS' proven simulations and its ability to impact business confidence, market spend can grow even further. In comparison studies, AS has demonstrated over 80 percent accuracy in predicting social media performance versus 62.5 percent average for other traditional large language models. AS' accuracy allows marketers to confidently select top-performing content; thereby, reducing guesswork, saving time and money.

Users of Artificial Societies' new market research simulator are able to experiment with predicted human behaviors through a database of more than 500,000 AI personas in an effort to optimize their product and marketing decisions. With each simulation, Artificial Societies' platform automatically generates 10 alternate content variations, enabling users to rapidly and affordably experiment at scale. By choosing from simulation tools that target brand growth, raising capital, or general product-market fit, marketers will gain insights into audience sentiment and actions within minutes, enabling data-driven strategy.

"AS is designed to give users the courage to experiment and explore outside of their comfort zones with the reliability of enterprise-grade AI tools that truly expand human potential rather than replace it," said James He, CEO and Co-Founder of Artificial Societies. "From seasoned professionals to first-time content creators, this is more than a product offering, it's open access to understand markets, audience sentiment, and to drive brand engagement."

"I'm quite excited about the impact Artificial Societies will have on the future of market research," said Jared Friedman, managing director, software and group partner at Y Combinator. "Instead of replacing an existing budget, they have built a product that will expand what it means to do market research. Their new AS product is an innovative way to let founders and marketing folks experiment with their messaging in a proven simulation before taking the bet."

Built at the intersection of AI and human behaviors, Artificial Societies' innovative societal simulation tool is positioned to transform how content developers, from independent entrepreneurs to large corporations, approach marketing strategy. For more information or to experiment with your own simulations, visit https://societies.io/.

Artificial Societies is at the forefront of AI innovation, creating AS, its flagship product that replicates human social dynamics to provide unparalleled insights into market behavior. The company offers enterprise-grade simulation tools to help innovators, content creators and business owners refine ideas and drive successful behavior change. With a mission to expand human potential, Artificial Societies provides accessible, accurate and affordable market research solutions. For more information or to experiment with your own simulations, visit https://societies.io/.

