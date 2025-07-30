Gala Games: GalaChain, Through a Monumental Partnership with Shrapnel, Collaborates and Secures Access to China's Trusted Copyright Chain

600 M-Gamer On-Ramp: GalaChain Secures TCC Access, Expands Gala Utility, and Welcomes Shrapnel

SAN FRANCISCO and BEIJING, July 30, 2025today announced GalaChain's position as the first foreign blockchain to collaborate with China's Trusted Copyright Chain (TCC), a breakthrough that gives roughly 600 million gamers a cross-border path to NFTs in the world's largest gaming market. Development of the cross-border bridge starts immediately, with full public launch targeted in Q1 2026.

"We are delighted to announce that Shrapnel has signed a cooperation agreement with Gala Games, a globally leading blockchain platform focused on the gaming sector, to establish a strategic partnership. Together, they will jointly invest in developing a large-scale FPS game targeting over 600 million Chinese gamers. This signing formally marks the beginning of a collaboration between the Gala Games Blockchain Platform and the Trusted Copyright Chain. This initiative will bridge the two major digital ecosystems, providing trusted digital infrastructure and professional services for the authentication, distribution, trading, and protection of digital assets in the global gaming industry," said Xuan Hongliang, Director, National Operation Center of the Trusted Copyright Chain (TCC).

Key Highlights

Regulatory first: The bridge will be compliant with Chinese laws and regulations, including registration of NFTs inside China, unlocking a compliant path to ˜ 600 million gamers.

The bridge will be compliant with Chinese laws and regulations, including registration of NFTs inside China, unlocking a compliant path to ˜ 600 million gamers. Economic flywheel: Shrapnel assets moving between China and the rest of the world consume $GALA, with an on-chain dashboard to display usage.

Shrapnel assets moving between China and the rest of the world consume $GALA, with an on-chain dashboard to display usage. Shrapnel may use up to 10 percent of China revenue for periodic $SHRAP repurchases on GalaChain to support ecosystem health, subject to market and regulatory conditions.

Scaling GalaChain: Shrapnel network fees are powered by $GALA, materially expanding GalaChain ecosystem activity.

Shrapnel network fees are powered by $GALA, materially expanding GalaChain ecosystem activity. Influencer alignment: Built-in invitation links (????) and invitation NFTs (????) let Chinese content creators verify every wallet activation, badge claim, or play-test entry they facilitate. Each qualifying action consumes GALA, updates a public on-chain counter, and lets contributors pick up rewards.

Built-in invitation links (????) and invitation NFTs (????) let Chinese content creators verify every wallet activation, badge claim, or play-test entry they facilitate. Each qualifying action consumes GALA, updates a public on-chain counter, and lets contributors pick up rewards. Developer momentum: AAA extraction shooter Shrapnel is migrating its entire economy from Avalanche to GalaChain. By moving its economy to GalaChain, Shrapnel gains faster finality, gas-efficient infrastructure with instant China compliance.

AAA extraction shooter Shrapnel is migrating its entire economy from Avalanche to GalaChain. By moving its economy to GalaChain, Shrapnel gains faster finality, gas-efficient infrastructure with instant China compliance. Community participation: Community participation: A free commemorative Bridge Badge NFT will be dropped to all Gala wallets, Neon players, and a 72-hour public claim window welcomes newcomers. The badge guarantees first-wave Shrapnel play-test slots and becomes the first NFT mirrored on TCC.



Executive Quotes

Eric Schiermeyer, Founder & CEO, Gala Games

"We are honored to connect GalaChain to the Trusted Copyright Chain through our partnership with Shrapnel. Every cross-chain transfer will consume GALA, reinforcing the network for players on both sides of the Pacific. Thanks to Shrapnel, we can now serve China's vast gaming community through a platform built for performance and regulatory readiness."

Ken Rossman, CEO, Neon Machine

"Through our groundbreaking partnership with GalaChain and the China Trusted Copyright Chain, we're empowering hundreds of millions of players in China and beyond with true ownership of their in-game assets. This collaboration unlocks player-driven economies that are regulated and compliant, ensuring seamless cross-market access. Shrapnel players around the world can now own, trade, and monetize their gear, creating a unified, transparent, and innovative gaming ecosystem without borders."

Resources & Press Kit: https://gogames.gala.com/uiGFM

About GalaChain

GalaChain is Gala's high-throughput Layer 1 purpose-built for entertainment, gaming and DeFi. Secured by a global node network with 1 $GALA gas fees, the chain powers Gala's portfolio of AAA games, music drops, film premiere, DeFi apps and other projects while offering developers turnkey APIs for wallets, royalties and bridging, now including the new link to China's Trusted Copyright Chain. For more information visit www.galagames.comor follow Gala on X, Telegram, or Discord.

About the Trusted Copyright Chain (TCC)

The Trusted Copyright Chain is China's national blockchain for registering and trading licensed digital assets. Operated under the National Press and Publication Administration, TCC timestamps copyrights, enforces royalty splits and settles transactions in renminbi, giving rights-holders a compliant pathway to reach China's 600-million-player market with digital asset ownership.

About Neon Machine

Neon Machine is an independent game studio behind Shrapnel, the first moddable premium shooter. Powered by GalaChain, Shrapnel pairs blockbuster visuals with true, on-chain ownership of player-generated gear and maps-delivering an open, creator-driven economy.

Source

iResearch "2024 China Gaming Market Report"

DISCLAIMER: The purchase or sale of any token or digital asset involves risk. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only, and we urge you to read this material carefully and ask us any follow-up questions that you may have before joining the GalaChain platform. You should also consult with your legal, accounting, or tax advisors regarding any applicable laws, rules or regulations that might govern your purchase of the digital assets discussed in this press release or your participation in the GalaChain platform, and regarding the tax or other financial implications of any purchase or sale. By your purchase or sale of any digital assets or tokens offered by GalaChain, you agree to assume the risks of such participation, and GalaChain disclaims any liability thereof. Digital assets are unregulated in many jurisdictions and may be subject to price volatility, you should conduct your own due diligence. Nothing in this release constitutes financial advice or an offer to sell in any jurisdiction where such activity is prohibited.

