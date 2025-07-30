Specificity Inc.: Specificity Expands to Europe, Bringing Precision Targeting and Human-Only Ad Tech to a Market Ripe for Disruption

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Specificity, Inc. (OTCID:SPTY), the digital marketing powerhouse known as the nation's first, truly hybrid model for adtech and digital marketing, has very quietly launched Specificity Europe-bringing its proprietary, hyper-targeted ad tech to a market often overlooked by mar-tech due to GDPR regulations.

This move marks a major milestone in the company's aggressive global growth strategy, delivered sooner than expected and is fueled by increasing demand from European brands relegated to wasteful, broad audience buildout and an utter lack of data transparency.

"We're not here to play nice or blend in," said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity. "We're here to do in Europe what we've done in the U.S.-hold marketers accountable, eliminate waste, and deliver in-market leads, not impressions. The rest of the industry can keep chasing clicks. We deliver customers."

Built for Performance. Compliant by Design.

As part of its European rollout, Specificity's innovative ad tech is fully optimized to navigate and conform to GDPR regulations, the EU's strict data protection and privacy framework. The platform's proprietary methodology ensures human-only targeting that does not rely on invasive third-party cookies or shady tracking practices-delivering performance without compromise.

"GDPR isn't a problem for us-it's a playground," said Wood. "While other agencies are scrambling to adjust, our tech was built from the ground up to respect user's privacy and deliver targeting and clean, addressable audiences, without crossing the line. We do not need to violate consumer privacy to deliver the granular targeting brands desperately need in the very specious world of Big-tech's adtech." He added, "We planned to scale into Europe in 2026 but after meeting and working Adrian Walters and his team, decided the timing was now!"

Adding to this sentiment, Adrian Walters, Managing Director of Specificity Europe, emphasized the significance of the expansion and said, "Following on from the success in the U.S. of brands adopting this truly game-changing technology, European brands are going to breathe a sigh of relief once they adopt Specificity's technology and see how their ROIs are significantly improved."

The European expansion has already started and the European group has already signed its first few clients with many more in ongoing discussions. For Specificity, the timing couldn't be better having recently come out of the Borgers auditor fraud stronger and better situated.

Why It Matters

European businesses are fed up. GDPR regulations, meant to ensure privacy, have made smart marketing extremely difficult. Traditional agencies continue pushing one-size-fits-all marketing, broad audience nets and click-based vanity metrics. Specificity Europe arrives with a different model that delivers:

Precision audience targeting

Verified human traffic

Leads delivered at a fraction of PPC costs

With a track record of slashing CPAs and scaling campaigns that actually convert, Specificity now offers European brands the transparency, accountability, and ROI they've been demanding-and will now have access to immediately.

About Specificity

Specificity is a U.S.-based digital marketing firm revolutionizing how businesses connect with real customers online. By combining cutting-edge ad tech with an aggressively transparent approach, Specificity delivers results that make traditional PPC and spray-and-pray strategies obsolete. Learn more at www.specificityinc.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Gruening

Vice President, Client Services

chris@specificityinc.com

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-expands-to-europe-bringing-precision-targeting-and-human-only-ad-t-1054618