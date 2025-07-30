GL Communications, Inc.: GL Enables SIP and RTP Testing for Evolving Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 30, 2025. In today's dynamic telecom environment, ensuring the reliable operation of SIP-based VoIP devices and networks is essential. This powerful platform emulates all key SIP elements and generates real-time SIP and RTP traffic for thorough testing.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states "GL's Message Automation & Protocol Simulationis a flexible software program that can emulate a wide variety of telecommunications protocols. MAPS SIPis a specialized application within this platform that focuses on testing SIP-based communication systems. It emulates key SIP elements such as User Agent Client (UAC), User Agent Server (UAS), Registrar, and Redirect servers."

MAPS SIP emulates complex SIP call flows and supports high-volume call generation with real-time transmission of voice, video, fax, and messaging traffic. With full support for SIP over UDP, TCP, and TLS, it ensures performance validation, resolves interoperability issues, and confirms compliance with industry standards across VoIP and IP multimedia networks.

Key Features:

Scalable Bulk Call Generation and Load Testing

MAPS SIP supports up to 2,000 concurrent media calls at 250 calls per second (CPS) and 70,000 signaling-only calls at 750 CPS. With the MAPS RTP High Density (https://www.gl.com/maps-hd-high-density-call-simulator.html) appliance, it scales to 160,000 calls at 800 CPS, making it ideal for testing network performance under heavy load in both lab and field setups. Flexible SIP Emulation for VoIP and Air Traffic Control Networks

A single instance of MAPS SIP can emulate multiple SIP entities and generate diverse SIP messages without extra hardware. It also supports EUROCAE ED-137C standards, allowing accurate emulation of Air Traffic Control communication systems. SIP Testing for Gateway and Analog Telephone Adapter (ATA)

MAPS SIP validates Gateway and ATA devices by testing connectivity, signaling behavior, and voice quality. It handles RTP traffic types including voice, tones, digits, and both pass-through and T.38 fax. Remote Control and Integration

The platform supports remote operation via a client-server Command Line Interface (https://www.gl.com/maps-cli.html) and APIs in Python or Java. This enables easy automation, integration with external systems, and distributed testing across different environments. Fax over IP Emulation and Analysis

Automates fax call generation and analysis for both T.30 and T.38 sessions. Users can assess transmission quality, protocol handling, and system performance across SIP networks. Instant Messaging Support for NG9-1-1 over SIP

MAPS SIP integrates Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP) (https://www.gl.com/telecom-test-solutions/handling-calls-text-data-next-generation-ng-9-1-1-sip-rtp-msrp.html) to support instant messaging in NG9-1-1 networks. It enables testing of IM-only sessions as well as mixed audio and messaging scenarios to ensure emergency communication reliability. Multimedia Call Emulation with Audio, Video, and Text Messaging

The tool can emulate SIP calls with audio, video, and text messaging in a single session. Each call includes separate RTP streams for comprehensive end-to-end multimedia testing. Ensuring Protocol Compliance Across SIP Interfaces

MAPS SIP supports standard SIP as well as SIP-I (https://www.gl.com/maps-sip-i-emulator.html), SIP IMS (https://www.gl.com/maps-ims-network-simulator.html), and SIP MSRP. It helps verify protocol conformance across diverse implementations. End-to-End IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Testing for VoLTE, VoWiFi, and 5G Services

The MAPS SIP IMS Test Suite (https://www.gl.com/maps-ims-network-simulator.html) emulates core IMS nodes and supports SIP, RTP, and Diameter protocols. It's ideal for testing VoLTE, VoNR, and 5G services, ensuring seamless session management and interoperability. SIP Protocol Conformance Testing with ETSI Support

With over 400 ETSI-based test cases (IETF RFC 3261, ETSI TS 102-027-2 v4.1.1 (2006-07)), MAPS SIP Conformance Suite (https://www.gl.com/sip-rtp-protocol-simulator-maps.html) ensures thorough validation of SIP implementations. It can be configured as a UAC to test UAS devices for registration, call control, proxy, and redirect functions. Automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Testing

MAPS SIP automates IVR testing (https://www.gl.com/telecom-test-solutions/testing-interactive-voice-response-and-voice-mail-systems.html) by sending DTMF tones or voice inputs. This allows for seamless navigation through IVR prompts and validation of response accuracy.



