Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
30.07.2025
Databarracks' Data Health Check 2025: cyber, continuity and recovery under the spotlight

AI threats rise, testing becomes the gold standard and ransomware payments plummet.

LONDON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisations across the UK are under more pressure than ever to adapt and respond to growing IT and cyber threats, according to the newly published Databarracks Data Health Check.

Biggest causes of IT downtime

Now in its 18th year, the Data Health Check surveys 500 IT professionals across a range of industries. This year's report reveals that while overall preparedness is improving, organisations face a rapidly evolving landscape - particularly when it comes to cyber threats and AI risks.

Key findings from the 2025 Data Health Check include:

  • For the third year running, cyber is the leading cause of downtime and data loss: 71% of organisations experienced a cyber attack in the past year.
  • Testing has become the gold standard: 9 in 10 organisations tested elements of their recovery capabilities in the last 12 months, up significantly from previous years.
  • AI threats top the agenda: AI-driven cyber attacks, including deepfakes, are seen as the biggest IT resilience challenge over the next five years.
  • Ransomware recoveries improve: Just 17% of organisations paid the ransom following a ransomware attack, with most recovering from backups.

James Watts, Managing Director at Databarracks, commented:

"This year's findings show that resilience isn't standing still - but neither are the threats. The rise in AI-driven attacks and the sheer volume of cyber incidents are forcing organisations to become more agile and better prepared.

"It's encouraging to see testing now recognised as the gold standard. Nine in ten organisations tested their recovery in the last year. But we can't afford to stop there. Recovery confidence is falling slightly, suggesting that testing is revealing gaps, not just ticking boxes. That's the whole point - realistic testing leads to real improvement."

Chris Butler, Resilience Director at Databarracks, added:

"There's a clear shift happening in how organisations view resilience. The focus is no longer just IT - it's about integrating cyber, risk, continuity and crisis management into one coordinated approach.

"AI-driven threats are the clearest example of this. They're not just a technical risk - they hit reputation, communications and trust. It's why integrated resilience is now the top priority for large and medium-sized organisations.

"The good news is that organisations are responding. In the last 12 months, three-quarters have conducted security reviews in response to threats. And ransomware responses show real progress - most victims now recover without paying, thanks to air-gapped and immutable backups."

While large organisations are leading the way in resilience investment, the report warns that smaller firms remain more exposed - especially around planning and cyber preparedness. Bridging that gap is a key challenge for the year ahead.

The Data Health Check 2025 also highlights that more organisations are thinking long-term. AI is seen not only as a threat but a benefit - 72% of organisations believe it will strengthen security in the years ahead.

"There's plenty to be optimistic about," said Watts. "But resilience isn't a destination. It's a constant process of adapting, testing and improving. That's the lesson from this year's Data Health Check - and the challenge for every business in 2025."

Download the full report:
https://www.databarracks.com/resources/data-health-check-2025

Explore the highlights:
https://datahealthcheck.databarracks.com/2025

About Databarracks
Databarracks is the technology and business resilience specialist. In 2003, we launched one of the world's first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission-critical data.

Today, we deliver award-winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives. And we back this up with unbeatable support. There's no such thing as 'above and beyond' for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security, and resilience. Accessible for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740994/Databarracks_IT_Downtime.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databarracks-data-health-check-2025-cyber-continuity-and-recovery-under-the-spotlight-302517273.html

