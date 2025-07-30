Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 14:32
124,98 Euro
+0,55 % +0,68
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
30.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
107 Leser
NJK Partners: Morgan Stanley and Jefferies Alums Launch Private Equity Firm to Target Family-Friendly Assets in Underserved Communities

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Wall Street veterans Kevin Nunez and Fatima Teos, alumni of Morgan Stanley and Jefferies respectively, have launched NJK Partners, a mission-driven private equity firm focused on acquiring family-friendly businesses and overlooked community assets in underserved U.S. markets.

Raised in neighborhoods marked by violence, underfunded schools, and generational poverty, Kevin and Fatima began their journey long before college. Both attended Fordham University, where their paths into institutional finance accelerated. Kevin earned his MBA from Cornell University while working full-time at Morgan Stanley, and Fatima built a global career across JPMorgan's Latin America division and Jefferies, supporting high-net-worth and institutional clients.

"We've sat in the boardrooms of institutional Wall Street - and at the kitchen tables of families just trying to make it," said Kevin Nunez, CEO. "We built NJK to bridge that gap."

NJK focuses on what it calls the family economy - the businesses, spaces, and properties that shape daily life. The firm targets neighborhood companies, family-centered environments, and underutilized assets with repositioning potential, aiming to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and measurable community value.

"This isn't just smart investing - it's values in motion," added Fatima Teos, COO. "Our communities deserve capital that treats them like they matter - because they do."

At a time when private equity is facing criticism for over-financialization, NJK is doubling down on Main Street - with a focus on education, financial literacy, and community-based entrepreneurship. At NJK Partners, we believe the family economy is the most overlooked market in private equity. We invest in the backbone of everyday life to help rebuild overlooked communities, empower working families, and create generational wealth where it's needed most.

Media Contact:
www.njkpartners.com
ir@njkpartners.com
@kevinnuneznjk & @njkpartnersco

SOURCE: NJK Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/morgan-stanley-and-jefferies-alums-launch-private-equity-firm-to-tar-1054474

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.