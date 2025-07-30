Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Reports 11.99 g/t Au Over 9.1 Metres Including 101 g/t Au Over 1.0 Metre, and 1.75 g/t Au Over 65.0 Metres Including 3.92 g/t Au Over 17.4 Metres at Philibert

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce additional results from its 20,000-metre expansion drilling campaign at the Philibert gold property, located just 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's ("IAMGOLD") Nelligan project and 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec (the "Philibert Project": Northern Superior: 75%, SOQUEM: 25%).

Highlights Include: (Grades uncut; lengths are measured along the drill hole. See Table 1 for details.)

PB-25-490: 11.99 g/t Au over 9.1 metres, including 101.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, starting at 104.5 metres - Corsac Fox Hanging Wall Zone ;

PB-25-502: 0.73 g/t Au over 46.8 metres, including 1.86 g/t Au over 9.5 metres, starting at 232.7 metres - Corsac Fox Hanging Wall Zone ;

PB-25-504: 1.83 g/t Au over 18.8 metres, including 3.02 g/t Au over 10.6 metres , starting at 6.7 metres, and 1.75 g/t Au over 65.0 metres, including 3.92 g/t Au over 17.4 metres, starting at 94.5 metres - Arctic Fox Footwall Zone drilled parallel and down dip of mineralization ( see Figure 3 ) ; and

PB-25-505: 1.29 g/t Au over 33.0 metres, including 5.71 g/t Au over 1.7 metres, starting at 9.0 metres - Arctic Fox Footwall Zone drilled parallel and down dip of mineralization.

"Today's results focus on the middle and western extent of the conceptual pit, where we aimed to expand the Corsac Fox Hanging Wall zones. Hole PB-25-490 intersected very high grades near surface, outside of the current conceptual pit, and confirms the opportunity for significant resource expansion in this area. Moreover, drilling has filled in areas previously interpreted as non-mineralized due to sparse historical drilling," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Superior.

"We are particularly encouraged by PB-25-504 (see Figure 3), which intersected mineralization right at the contact between the bedrock and overburden, just 4.7 metres vertically from surface-demonstrating the near-surface potential of this system. The continued success at the southeast pit, the recent deep high-grade hits, and now this new hanging wall mineralization, all underscore the potential to grow Philibert well beyond the current resource," he added.

"PB-25-490 stands out with exceptional grade and width in an area where the pit shallows due to sparse historical drilling," said Adree DeLazzer, Vice President of Exploration for Northern Superior. "Drillholes such as PB-25-502, which intersected 0.73 g/t over 46.5 metres, confirm strong mineralization continuity with meaningful width. These new intersections, located north of the Red Fox and Arctic Fox Footwall zones along the northern wall of the conceptual pit, continue to support our strategy of growing near-surface ounces along the 4-5 km Philibert trend. New structural and geochemical data are significantly enhancing our understanding of this large and evolving gold system," she added.

Table 1: Significant Drillhole Intersections

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au Finale (g/t) Comment PB-25-490 104.5 113.6 9.1 11.99 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 110.0 111.0 1.0 101.00 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-492 144.0 147.3 3.3 1.87 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 144.8 145.3 0.5 4.84 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 146.8 147.3 0.5 4.99 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-494 149.6 151.1 1.5 6.54 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 166.3 172.0 5.7 1.15 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 195.0 201.0 6.0 1.15 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-500 244.0 259.5 15.5 0.94 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 244.0 245.5 1.5 7.67 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 285.5 287.7 2.2 7.11 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 285.5 286.7 1.2 10.68 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-502 232.7 279.5 46.8 0.73 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 270.0 279.5 9.5 1.86 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-504* 6.7 25.5 18.8 1.83 Arctic Fox Footwall Including* 12.4 23.0 10.6 3.02 Arctic Fox Footwall and* 94.5 159.5 65.0 1.75 Arctic Fox Footwall Including* 101.6 119.0 17.4 3.92 Arctic Fox Footwall Including* 130.7 133.0 2.3 4.64 Arctic Fox Footwall Including* 146.3 147.3 1.0 7.81 Arctic Fox Footwall PB-25-505* 9.0 42.0 33.0 1.29 Arctic Fox Footwall Including* 19.9 21.6 1.7 5.71 Arctic Fox Footwall

Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. True widths are estimated at 70% to 90%, except for drill holes marked with "*" which were drilled down dip and parallel to mineralization, with true widths estimated at 40% to 60%. Intersections are determined using 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and no more than 15 metres of consecutive dilution. If an intersection is 1 metre or less, dilution under 0.1 g/t Au may be used to determine a 2-metre intersection.

Figure 1: Looking Northeast and down with drill holes from current press release bolded and values showing composite grade in Au g/t and highlights from press release labeled.

Figure 2: View looking northeast and dipping at 40 degrees - 200 metres width of Corsac Fox HW zone showing composite grade in Au g/t and highlights from press release labeled.

Figure 3: Picture of drill hole PB-25-504: 65.0 metres of 1.75 g/t Au starting at 94.5 metres including 17.4 metres of 3.92 g/t Au starting at 101.6 metres. Partial view of the intervale from 91.0 metres to 107.7 metres.

Drilling Results

The current drill program tested the Corsac Fox Hanging Wall over a 750-metre strike length where historical drill density was low (see figures 1 and 2). Results from ten drill holes show that the Hanging Wall domains have a different style of mineralization to the well known footwall domain. The Hanging Wall domains are caracterized by a high-grade vein-style gold and broader envelopes near the northern wall of the conceptual pit (see tables 1 and 2). The hanging wall domains show a strong nugget effect compared to the footwall zones, and visible gold is frequently observed.

PB-25-490, located approximately 80 metres vertically from surface and 60 metres below the pit shell, intersected 11.99 g/t Au over 9.1 metres including 101.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. Another three drill holes tested the area where the conceptual pit shallows to surface over approximately 200 metres. PB-25-492, located 60 metres west of PB-25-490, returned 1.87 g/t Au over 3.3 metres. PB-25-489, situated 90 metres east of PB-25-490, intersected several narrow, higher-grade intervals, including 4.82 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, 2.17 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, and 4.15 g/t Au over 1.2 metres. PB-25-494, drilled 120 metres west of PB-25-490, returned multiple intervals from the hanging wall zones, including 6.54 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, 1.15 g/t Au over 5.7 metres, and 1.15 g/t Au over 6.0 metres.

Two drill holes were completed from the same setup approximately 600 metres west of PB-25-490, slightly off the main azimuth, to test the continuity of mineralization within the hanging wall zones in the western portion of the pit. PB-25-502 returned a broad intercept of 0.73 g/t Au over 46.8 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 1.86 g/t Au over 9.5 metres, highlighting strong potential for continuous, near-surface mineralization. PB-25-500 intersected 0.94 g/t Au over 15.5 metres, including 7.67 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, as well as additional higher-grade, narrower intervals such as 7.11 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 10.68 g/t Au over 1.2 metres.

Two drill holes, PB-25-504 and PB-25-505, were completed to test the Arctic Fox Footwall zones down-dip of known mineralization, each drilled at different orientations to collect critical structural data and improve our geological understanding of the system. PB-25-504 intersected multiple broad and high-grade intervals including 18.8 metres grading 1.83 g/t Au from 6.7 metres, with a higher-grade core of 10.6 metres of 3.02 g/t Au. A second major zone returned 65.0 metres of1.75 g/t Au from 94.5 metres depth, including 17.4 metres of 3.92 g/t Au, with sub-intervals such as 4.0 metres of 5.37 g/t Au. PB-25-505 also intersected a broad mineralized zone of 33.0 metres of 1.29 g/t Aufrom9.0 metres, including a higher-grade section of 1.7 metres at 5.71 g/t Au. These holes confirm the presence of continuous and robust mineralization at the bedrock interface in the Arctic Fox Footwall and provide valuable data for refining the deposit's structural model. Less historic work has been completed on the northern hanging wall domains, and the geological model and mineralization controls are currently being investigated using new structural core orientation and geochemical data to further refine the model.

The team is developing a follow-up drilling program to further investigate the higher grade near-surface mineralization as well as at depth to increase the ounces in the resource pit and potentially add an underground component to the resource.

Table 2: Drillhole Intersections for entire Press Release

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au Finale (g/t) Comment PB-25-485 75.0 78.2 3.2 0.39 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 310.9 313.7 2.8 1.55 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-487 54.0 74.2 20.2 0.26 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 60.0 64.5 4.5 0.40 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 88.2 88.9 0.7 1.58 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-489 83.9 85.4 1.5 4.82 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 103.6 106.6 3.0 1.53 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 135.0 137.4 2.4 2.17 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 135.0 135.9 0.9 5.00 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 147.3 148.5 1.2 4.15 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 157.8 159.3 1.5 1.97 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 352.0 362.0 10.0 0.28 Arctic Fox Footwall PB-25-490 49.1 56.0 6.9 0.57 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 104.5 113.6 9.1 11.99 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 110.0 111.0 1.0 101.00 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-492 144.0 147.3 3.3 1.87 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 144.8 145.3 0.5 4.84 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 146.8 147.3 0.5 4.99 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-494 135.1 141.5 6.4 0.40 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 149.6 151.1 1.5 6.54 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 166.3 172.0 5.7 1.15 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 195.0 201.0 6.0 1.15 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 386.5 391.6 5.1 0.32 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 487.7 498.9 11.2 0.81 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-497 182.0 183.0 1.0 1.53 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 207.0 210.0 3.0 0.77 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 228.4 231.0 2.6 0.67 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 230.0 230.5 0.5 2.86 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 503.2 513.5 10.3 1.12 Arctic Fox Footwall including 507.2 510.5 3.3 2.67 Arctic Fox Footwall PB-25-499 204.0 205.5 1.5 0.40 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-500 232.0 233.5 1.5 2.88 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 244.0 259.5 15.5 0.94 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 244.0 245.5 1.5 7.67 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 285.5 287.7 2.2 7.11 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 285.5 286.7 1.2 10.68 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 296.7 300.6 3.9 0.56 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 338.3 339.8 1.5 0.47 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 355.2 374.3 19.1 0.57 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 399.8 401.3 1.5 1.74 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 441.2 442.6 1.4 0.72 Arctic Fox Footwall and 527.5 529.0 1.5 1.41 Arctic Fox Footwall PB-25-502 232.7 279.5 46.8 0.73 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 270.0 279.5 9.5 1.86 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 335.0 355.0 20.0 0.46 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall including 335.0 336.0 1.0 3.02 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 402.5 416.0 13.5 0.75 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall and 442.5 453.0 10.5 0.41 Corsac Fox Hanging Wall PB-25-504 6.7 25.5 18.8 1.83 Arctic Fox Footwall including 12.4 23.0 10.6 3.02 Arctic Fox Footwall and 64.0 66.0 2.0 1.64 Arctic Fox Footwall and 81.5 83.8 2.3 0.50 Arctic Fox Footwall and 94.5 159.5 65.0 1.75 Arctic Fox Footwall including 101.6 119.0 17.4 3.92 Arctic Fox Footwall including 130.7 133.0 2.3 4.64 Arctic Fox Footwall including 146.3 147.3 1.0 7.81 Arctic Fox Footwall PB-25-505 9.0 42.0 33.0 1.29 Arctic Fox Footwall including 19.9 21.6 1.7 5.71 Arctic Fox Footwall and 66.0 74.9 8.9 0.75 Arctic Fox Footwall

Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. True widths are estimated at 70% to 90% except for drill holes marked with "*" which were drilled down dip and parallel to mineralization with true widths at 40% to 60%. Intersections are determined using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and no more than 10 metres of consecutive dilution. If an intersection is 1 metre or less, dilution under 0.1 g/t Au may be used to determine a 2-metre intersection.

The Chibougamau Gold Camp

The Chibougamau Gold Camp is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most sought-after gold destinations with several complementary gold resources reaching viable scale. In recent years, these critical assets were divided amongst five different companies. Today, largely due to Northern Superior's acquisitions and corporate transactions,[1] ownership has been streamlined, with only IAMGOLD and Northern Superior holding these assets. The proximity of these deposits to each other makes them ideally suited to feed a single mill, and their consolidation enhances their viability, thereby increasing their value.

Below is a table showing the resources of the camp having been formalized to date.

Note: see NI-43-101 information below in notes 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content and drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Melanie Pichon, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Northern Superior. Ms. Pichon is a QP under the NI 43-101 and is not considered independent.

Northern Superior adheres to strict protocols following the NI 43-101 best practices when conducting exploration works. Sampling and assay results are monitored with strict QAQC protocols. Drilled core is processed and assayed in Northern Superior's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Core samples (half core) are transported to Agat Laboratory in Val d'Or.Samples are analyzed by fire assay with a 50-gram charge with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples returning assay values over 10.0 grams are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. QAQC consists of 4% of blank material, certified standards and duplicates inserted in the assay sequences by Northern Superior.

Corporate Matters

On July 28, 2025, the Company entered an agreement with CanaCom Group ("CanaCom"), pursuant to which CanaCom agreed to provide digital content, marketing, and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, commencing on August 1, 2025, for a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. CanaCom is a full-service marketing agency based in Toronto, Ontario. CanaCom provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap companies. CanaCom operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company and is owned by Mr. Jordan Lutz.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 68,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Hazeur (adjacent to Philibert), Lac Surprise, Chevrier, Croteau, Monster Lake East, and Monster Lake West. Northern Superior also owns 56% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ONAU)(OTCQX:ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district scale TPK Project and Monument Bay; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan[2] Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 48.46 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 7.88 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 278,900 ounces Au.[3] Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 15.7 Mt at 1.30 g/t Au for 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.26 g/t Au for 260,000 ounces Au.[4] Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 11.6 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 640,000 ounces Au.[5] Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of Northern Superior, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither party nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Neither party undertakes, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

[1] Including Northern Superior's acquisitions of Genesis Metals Corp. and Royal Fox Gold Inc.

[2] "lAMGOLD Announces Significant Increase in Nelligan Ounces & Update of Global Mineral Reserves and Resources" IAMGOLD reports increase in mineral reserves and resources at existing assets, with increase in resources at Gosselin; IAMGOLD Corporation News Release dated February 15, 2024, October 23, 2024, and February 20, 2025. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

[3]Northern Superior announces 1,708,809 gold ounces in inferred category and 278,921 gold ounces in indicated category at 1.10 g/t in maiden NI 43-101 pit constrained resource estimate at Philibert; Northern Superior's press release dated August 08, 2023.

[4] NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior.

[5]Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior.

