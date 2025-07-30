Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that a large zone of hydrothermal alteration has been revealed following data review and interpretation from the Anaconda-style mapping program completed at the Company's Awacha project in Ecuador in 2024. The Anaconda method is characterized by a systematic and detailed approach to recording geological data that has facilitated the discovery of several deposits, including the giant Alpala porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposit in northern Ecuador and the Cortadera porphyry Cu-Au-Mo deposit cluster in northern Chile. Significantly, the zone of interest at the Awacha porphyry copper target area is spatially coincident with both a magnetic high anomaly and an area of elevated Mobile MagnetoTellurics (MobileMT) conductivity, warranting additional field work to refine drill hole locations for a future anticipated drill program.

Interpretation of the data was finalized in early June, and the Company engaged porphyry copper expert Dr. Steve Garwin (see press release dated June 27, 2025) to review the Anaconda-style mapping data and identify the most promising porphyry targets in the Awacha area. Dr. Garwin is credited as being instrumental in the discovery of several major ore deposits, including the Alpala porphyry copper-gold deposit at the Cascabel project in Ecuador. Dr Garwin has recommended evaluating the defined target through detailed 1:1,000- to 1:2,000-scale Anaconda-style mapping with the objective of establishing drill pad locations. He also advised extending field prospecting and soil sampling coverage to the west, over MobileMT anomalies 1 and 2 (see press release dated June 27, 2025).

Dr. Garwin confirmed that the Anaconda method has revealed a large zone (>6 km by 4 km) of hydrothermal alteration affecting Mesozoic hornblende-bearing intrusions hosted by Jurassic siliciclastic rocks (Santiago Formation). This alteration is characterized by an early-stage propylitic assemblage (chlorite + epidote), with localized zones of potassic (biotite) alteration, followed by a late-stage phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite), argillic (kaolinite-illite/smectite), and advanced argillic (dickite-pyrophyllite) alteration. A central argillic zone measuring approximately 2 km (north-south) by 1 km (east-west) is flanked by phyllic and localized advanced argillic zones (see Figure 1).

Rock-chip sampling has yielded up to 0.37% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 580 ppm As, 49 ppm Bi and 306 ppm Mo at the surface. Zones of elevated Cu:Zn ratios and Mo in soil and rock-chip define a 6km by 4km ring to the central argillic zone. Rock chips with chalcopyrite and elevated chalcopyrite:pyrite ratio define a ~ 2km diameter zone located to the southwest of the central argillic zone. Through-going and planar crystalline quartz veinlets, characterized by medial sutures of chalcopyrite-pyrite and seams of molybdenite are mapped in the vicinity of the chalcopyrite occurrences (see Figure 1). Both Cu and Mo are primary indicators of porphyry mineralization, with elevated Cu:Zn ratios and the sulphide-bearing veinlets suggesting proximity to the mineralized core.

Based on these observations, Dr. Garwin has delineated a 2,200 m x 1,200 m target zone, supported by a magnetic high anomaly and an area of elevated MobileMT conductivity (see Figures 2 and 3). Magnetic high anomalies can indicate zones of potassic alteration with abundant magnetite in the subsurface, which are closely associated with the core of mineralized porphyry systems. In proximity to the core, high conductivity anomalies can indicate the presence of electrically conductive sulphide minerals such as pyrite and the primary minerals of economic interest in porphyry copper deposits: chalcopyrite and bornite. Significantly, the subsurface magnetic and MobileMT highs are spatially coincident with high chalcopyrite/pyrite zones delineated in the surface mapping.

The Anaconda-style mapping was completed over a 17 km² area at the Awacha target. A total of more than 2,200 outcrops were studied and described by field geologists and subsequently compiled into a database.

Qualified Persons:

The geological information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Aurania's VP Exploration, Mr. Jean-Paul Pallier, MSc. Mr. Pallier is a designated EurGeol by the European Federation of Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca

