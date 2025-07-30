Brossard, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bertrand Brassard as a Geological Consultant. Mr. Brassard holds a B.Sc. in Geology (1981) and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology (1985) from the Université du Québec à Montréal. Over his 40-year career, he has played a key role in advancing multiple mineral discoveries across Quebec, particularly in the Chibougamau Mining Camp.

He has worked as a consultant and Chief Geologist for companies such as Westmin Resources, Kennecott Canada, Canadian Royalties, and Niogold. From 2018 to 2021, he served as Senior Project Geologist and Chief Geologist at Troilus Gold, where he was instrumental in the company's growth and acted as a Qualified Person (QP).

Mr. Brassard currently consults on gold and strategic mineral projects and has co-authored over 30 scientific papers, contributing extensively to both academic and industry research.

John Tait stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Bertrand to our already exceptionally strong geological team. His deep understanding of the Chibougamau Mining Camp will be a tremendous asset as we advance our exploration initiatives."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Tait, CEO and Director

About Mines D'Or Orbec

Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTC Pink: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district of Quebec with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The project is situated on the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources Lac Surprise to the south and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake to the north with excellent highway and road access. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

