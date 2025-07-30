Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has announced the implementation of a gender-neutral skin consultation framework across all client services. The update supports the clinic's goal to provide inclusive, personalized care for all individuals seeking treatment for hair removal, skin sensitivity, and post-inflammatory conditions, regardless of gender identity or expression.





Laser by Aleya Introduces Gender-Neutral Skin Consultation Approach to Support Inclusive Client Care

The updated consultation approach includes intake protocols that remove gendered service labels and instead focus on individual skin conditions, hormonal factors, and hair growth patterns. This initiative aligns with a growing demand for personalized, respectful care in the wellness and aesthetics industries.

"Our clients come to us with unique needs, not based on gender, but on skin type, sensitivity, and personal goals," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "We're proud to offer services that support comfort, clarity, and inclusivity for everyone."

Supporting a Shift Toward Personalized and Inclusive Aesthetics

Laser by Aleya's inclusive model reflects a wider shift in the industry toward gender-neutral service offerings. According to a 2023 McKinsey report, over 50% of Gen Z consumers value brands that support gender inclusivity and personalization in wellness and beauty services.

The clinic's approach includes:

Skin assessments based on hair texture, skin type, and treatment sensitivity

Service menus updated to reflect treatment areas rather than gender categories

rather than gender categories Clear, respectful intake language and privacy-first consultations

Technology capable of treating a wide range of skin tones and hair types

Consistency and Care Across All Client Touchpoints

Laser by Aleya's services are conducted using advanced laser and electrolysis systems designed for comfort and safety. All staff are trained in inclusive communication and assessment to ensure that every client receives professional, unbiased care from consultation through aftercare.

The updated consultation approach is now standard across all appointment types and service areas.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

