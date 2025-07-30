Scientists used geographic information systems and analytical hierarchy process methods to identify Iran's most suitable areas for PV water pumping systems. They found 43. 2% of land unsuitable, with Ardabil province the most favorable. Researchers from Germany's RWTH Aachen University and Iran's University of Tehran have proposed a novel methodology to identify suitable locations for implementing PV water pumping systems (PVWPS). The methodology uses a geographic information system (GIS) and an analytical hierarchy process (AHP) and was demonstrated on the case of Iran. "Our study introduces ...

