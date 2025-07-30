CloudFactory today announced Ajai Sharma as Chief Product Technology Officer (CPTO), a key leadership role driving the next phase of the company's mission to deliver enterprise-ready AI solutions. With a proven track record of innovation at the intersection of machine learning, infrastructure, and transformation, Sharma will be responsible for driving the next chapter of CloudFactory's product strategy and technology vision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730096482/en/

Ajai Sharma joins CloudFactory as CPTO in July 2025.

Why CloudFactory?

"The AI landscape is undergoing a once-in-a-generation inflection," said Sharma. "CloudFactory sits at the epicenter of this transformation, uniquely positioned with a platform that combines best-in-class machine learning infrastructure with Human-in-the-Loop capabilities that are fast becoming indispensable to enterprise-grade AI. The opportunity to define this next era-alongside a world-class team-is both thrilling and deeply meaningful."

A Track Record of Building the Future

Prior to joining CloudFactory, Sharma served as a senior executive at AWS AI, where he was instrumental in launching foundational AI/ML services from inception to scale, serving thousands of the world's most sophisticated organizations. Most recently, he led the product and platform vision at Holomorphic AI, building a first-of-its-kind agentic AI system that seamlessly blended generative and reasoning capabilities-pushing the boundaries of what intelligent systems can achieve.

"Ajai's track record speaks for itself," said Kevin Johnston, CEO of CloudFactory. "He has repeatedly delivered breakthrough products at the heart of the AI ecosystem, from foundational ML services to next-generation agentic systems. His leadership will be pivotal as we scale CloudFactory's platform to help enterprises unlock the full potential of AI."

A Vision for What's Next

In his role as CPTO, Sharma will lead the company's product, engineering, and ML functions, setting the strategic direction for CloudFactory's platform innovation and scaling its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of Fortune 500 clients and global companies.

"As we approach the next wave of the AI revolution," Sharma added, "CloudFactory's responsibility is not only to keep pace with innovation, but to lead it. My focus will be on architecting the future of enterprise AI platforms-ones that are reliable, adaptive, and deeply transformative. Together with our exceptional teams, I look forward to delivering products that enable our customers to unlock the full potential of AI."

With this appointment, CloudFactory underscores its commitment to attracting world-class talent and setting the standard for AI excellence at scale.

About CloudFactory

CloudFactory guides clients through the complexity of AI development and deployment. We help enterprises build and operate AI with trusted data, flexible workflows, and expert teams. Our managed workforce solution combines human skill with automation to deliver high-quality outcomes across the AI lifecycle-from data collection and curation to training, validation, and exception handling. Trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, finance, automotive, and embodied AI, CloudFactory helps turn AI vision into reality.

Learn more about CloudFactory's AI solutions here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730096482/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tom Lucido

Marketing Manager

marketing@cloudfactory.com

https://www.cloudfactory.com/