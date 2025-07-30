MAGENTIQ-EYE LTD.: MAGENTIQ EYE Secures Series A Investment Led by aMoon to Drive the Future of AI-Powered Gastroenterology

Funding will support commercialization in the USA and Europe as well as continued development of MAGENTIQ COLO's advanced AI capabilities.

HAIFA, Israel, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGENTIQ EYE LTD., a leading innovator in AI-powered gastroenterology decision-support software, today announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round.

MAGENTIQ EYE's FDA- and CE-approved software, MAGENTIQ-COLO, enhances polyp detection and analysis capabilities during colonoscopies, significantly improving adenoma detection rates. MAGENTIQ-COLO also offers real-time insights, and its CE-approved version includes polyp-size category and type estimation, and advanced AI-generated reports.

The round was led by aMoon, Israel's largest HealthTech dedicated investment fund, joined by internal investors Norgine Ventures BV (Netherlands), Nina Capital (EU & USA) and Namarel Ventures SL (Spain), Nova Capital (Italy), and private investors Sake Bosch and Roon Doornink (USA). In conjunction with aMoon's investment, partner Roy Wiesner will join the board of directors of MAGENTIQ EYE, bringing strategic insight, global perspective, and deep experience in building successful health tech companies.

"This investment round marks a major milestone for MAGENTIQ EYE. We are thrilled to welcome aMoon and Roy Wiesner to our journey," said Dror Zur, Ph.D., founder and CEO of MAGENTIQ EYE. "With aMoon's support, we will accelerate innovation and market access, meeting the growing demand reflected in our robust pipeline of trial and purchase requests across the U.S. and Europe, and bring our advanced diagnostic tools to more physicians and patients around the world."

"We are proud to partner with MAGENTIQ EYE, a company leading the charge in AI-powered colonoscopy," said Wiesner. "MAGENTIQ's solution stands out as the most accurate in the market, with the broadest set of features, cost-effective scalability, and platform flexibility across GI and laparoscopic applications. We're also encouraged by the strong early commercial traction and the growing interest from major strategic players looking to collaborate. This investment reflects aMoon's commitment to backing transformative health tech solutions that can dramatically improve patient outcomes worldwide."

The company is in clinical trials for diagnostic tools targeting specialized diseases in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract, such as ulcerative colitis, early dysplasia in Barrett's esophagus, and gastric intestinal metaplasia, and is developing automated quality indicators for GI procedures. Proceeds from the funding round will support the continued development and expansion of these capabilities, in addition to driving commercial growth in the USA, Europe and globally through direct sales and MAGENTIQ EYE's existing and new partnerships with industry leaders.

About MAGENTIQ-EYE Ltd.

Founded in 2014, MAGENTIQ-EYE provides a groundbreaking AI-aided colonoscopy solution that offers one of the best performances known today. With worldwide recognition from the gastroenterology community, and dozens of procedures performed every day with the assistance of MAGENTIQ-COLO, we are setting the new standard of colonoscopy and saving more and more lives. www.magentiq.com

About aMoon

aMoon is a global Healthtech & Life Sciences VC fund headquartered in Israel with $1.3B AUM. We partner with entrepreneurs harnessing groundbreaking science and technology to transform healthcare and help people live better, healthier lives. Backed by a team of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs, and a global network of investors and industry leaders, we connect portfolio companies to global tech, finance, and medical research hubs. Our Velocity Fund invests from venture formation through Series A, while our Growth Fund supports later-stage companies in growth, pre-IPO, or pivotal clinical rounds.

Media contact:

Kim Mohr

Amendola Communications on behalf of MAGENTIQ EYE

kmohr@acmarketingpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739422/MAGENTIQ_EYE__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magentiq-eye-secures-series-a-investment-led-by-amoon-to-drive-the-future-of-ai-powered-gastroenterology-302515265.html