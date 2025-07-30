Promega Corporation, a global biotechnology manufacturer headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, has committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This begins a defined process to develop science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the company's global operations.

This action reflects Promega Corporation's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, shaped by scientific understanding, accountability and a focus on long-term impact.

Scientific Approach to Climate Responsibility

Promega Corporation is guided by a 100-year vision that informs how it builds, operates and grows. Sustainability is integrated into daily decision-making and long-range planning. As a science-based company, Promega approaches climate action with a focus on realistic, science-aligned goals that reflect operational realities.

Structured 24-Month Target-Setting Plan

Following the SBTi framework, Promega Corporation will engage in a 24-month cross-functional process to model, define and submit its science-based targets. Teams from sustainability, manufacturing, engineering and facilities will collaborate to ensure the goals are ambitious, achievable and grounded in how the company operates globally.

"Joining this effort reflects our ongoing commitment to science-informed environmental responsibility," said Corey Meek, Promega Corporate Responsibility Program Manager. "We've taken a careful approach to ensure our targets are supported by a clear path to achievement. We approach this effort with the same long-view perspective that informs our decision-making and direction across the organization."

Learn More

Learn more about how Promega Corporation is working to minimize environmental impact, support employees and give back to our communities in our Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

