Strategic expansion places Aldevron at the heart of the Boston biotech corridor, fueling next-generation breakthroughs in genomic medicine

Aldevron, a Danaher company, and a global leader in the production of DNA, RNA and protein in the genomic medicine space, today announced the planned opening of its new Innovation Center in Waltham, Massachusetts. The milestone marks a bold step in Aldevron's mission to accelerate innovation in genomic medicines while deepening its presence in one of the world's most dynamic biotech hubs.

The new Waltham site is designed to fast-track advancements in the manufacture of DNA, RNA and proteins for advanced therapies, expanding Aldevron's capabilities in cell-free DNA, molecular biology, gene editing, and mRNA analytics. By establishing a base in the Boston area, Aldevron is positioning itself at the epicenter of biotech innovation-enabling closer collaboration with clients, faster project timelines and enhanced support for the development of advanced therapies.

"Establishing a presence in Waltham puts Aldevron at the crossroads of scientific discovery," said Venkata Indurthi, Chief Scientific Officer at Aldevron. "This Innovation Center is a launchpad for transformative research, empowering us to innovate, collaborate and grow alongside the brightest minds in biotech."

The Waltham Innovation Center will complement Aldevron's established scientific teams in Fargo, ND, and Madison, WI, and will serve as a catalyst for recruiting top talent from Boston's vibrant biotech community.

"Our recent role in the groundbreaking 'Baby KJ' CRISPR therapy delivery demonstrates the life-changing impact that comes from investing in innovation," said Jennifer Meade, President of Aldevron. "As one of the most established biotech partners in the U.S., this expansion is a natural evolution-opening new opportunities for growth, deeper client partnerships and greater support for the scientists shaping the future of medicine."

About Aldevron

Founded in 1998, Aldevron is a global leader in enabling the development of next-generation genomic medicines. As part of Danaher Corporation, Aldevron empowers scientists and innovators worldwide to advance transformative therapies that are redefining the future of medicine. Aldevron's expertise and integrated solutions have supported landmark achievements-including playing a key role in manufacturing the world's first mRNA-based personalized CRISPR therapy. With facilities in Fargo, ND, Madison, WI and Waltham, MA, Aldevron is at the forefront of accelerating scientific discovery and expanding the possibilities of gene editing, gene therapy and other breakthrough modalities. By partnering with leading researchers and organizations, Aldevron is helping to turn the promise of genomic medicine into reality for patients around the globe.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

