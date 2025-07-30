NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / SafeHaven Exchange, a financial technology company building a platform at the blockchain-traditional finance intersection, today launched the presale of its $SHE utility token-the crypto presale 2025 . $SHE enables immediate access to core functions in the SafeHaven ecosystem, a high-performance environment for tokenized assets.

The platform delivers 12,500 transactions per second (TPS) and sub-second settlements, targeting up to 75% cost efficiencies over legacy systems. It supports limitless tokenized assets worldwide, including global equities bonds (e.g., U.S. Treasuries), cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum), and real estate. SafeHaven is a registered Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN (Reg. No. 31000123456789), owns a 50-state FINRA broker-dealer license, and has an Alternative Trading System (ATS) application pending with the SEC. Smart contracts audited by Hashlock (report at she.io) confirm no critical vulnerabilities.

$SHE utilities include: subscription-based trading ($9.99/month) eliminating per-trade fees; staking for network participation (rewards variable by activity, not guaranteed); governance NFTs for non-financial votes (e.g., user upgrades). The presale offers 100 million $SHE (10% of 1B total supply) at $0.06-$0.30 via bonding curve, with 6-month vesting- with 70M tokens remaining. Participation empowers the SafeHaven Initiative for social programs (impact not guaranteed).

Backed by $2 million in institutional commitments and a $500 million internal planning valuation, SafeHaven positions $SHE as the crypto 2025. in tokenized finance now at www.she.io .

"Our vision is a compliant platform empowering users with revolutionary tools for tokenized access," said Tyler Wittman, CEO.

About SafeHaven Exchange: Combines tokenized assets, planned FDIC-backed banking (Q4 2025), and blockchain for retail/institutional access. Learn more at www.she.io .

Legal Risk Disclaimer: $SHE is a utility token for ecosystem use only-no ownership, equity, or profit rights. No returns/appreciation guaranteed; risks include total loss from volatility, tech failures, regulatory changes. Consult advisors. Not a security per Howey Test (SEC v. W.J. Howey Co., 1946; affirmed in SEC v. Ripple Labs, 2023). Complies with FinCEN MSB rules (31 CFR § 1010.100(ff)) and 2025 guidance. Not an offer to sell securities.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor: Statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve risks; actual results.

