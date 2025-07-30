Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 13:26 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

She Token: SafeHaven Exchange Launches $SHE Utility Token Presale Empower Tokenized Asset Access Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / SafeHaven Exchange, a financial technology company building a platform at the blockchain-traditional finance intersection, today launched the presale of its $SHE utility token-the crypto presale 2025. $SHE enables immediate access to core functions in the SafeHaven ecosystem, a high-performance environment for tokenized assets.

The platform delivers 12,500 transactions per second (TPS) and sub-second settlements, targeting up to 75% cost efficiencies over legacy systems. It supports limitless tokenized assets worldwide, including global equities bonds (e.g., U.S. Treasuries), cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum), and real estate. SafeHaven is a registered Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN (Reg. No. 31000123456789), owns a 50-state FINRA broker-dealer license, and has an Alternative Trading System (ATS) application pending with the SEC. Smart contracts audited by Hashlock (report at she.io) confirm no critical vulnerabilities.

$SHE utilities include: subscription-based trading ($9.99/month) eliminating per-trade fees; staking for network participation (rewards variable by activity, not guaranteed); governance NFTs for non-financial votes (e.g., user upgrades). The presale offers 100 million $SHE (10% of 1B total supply) at $0.06-$0.30 via bonding curve, with 6-month vesting- with 70M tokens remaining. Participation empowers the SafeHaven Initiative for social programs (impact not guaranteed).

Backed by $2 million in institutional commitments and a $500 million internal planning valuation, SafeHaven positions $SHE as the crypto 2025. in tokenized finance now at www.she.io.

"Our vision is a compliant platform empowering users with revolutionary tools for tokenized access," said Tyler Wittman, CEO.

About SafeHaven Exchange: Combines tokenized assets, planned FDIC-backed banking (Q4 2025), and blockchain for retail/institutional access. Learn more at www.she.io.

Legal Risk Disclaimer: $SHE is a utility token for ecosystem use only-no ownership, equity, or profit rights. No returns/appreciation guaranteed; risks include total loss from volatility, tech failures, regulatory changes. Consult advisors. Not a security per Howey Test (SEC v. W.J. Howey Co., 1946; affirmed in SEC v. Ripple Labs, 2023). Complies with FinCEN MSB rules (31 CFR § 1010.100(ff)) and 2025 guidance. Not an offer to sell securities.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor: Statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve risks; actual results.

Contact: press@she.io

Media Contact

Organization: She Token
Contact Person Name: Rishi Ranjan
Website: https://www.she.io
Email: rishi.ranjan@she.io
Address: Address: One World Trade Center, 285 Fulton St Suite 8500, New York
City: New York
Country: United States

SOURCE: She Token



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/safehaven-exchange-launches-she-utility-token-presale-empower-tokeniz-1054638

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.