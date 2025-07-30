Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
30.07.2025 13:26 Uhr
LoveBit Announces Strategic Cultural Sponsorship at RCBIC 2025 as Part of Its Global ESG Impact Expansion

LoveBit, an ESG-driven Web3 initiative for social good, proudly sponsors global dance crews at RCBIC 2025 in Kaohsiung. This meaningful partnership connects blockchain innovation with sustainability and youth street dance culture-highlighted by a community-led fan voting event on the LoveBit Discord this August.

KAOHSIUNG, TW / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / LoveBit (LB), a blockchain project rooted in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, today announced its official sponsorship of two international dance crews-from Canada-Japan and South Korea-competing in the upcoming Respect Culture Breaking International Championships in Taiwan. This strategic partnership marks a key milestone in LoveBit's commitment to bridging culture and Web3 by advancing real-world ESG impact through community-driven engagement.

The sponsorship reflects LoveBit's ongoing commitment to aligning its web3-based operations with tangible social impact. As part of this new initiative, LoveBit will support the two crews' participation in the event and promote cultural exchange through performance-based collaboration.

The announcement also coincides with the launch of the LoveBit Discord community, where users will be able to take part in ESG-themed campaigns through a decentralized participation system. Users will be encouraged to suggest new challenges and vote on donation campaigns supported by the platform, forming a transparent, community-led model of governance.

"This sponsorship is not just about visibility-it's about building bridges between Web3 and culture in a way that creates measurable, positive impact," said Lui Tsz Kuen, Founder of LoveBit." Through this collaboration and our new community platform, we're inviting people to participate directly in how LoveBit contributes to ESG causes around the world."

The newly opening LoveBit Discord server in August, will serve as the central hub for campaign discussions, voting processes, and ambassador engagement. Further updates on the donation challenge structure and user incentives will be released in the coming weeks.

LoveBit is currently preparing for additional cultural and ESG partnerships throughout 2025. The organization will continue to use blockchain technology not only as a tool for decentralization but as a channel for transparent, mission-aligned action.

About LoveBit

LoveBit (LB) is a blockchain-based digital asset project focused on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) engagement. By combining Web3 principles with transparent donation systems, user governance, and cultural initiatives, LoveBit aims to redefine how cryptocurrencies can serve both their communities and broader societal goals. Released it's First Album 'Song of Hope' in May for social campaings and challenges.

Learn more at LoveBit's official website and follow LoveBit Official Linktree for further details.

CoinMarketCap: Direct Link

Media Contact

Organization: LoveBit
Contact Person Name: Lui Tsz Kuen
Website: https://www.lovebit.org/
Email: luitszkuen@lovebit.org
City: HongKong
State: SHEUNG WAN
Country: Hong Kong S.A.R.

SOURCE: LoveBit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/lovebit-announces-strategic-cultural-sponsorship-at-rcbic-2025-as-par-1054639

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
