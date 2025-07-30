Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("SPMC" or "South Pacific Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd. dba Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica") to provide certain marketing services to the Company, and 45 Degrees, Inc. ("45 Degrees") to provide certain advertising services to the Company.

Pursuant to the agreement with Capital Analytica, Capital Analytica will provide a marketing support program, including, among other items, capital markets and social media consultation, social sentiment and engagement reporting, and distribution of Company news releases and video presentations, to the Company for a six-month term commencing July 29, 2025, in exchange for cash compensation of $120,000.

Capital Analytica, based in Nanaimo, BC, and headed by President and Founder Jeff French, provides a multi-faceted marketing program designed to engage and attract investors. Capital Analytica is an arm's-length service provider to the Company and it does not have an interest, directly or indirectly, in SPMC or in the securities of SPMC (other than stock options disclosed below), or any right or intent to acquire such an interest (except in relation to stock options disclosed below).

Pursuant to the agreement with 45 Degrees, 45 Degrees will provide advertising services, including Google Ads, social media, and video interview distribution, to the Company for a for a six-month term commencing July 29, 2025, in exchange for compensation in the form of stock options of the Company (as disclosed below). The Company will also reimburse 45 Degrees for all pre-approved advertising expenses.

45 Degrees, based in Cheyenne, WY, and headed by principal Elizabeth Stowell, is an arm's-length service provider to the Company and it does not have an interest, directly or indirectly, in SPMC or in the securities of SPMC (other than stock options disclosed below), or any right or intent to acquire such an interest (except in relation to stock options disclosed below).

The agreements with, and services to be provided by, Capital Analytica and 45 Degrees, remain subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock Options and RSUs

The Company further announces that it has granted, effective July 29, 2025 (the "Grant Date"), an aggregate of 575,000 stock options (the "Options") to an officer and certain consultants of the Company, including Capital Analytica and the principal of 45 Degrees, and awarded an aggregate of 175,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain consultants, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Compensation Plan.

The Options, each convertible into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 until July 29, 2030, are subject to various vesting provisions. A total of 250,000 of the Options vest as to 1/3 on the Grant Date, a further 1/3 will vest on the date that is one year from the Grant Date, and the final 1/3 will vest on the date that is two years from the Grant Date, and another 50,000 of the Options will vest fully on the date that is one year from the Grant Date. The 375,000 granted, in aggregate, to Capital Analytica and to the principal of 45 Degrees vest as to 1/4 on the date that is three months from the Grant Date, a further 1/4 will vest on the date that is six months from the Grant Date, a further 1/4 will vest on the date that is nine months from the Grant Date, and the final 1/4 will vest on the date that is one two year from the Grant Date, in accordance with the minimum vesting requirements in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to stock options granted to Investor Relations Service Providers (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A total of 137,500 of the RSUs vest on the date that is one year from the Grant Date and the balance of the RSUs (37,500) vest on the date that is two years from the Grant Date. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company.

The Company also reports that an aggregate of 150,000 stock options of the Company, as previously granted February 3, 2025, have been cancelled in their entirety.

The grant of the Options and award of the RSUs are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp. is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke, and May River.

Immediately flanking K92 Mining's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92 Mining's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

For further information please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of SPMC, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the receipt of regulatory approval of the agreements with Capital Analytica and 45 Degrees, and the provision of marketing and advertising services by Capital Analytica and 45 Degrees, respectively, thereunder, and the receipt of regulatory approval of the Options and RSUs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by SPMC, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the agreements with Capital Analytica and 45 Degrees, and with respect to the granting of the Options and awarding of the RSUs. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. SPMC does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260632

SOURCE: South Pacific Metals Corp.