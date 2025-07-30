Highlights:

Total revenue of $46.5 million for the Fourteen Months Ended 2025 38% gross profit margin for the Fourteen Months Ended 2025 Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for the Fourteen Months Ended 2025

Segmented revenue for the Fourteen Months Ended 2025: Vape - B2C: $36.4 million, B2B: $6.0 million Cannabis - B2C: $4.1 million

Completed the early redemption of senior secured convertible debentures in the amount of $900,000 plus accrued interest

Increased customer base to over 300,000 registered accounts across online and brick-and-mortar platforms

Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Delota Corp. (CSE: NIC) (FSE: S62) ("Delota" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian omni-channel retailer of nicotine vape and alternative tobacco products, is pleased to report it has filed its annual audited consolidated financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and associated certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the fourteen months ended March 31, 2025. This was a result of the change of year-end from January 31st to March 31st as announced on January 22, 2025. The Annual Filings and details related to the change of year-end may be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cameron Wickham, CEO of Delota, commented, "We are pleased to report another year of robust performance for Delota, marked by significant achievements across our operations. Starting with our financial results, our fourteen-month results have pushed revenue to $46.5 million and we delivered an Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.2 million for the period. This success is driven by the expansion of our customer base, now exceeding 300,000 registered accounts across our integrated online and brick-and-mortar platforms. Additionally, we have secured a licensing agreement to fuel growth in Eastern Canada, unlocking substantial opportunities beyond our core Ontario market. We are also pleased to have completed the early redemption of $900,000 of senior secured convertible debentures, further strengthening our balance sheet. Looking ahead, Delota is well-positioned for accelerated growth and enhanced profitability as we continue to optimize our omni-channel strategy and pursue strategic M&A opportunities."

Financial Highlights:

Total revenue of $46,564,733 for the fourteen months ended March 31, 2025 (" Fourteen Months Ended 2025 ") 38% gross profit margin for the Fourteen Months Ended 2025 Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1,198,383 for the Fourteen Months Ended 2025

Segmented revenue for the Fourteen Months Ended 2025: Vape - B2C: $36.4 million, B2B: $6.0 million Cannabis - B2C: $4.1 million



Other Highlights:

On July 15, 2025, the Company changed its auditor to Horizon Assurance LLP.

On July 7, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into agreements with 180 Global relating to the licensing of the 180 Smoke Vape Store brand for retail online sales in Eastern Canada. 180 Global assumed operational functions in Eastern Canada as a result of the retail partnership in exchange for certain service fees and a royalty fee payable to the Company.

On April 22, 2025, the Company completed the early redemption of senior secured convertible debentures in the amount of $900,000 plus accrued interest and the security interests and obligations of the Company and its guarantors have been discharged and all pledged securities have been returned to the Company.

On February 3, 2025, the Company opened a 180 Smoke Vape Store located at 1530 Albion Road, Unit 51A, Albion Mall, Etobicoke, expanding its retail footprint to 32 locations.

On January 22, 2025, the Company announced a change to its fiscal year end from January 31 st to March 31 st .

On August 26, 2024, the Company opened a 180 Smoke Vape Store located at 499 Main Street South, Unit 60D, Shoppers World, Brampton.

On July 25, 2024, the Company opened a 180 Smoke Vape Store located at 70 Joseph Street, Parry Sound.

Select Financial Information

The following selected financial information for the fourteen months ended March 31, 2025 and the twelve months ended January 31, 2024 are derived from the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the fourteen months ended March 31, 2025 and the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2024.





Fourteen Months Ended

March 31, 2025



Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2024





$



$















Revenue

46,564,733



34,069,680

Net income (loss) for the period

698,876



(1,992,576 ) Net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted

0.02



(0.07 )









Working capital (deficit)

(802,292 )

(771,198 )









Total assets

15,244,565



13,735,729

Total non-current liabilities

5,232,369



6,565,672

Total liabilities

13,900,704



13,351,331











Share capital

7,832,560



7,592,481

Warrant reserve

99,398



99,398

Contributed surplus

507,513



507,005

Accumulated deficit

(7,115,610 )

(7,814,486 ) Shareholders' equity

1,323,861



384,398



Adjusted EBITDA

The Company's "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS metric used by management that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be fully comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as the net income (loss) reported, before income taxes and other expense (income) items such as finance costs, finance income, gains and losses related to derivative liability valuations, and adjusted for share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses, gains and losses related to the revaluations of its right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and foreign exchange differences.

The reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is presented below.





Fourteen Months Ended

March 31, 2025



Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2024





$



$

Net income (loss) for the period - as reported

698,876



(1,992,576 ) Depreciation and amortization

603,958



575,431

Interest and accretion expenses

955,635



330,492

Stock-based compensation

11,837



218,981

Fair value adjustment of derivative liabilities

(990,629 )

566,212

Deferred tax recovery

(74,405 )

(63,777 ) Lease adjustments

(35,583 )

567,395

Foreign exchange loss

28,694



33,394

Adjusted EBITDA

1,198,383



235,552



About Delota Corp.

Delota is the largest omni-channel specialty vape retailer in Ontario with a mission of becoming one of the largest national specialty retailers of nicotine vape and alternative tobacco products. The Company's growth strategy includes aggressively growing its flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, by expanding its retail footprint organically in Ontario and select provinces across Canada, strengthening its national e-commerce platform, and through strategic M&A to accelerate growth and market consolidation. The Company is committed to expanding its nicotine product assortment, enhancing customer experience, and growing its registered customer base, which now exceeds 300,000 accounts.

Investors interested in learning more about Delota can visit www.delota.com.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260635

SOURCE: Delota Corp.