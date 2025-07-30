Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center: Dr. Ran Rubinstein Expands Regenerative Treatment Options With Ariessence Pure PDGF+ in Montvale, NJ

Ariessence Pure PDGF+ is now available at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, offering topical and injectable applications to support post-procedure healing, early skin aging, and hair restoration.

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is now offering a new regenerative treatment called Ariessence Pure PDGF+, an innovative solution that supports healing and rejuvenation of the skin and hair using laboratory-purified growth factors. The product is designed for topical application after microneedling and laser treatments and is also being used off-label at Dr. Ran Rubinstein's Montvale location as an injectable to stimulate collagen production in the face and neck and to assist in hair restoration for men and women experiencing thinning.

Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in advanced regenerative treatments.

Ariessence Pure PDGF+ is a highly refined solution containing platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) and other bioactive peptides. These compounds are known for their ability to enhance wound healing and tissue regeneration. In topical form, the treatment can soothe the skin after procedures and improve cosmetic outcomes. When used off-label as injectable PDGF-BB, the solution helps activate fibroblasts, improve skin firmness, and support healthier hair growth at the follicular level.

A Non-Blood-Based Alternative to PRP

Unlike platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, which require drawing and processing the patient's own blood, Ariessence is a fully synthetic, vegan-formulated compound. This makes it a convenient and consistent option for patients who prefer not to undergo a blood draw or want to avoid variability in treatment outcomes. PDGF+ works by mimicking the natural signals the body sends during wound repair, encouraging the production of collagen and improving circulation in the treated areas.

The consistency and sterility of Ariessence make it especially appealing in clinical settings. Because it does not rely on patient-derived biological material, there's less risk of contamination, and patients with blood-borne conditions or needle aversion may find this option more comfortable. For those who have had mixed results with PRP or prefer a science-backed formulation with controlled dosing, Ariessence represents an exciting advancement in regenerative care.

Topical and Injectable Applications

Dr. Rubinstein is offering Ariessence Pure PDGF+ in multiple formats:

Topical Application: FDA-approved for use after procedures like microneedling or fractional laser, this method enhances healing and reduces post-treatment inflammation.

Injectable Facial and Neck Rejuvenation (Off-Label): Injected into the skin, PDGF-BB promotes collagen regeneration and is particularly beneficial for patients with early signs of aging, such as fine lines, loss of firmness, or crepey texture.

Hair Restoration (Off-Label): Injected into the scalp, the treatment helps reinvigorate dormant hair follicles and supports healthier growth cycles, particularly in cases of early-stage thinning.

Depending on the treatment area, sessions typically last 30 minutes. While results vary by individual, many patients report visible improvements in skin quality or early signs of hair regrowth within a few weeks to months. Optimal outcomes often occur after a series of treatments spaced several weeks apart.

Ideal Candidates and Treatment Experience

Ariessence Pure PDGF+ is suitable for a wide range of patients, including those who:

Are undergoing microneedling or laser skin resurfacing

Want to reduce downtime and improve healing

Are beginning to notice signs of skin aging

Are experiencing early hair thinning

Because it does not require blood draws or injections of personal biological material, the treatment is an accessible option for patients who want a low-maintenance solution with high consistency. Topical application is typically performed immediately after skin resurfacing procedures, while injectable treatments are done in-office with minimal discomfort. A numbing cream may be applied before injections to ensure a comfortable experience.

Side effects are rare and usually mild, such as temporary redness or tenderness at the injection site. There is no required downtime after treatment, and most patients return to their daily routine immediately.

Complementary Treatments and Customization

AtRubinstein Plastic Surgery Centerin Montvale, NJ, Ariessence Pure PDGF+ can be combined with other non-surgical services for enhanced results. This includes:

Botox and dermal fillers to address dynamic wrinkles and volume loss

Biostimulant (Sculptra and Hyperdilute Radiesse) therapy for advanced regenerative benefits

Energy-based devices such as lasers and RF microneedling

Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan based on their skin type, hair condition, goals, and medical history. Dr. Rubinstein and his experienced team guide patients through every step of the process, from consultation to follow-up care.

Expanding Options for Skin and Hair Rejuvenation

The addition of Ariessence Pure PDGF+ reflects the practice's ongoing investment in cutting-edge solutions that offer tangible improvements without surgery. Whether used on its own or alongside other treatments, this new service underscores Dr. Rubinstein's commitment to delivering care that is safe, science-backed, and results-oriented.

Many patients are looking for ways to slow visible aging or improve skin and hair quality without turning to invasive procedures. Ariessence offers a non-surgical option for those seeking natural rejuvenation that fits within a modern, busy lifestyle.

As the demand for non-surgical solutions continues to grow, treatments like Ariessence offer a way to intervene earlier in the aging process-before more invasive procedures are needed. Patients can maintain better baseline skin and hair health over time, using regenerative therapies that work with the body's natural repair systems. This aligns with Dr. Rubinstein's preventative care philosophy: providing minimally invasive options that support long-term results and patient confidence.

About Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with offices in Montvale, NJ, and Newburgh, NY. He has earned a reputation for excellence in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures and is known for his patient-centered approach. Dr. Rubinstein frequently integrates regenerative treatments into his practice to help patients maintain long-term skin health and youthful appearance.

To learn more about Ariessence Pure PDGF+ or to explore other regenerative treatment options, please visit Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center or contact our Montvale, NJ office directly.

Consultation and Availability

The Ariessence Pure PDGF+ treatment is now available at Dr. Rubinstein's Montvale, NJ location. Pricing depends on the application method and number of sessions needed. Patients interested in learning more can schedule a personalized consultation to determine whether this treatment is appropriate for their goals.

To book a consultation or inquire about treatment options, visit Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center or call the Montvale office directly.

