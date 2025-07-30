Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies and AnyConnect Forge a $60M Digital Infrastructure Framework for Angola

FAIRFAX, VA and Luanda, Angola / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCID:VISM), a U.S.-based leader in advanced data analytics and cybersecurity technologies, and AnyConnect Telecommunications, Angola's premier INACOM-certified Tier III data center operator, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic collaboration framework. The MOU, executed on July 28, 2025, establishes the foundation for potential definitive agreements that intend to support AnyConnect's ambitious $60 million digital infrastructure expansion across Angola and the broader Southern African region.

Initiative Highlights:

The collaboration framework covers:

Expansion of existing Tier III data center capacity to meet growing enterprise demands

Development of a secondary disaster recovery facility in Lubango to support regional business continuity

Deployment of a 1,500-kilometer fiber optic network along the vital Lobito Corridor, connecting Angola's Atlantic port of Lobito to inland mining regions, a vital trade route which links Angola with Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under the framework, Visium Analytics LLC, a subsidiary of Visium Technologies, Inc., intends to provide technical expertise, facilitate knowledge transfer in critical areas including data center operations and fiber optic network management, and explore potential investment opportunities and funding mechanisms. Both parties will work collaboratively to identify and secure the necessary financial resources to bring these transformative infrastructure projects to fruition.

"This partnership framework represents a pivotal opportunity for both companies and the entire region," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Analytics. "By combining Visium's technical leadership in analytics and infrastructure design with AnyConnect's deep local expertise and regulatory relationships, we're exploring the foundation for a truly resilient and scalable digital ecosystem that could serve Angola and neighboring countries for decades to come."

The proposed collaboration directly addresses Angola's growing demand for enterprise-grade digital services while positioning the country as a regional connectivity hub. The planned secondary data center in Lubango would provide critical disaster recovery capabilities, ensuring business continuity for enterprises across the region. Meanwhile, the fiber optic network deployment along the Lobito Corridor is designed to enhance cross-border connectivity, supporting increased trade volumes and promoting digital inclusion across Southern Africa.

Maximino Paca, CEO of AnyConnect, added, "This framework agreement with Visium Analytics marks a potentially transformative step toward realizing our mission of bridging the digital divide in Angola. Should we proceed to definitive agreements, Visium's global expertise and technical capabilities would position us to create a high-performance, secure infrastructure backbone that enables sustained economic growth and technological advancement throughout Southern Africa."

A key component of the proposed collaboration emphasizes workforce development and knowledge transfer. Visium Analytics would provide comprehensive training programs, technical workshops, and ongoing support to strengthen local capacity in data center operations, fiber optic network management, and advanced digital services. This approach ensures sustainable operations and builds Angola's indigenous technical capabilities.

This collaboration was catalyzed by GB?Group Global's strategic representation of Visium at the 17th Corporate Council on Africa and the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola (June 22-25, 2025), where key introductions led directly to today's framework agreement with AnyConnect.

The initiative aligns with regional policy objectives promoting digital sovereignty, economic integration, and cybersecurity resilience. Both parties will conduct due diligence, seek regulatory approvals where necessary, and work toward potential definitive agreements. All specific investments, technical implementations, and commercial arrangements remain subject to the execution of separate, legally binding documentation.

The MOU establishes a five-year framework period during which both parties will conduct due diligence, seek regulatory approvals where necessary, and work toward potential definitive agreements. All specific investments, technical implementations, and commercial arrangements remain subject to the execution of separate, legally binding documentation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTCID: VISM) delivers AI-powered cybersecurity and IT solutions through its TruContext platform, which provides real-time risk analytics, visualization and automation to enterprises worldwide. Our mission is to simplify complex security challenges and drive better outcomes across critical infrastructures. Visium Analytics LLC, the entity party to this MOU, is a subsidiary of Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visit www.visiumtechnologies.com or our YouTube channel for more information.

About AnyConnect Telecommunications

AnyConnect is Angola's premier telecommunications operator, certified by INACOM and operating a Tier III data center that serves enterprise clients with colocation, cloud, and managed services. The company is focused on expanding Angola's digital infrastructure capacity and fostering regional connectivity across Southern Africa and is involved in Angola's digital landscape through initiatives like the Acelera Net program, which aims to improve internet access and services.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "framework," "potential," "explore," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. The MOU described herein is non-binding and any future collaboration is subject to the execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and securing adequate financing. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

