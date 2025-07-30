Clear Start Tax Alerts Parents: Child Tax Credits Claimed in Error Could Spark Costly Audits

With IRS tightening enforcement on dependents and tax credits, families face heightened scrutiny for mistakes on 2024 and 2025 returns

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / As the IRS ramps up enforcement in the wake of pandemic-era tax benefits and evolving digital filing tools, parents are being warned that mistakenly claiming the Child Tax Credit (CTC) - even unintentionally - could lead to audits, delayed refunds, or serious financial penalties.

Clear Start Tax, a leading tax resolution firm, is alerting taxpayers to a growing trend in IRS investigations centered around ineligible or duplicate child-related tax credit claims. With billions in credits distributed over the past few years and ongoing pressure to recover erroneous payments, experts say families should be extra cautious when preparing their tax returns - particularly when multiple households or caregivers are involved.

"The Child Tax Credit helped millions of families, but it also opened the door for confusion," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "We're seeing more cases where two parents each claimed the same child, or where someone claimed a dependent they're no longer eligible for - often without realizing the full consequences."

A Common Mistake, With Expensive Outcomes

The Child Tax Credit, which provides up to $2,000 per qualifying child, is meant to support low- and middle-income families. However, claiming the credit requires strict adherence to IRS eligibility rules, including proof of residency, relationship, and financial support. In 2025, the IRS is reportedly expanding its use of AI tools to detect inconsistencies and duplicate claims, triggering automated audits and refund delays.

For families navigating custody agreements, blended households, or informal caregiving situations, the rules can be murky - and mistakes are common.

"We've had clients come to us after receiving a CP75 letter from the IRS - a notice that flags their return for audit due to a claimed dependent," said the Clear Start Tax spokesperson. "In some cases, their refund was frozen. In others, they were hit with repayment demands plus interest and penalties."

According to IRS data, tens of thousands of families are flagged each year for dependent-related discrepancies, many stemming from unclear custody situations or outdated records. In more serious cases, repeated or fraudulent claims can even be referred for criminal investigation.

Prevention Over Penalties

While honest mistakes are not considered fraud, the IRS can still impose steep penalties if it deems a taxpayer was negligent or failed to correct known issues. In some cases, a taxpayer may be barred from claiming the credit for up to two years.

"Parents are often surprised to learn they can lose future eligibility just from one filing error," said the Clear Start Tax spokesperson. "The best defense is proactive preparation and, if needed, professional guidance before filing."

For those who've already received an IRS letter or notice related to the Child Tax Credit, Clear Start Tax advises acting quickly to avoid escalation. Responding with proper documentation within the deadline window is essential to protect refunds and avoid enforcement action.

