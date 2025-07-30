Trading Technologies and 7RIDGE choose Thoma Bravo to continue TT's growth

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced that Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, and TT's current owner, 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies for financial services, have agreed to partner for the next phase of TT's growth. This follows a comprehensive review of suitable investors. 7RIDGE acquired TT in December 2021.

Terms of the transaction, expected to close in Q4 2025 after regulatory clearance, were not disclosed.

Justin Llewellyn-Jones, CEO of TT, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Thoma Bravo to the TT team. The combination of TT's business and technology experience, 7RIDGE's deep sector knowledge, and Thoma Bravo's strategic and operational expertise will truly make us an extraordinary force. With the backing of these two great partners, TT is in its strongest position to date to become the operating system for the capital markets."

Carsten Kengeter, Founder of 7RIDGE, said: "Our confidence in TT's role within financial markets infrastructure is as strong as ever. TT has come a long way in a very short period of time, and we look forward to guiding the company to the next level with Thoma Bravo. This process attracted deep and wide expert interest in TT. Thoma Bravo brings the fitting ingredients as TT's and our strategic partner."

A.J. Rohde, Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo, said: "TT has rapidly evolved into a modern, industry-leading platform with a loyal customer base, and we believe it is poised for meaningful and accelerated growth. There is a compelling market opportunity for TT to meet the growing demand for speed, reliability and next-generation innovation. TT will be better able to capitalize on this opportunity through the expertise, operational rigor and long-term investment that our partnership with 7RIDGE will bring."

George Jaber, a Principal at Thoma Bravo, added: "Through our collaboration and deep software expertise, we can provide TT with the operational guidance and resources to accelerate innovation and strengthen its market leadership. Together, we will unlock new avenues for company growth while continuing to deliver exceptional value to customers."

About 7RIDGE

7RIDGE is a private markets asset manager invested in transformative technology for financial services to power the global economy. Visit: www.7ridge.com .

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with approximately $184 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 535 companies representing approximately $275 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com .

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

