HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The HKTDC returns with the second Hong Kong Shopping Festival in August, building on the initiatives in the 2024 Policy Address to help local SMEs expand into the Mainland China market through e-commerce channels- The Hong Kong Shopping Festival is the flagship event of the E-commerce Express, and has received an enthusiastic response, attracting nearly 260 brands presented by Hong Kong SMEs across seven major categories, providing them with practical opportunities to operate on key e-commerce platforms in the mainland- Fully supported by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government Paul Chan filmed a promotional video for the Hong Kong Shopping Festival.The second Hong Kong Shopping Festival, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will take place on Mainland e-commerce platforms from 1 to 31 August. Fully aligned with measures outlined in the 2024 Policy Address, the festival aims to support Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they expand into the Mainland e-commerce market. As the flagship event of HKTDC's E-commerce Express, the Hong Kong Shopping Festival has attracted nearly 260 brands across seven major categories, including health supplements, food and beverages, home and living, personal care and cosmetics, apparel and accessories, smart gadgets, and products for the silver market. The festival features over 500 unique products and offers month-long discount promotions. With the full support of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a launch ceremony for the second Hong Kong Shopping Festival was held today. The Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government Paul Chan also filmed a promotional video for the campaign (video link: https://bit.ly/4mkvpec).Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government said: "Building on the great success of the first edition of the Hong Kong Shopping Festival last year, this year's event has attracted even more brands to participate. E-commerce is a major global trend in retail development. In 2024, the cross-border e-commerce market of the Mainland with vast potential reached over RMB17 trillion, presenting a golden opportunity for Hong Kong businesses to expand. In light of this, the government has been fully supporting industry upgrading and transformation through various measures to help enterprises establish online sales channels. The Hong Kong Shopping Festival serves as an ideal platform to showcase the city's premium products to more Mainland consumers."Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC, said: "New consumer trends are emerging in the Mainland market, reshaping buying habits and creating tremendous opportunities for Hong Kong businesses. While Hong Kong SMEs offer high-quality products, they need to understand the local business environment and e-commerce practices to successfully enter this vast market. As the flagship event of HKTDC's E-commerce Express, the second Hong Kong Shopping Festival will partner with major e-commerce and social media platforms for promotion and include a series of training sessions focused on the Mainland e-commerce market. This initiative aims to help businesses effectively tap into opportunities in Mainland e-commerce and connect with their target customers."In November 2024, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) released a research study on the development of cross-border e-commerce for Hong Kong traders. HKTDC Director of Research, Irina Fan, said over 60% of surveyed Hong Kong businesses view the Mainland Chinese market as the most promising e-commerce market in the coming one to two years. To help Hong Kong businesses gain insights into the Mainland e-commerce market, HKTDC Research interviewed 2,200 Mainland consumers from different regions about their online shopping behavior and characteristics. Ms Fan said: "Mainland China is the world's largest e-commerce market and has a well-developed e-commerce industry. Hong Kong businesses must gain a deep understanding of Mainland consumers" online shopping behaviors, their preferences for Hong Kong products, and the factors they consider when choosing e-commerce platforms. Only then can they formulate appropriate business strategies and effectively capture opportunities in the Mainland e-commerce retail market." The latest research report: Hong Kong Businesses Navigating Mainland China E-commerce Retail Market - Consumer Survey Results will be released on 7 August 2025.The Hong Kong Shopping Festival aims to help Hong Kong businesses take advantage of the large customer base and traffic on Mainland e-commerce platforms, boosting their brand and product visibility while providing practical opportunities. Last year's inaugural edition was very successful, with total views on e-commerce platforms, social media, and the event's official website exceeding 90 million. This year, the HKTDC has enhanced the programme, enabling businesses to better seize market opportunities and speed up their expansion into the Mainland market.To enhance support for Hong Kong SMEs and local brands entering the Mainland e-commerce market, this year's Hong Kong Shopping Festival has introduced thematic seminars and one-on-one consultancy services. From late 2024 to June 2025, HKTDC has successfully organised a series of training sessions led by marketing experts, who shared practical insights on topics such as cross-border e-commerce, logistics, payment tools, marketing skills, and live-stream production. Additionally, nearly 50 one-on-one consulting meetings were held, where Mainland marketing experts offered tailored e-commerce strategies to individual participating companies based on the unique characteristics of their products.This year, Discount Month and live-streaming e-commerce will return with enhanced offering. Discount Month will take place from 1 to 31 August, with all Hong Kong businesses involved in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival offering discounts of up to 75%. This initiative not only helps businesses grow but also allows consumers to buy high-quality products from Hong Kong online. The official website of Hong Kong Shopping Festival will provide event details, live-streaming schedules and information about participating brands, products and discounts. In addition, HKTDC will promote the campaign through online and offline platforms, including Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Taobao, JD and others, to boost visits to the official website and, redirect them to the SMEs' online stores.HKTDC recently hosted the debut "Product Selection Showcase" which attracted over 40 popular KOLs and their teams from platforms like Taobao, JD.com, and Douyin to connect with participating brands offline in Hong Kong. They experienced the products firsthand, learned about the brand stories, shared highlights and live-stream previews. In early August, HKTDC's invited Mainland key opinion leaders (KOLs), including Li Jiaqi, Lin Yilun and Hu Ke, will conduct 35 live-streaming sessions for more than 80 brands on major e-commerce platforms, in which nearly 20 live-streaming sessions will take place in Hong Kong for the first time, allowing Mainland consumers to fully experience shopping in Hong Kong. This arrangement will make live-streaming more appealing, enhance visibility for Hong Kong products and brands, and build consumer trust and interest, while providing a valuable live-streaming experience for participating businesses.Mainland online marketing strategies are diverse and multifaceted. Beyond live-streaming, there are numerous ways to enhance brand exposure. Ryan Tse, President of the Hong Kong Health Food Association, Director of Vita Green Health Products Co., Ltd., Elijandy, Founder and Director of Cross International Ltd and Jones Ng, Founder of Chiwa Digital Media Capital Group Ltd. shared valuable insights in e-commerce marketing and promotion at the launch ceremony. Artist Samantha Ko Hoi Ling talked about her experiences in live-streaming and online shopping, further enhancing the effectiveness and exposure of the second Hong Kong Shopping Festival.Hong Kong Shopping Festival: https://f1546.vrupup.com/s/1546/f/main.html#/Photo Download: http://bit.ly/3IS8gRVPatrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC (third from right); Ryan Tse, President of the Hong Kong Health Food Association, Director of Vita Green Health Products Co., Ltd. (second from right); Elijandy, Founder and Director of Cross International Ltd. (first from left); Jones Ng, Founder of Chiwa Digital Media Capital Group Ltd. (first from right) and Samantha Ko Hoi Ling, Artist (second from left), attend the launch ceremony for the second Hong Kong Shopping Festival.The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government provides full support to the Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, filmed a promotional video.Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, announces that as the flagship event of HKTDC's E-commerce Express, the second Hong Kong Shopping Festival will partner with major e-commerce and social media platforms for promotion and include a series of training sessions focused on the Mainland e-commerce market.Irina Fan, HKTDC Director of Research, said over 60% of surveyed Hong Kong businesses view the Mainland Chinese market as the most promising e-commerce market in the coming one to two years.Samantha Ko Hoi Ling, Artist, attends the launch ceremony of the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, promoting Hong Kong's brands and products.Media EnquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Sharon Ha Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.orgKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.